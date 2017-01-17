Pavement testing will be done on I-80 in Montour County

DANVILLE — Pavement testing will begin next week on Interstate 80 in Montour County. A contractor will be doing work in both directions on I-80 between the Northumberland County line in Liberty Township to the Route 54 Danville Interchange in Valley Township.

The work will determine the condition of the pavement. Work will be done between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night and ending Thursday morning for about five weeks. There will be lane restrictions in place. Motorists should use caution in the work zone. (Ali Stevens)