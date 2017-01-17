Peace gathering to be held in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – With a momentous weekend ahead in Washington DC, a Valley organization is inviting the community to celebrate in peace. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley will host We the People: Rally in the Valley on Saturday, January 21 from 10 to noon.

This peace gathering will include a continuous reading of the Constitution in its entirety. The organization says no speeches will be made that they are holding this rally to simply remember what brought the nation together. We the People will take place in Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg. Everyone is invited to attend.