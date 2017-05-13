PD: New Columbia man leads police on DUI pursuit

WATSONTOWN – A man was chased down by Watsontown Police on the White Deer Pike Thursday evening. Around 7pm, police say the man was driving erratically and struck the side of a bridge just south of the Watsontown.

While being called to the scene, an officer, who happened to be in the area already, witnessed the vehicle drive off of the road, and regain control and continuing northbound on Dickson Ave in Watsontown.

While in pursuit, Police observed the driver, 57-year-old Matthew Dougherty of New Columbia, swerving into oncoming traffic several times, and nearly hitting the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge and several mailboxes.

Watsontown Police say they were assisted by state police in the pursuit of Dougherty, which finally ended on the 3300 block of White Deer Pike. Dougherty put up a brief struggle but was quickly subdued and taken into custody. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance, and refused to submit to chemical testing.

Dougherty was charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police while DUI, misdemeanor counts of DUI and resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations. He is being held at Centre County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail. (Christopher Elio)