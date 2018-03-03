PA’s medical marijuana dispensaries are almost out of pot: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – March 3

PA Headlines 3/03/18

DEVON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.

Philly.com reports Friday that high demand has caused the two open dispensaries in the Philadelphia region to go nearly dry less than two weeks after sales started under Pennsylvania’s new medical marijuana program.

TerraVida Holistic Center in Bucks County says it’s operating on modified hours and the Keystone shop in Devon has issued a statement saying the store’s closed until further notice. The drought is in part due to the fact that only one of the state’s 12 licensed wholesalers is currently shipping to dispensaries. More crops are expected to be ready by late March.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says he’ll hold a rally in the Pittsburgh area on March 10. Originally scheduled for last month, the event was postponed after the deadly Florida high school shooting. Trump was last in the region in January to talk up tax cuts and put in a plug for Pennsylvania state lawmaker Rick Saccone.

The Republican is running for Congress in a contest widely seen as a test of whether Trump’s GOP can stave off Democratic gains in the November elections. Saccone faces Democrat and Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb in a March 13 special election to succeed Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after acknowledging an extramarital affair. Trump’s campaign says the rally with be held at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates is taking on another comics franchise. The prize-winning author and journalist says in an announcement this week that he is writing a Captain America series for Marvel. Coates posted an essay about his project on The Atlantic’s web site. He wrote that Captain America represented a “kind of Lincolnesque optimism” and that he wanted to explore what made people believe in “The Dream.” The first issue comes out in July.

Coates has also written for the Black Panther series and helped inspire the blockbuster movie that came out last month. His books include “Between the World and Me,” which won the National Book Award, and “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy.” He is a national correspondent for The Atlantic.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The organizers of Time’s Up say the movement to eradicate discrimination in the workplace will have a presence at Sunday’s Oscar show, but there are no plans for a red-carpet dress code. Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, actresses Laura Dern and Tessa Thompson, producer Katie McGrath and attorney Nina Shaw talked about the movement’s progress and next steps with news reporters Thursday.

They stressed that while Time’s Up made a splashy appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, with most women wearing black and several actresses walking the red carpet with activists, the movement is bigger and broader than awards shows. “We’re trying to build something that’s sustainable, lasting and serious,” DuVernay said Thursday at the meeting at the Sunshine Sachs publicity firm’s offices in West Hollywood, California.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, will open up the grounds of Windsor Castle for their May wedding to 2,640 people from all walks of life to help them celebrate their big day, Kensington Palace said Friday. The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.

The number does not include those invited to the ceremony at the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, which seats about 800. “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the palace said in a statement. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com have a very busy weekend…We’ll keep you up to date with the Verizon outage, and we’ll have lots of local news, AccuWeather and sports. We’ll have Kim Komando on at 10am, then the Phillies spring training baseball at 1pm. We’ll have Steve Williams with PIAA Northwest Regional Individual Wrestling Finals from Altoona at 6pm.

Sunday, Sara Lauver will be at the anchor desk with news, AccuWeather and sports. The CBS Week-in-Review is at 10am, Legends of Success at 11, and Meet the Press at noon. Then the Phillies are on WKOK at 1pm.

