Bloomsburg woman ‘serious’ after high speed fatal crash

BLOOMSBURG — State Police are out with the names of passengers injured in a high speed fatal crash over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday morning as 25-year-old Kenneil Pusey of Brooklyn, New York was driving at a high rate of speed, after eluding police. The accident happened on Interstate 80 in Montour County.

Three passengers were badly hurt in the crash and are recovering at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. 25-year-old Robert Thompson of Pittston is in serious condition; 24-year-old Duran Thomas of Wilkes-Barre is in critical condition; and 30-year-old Ashley Cruz of Bloomsburg is in serious condition. Police say Thompson and Cruz were wearing seatbelts; Thomas was not.

The pursuit started in Columbia County where Scott Township Police attempted to pull the car over when Pusey led them on a high-speed chase from Lightstreet, continuing onto Route 80. The chase was broken off as Pusey entered a construction zone, about 10-miles earlier. His vehicle was traveling west in Valley Township, crossed lanes and rolled over before hit a tree. Police continue to investigate. (Chad Hershberger)