Parts of priest sex abuse report coming: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The judge who presided over Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation trial will help figure out what can be made public in a grand jury’s report into child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses. The state Supreme Court on Monday has named McKean County Judge John Cleland to serve as special master.

The court has ordered the release of the report, but says names and other identifying information will have to be blacked out regarding priests and others who are challenging the report’s accuracy and fairness as it pertains to them. If there aren’t any disputes about the redactions, the report will be made public Aug. 8. The report focuses on allegations of child sexual abuse, and the Supreme Court says it identifies more than 300 “predator priests.”

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing last year will be sentenced on Tuesday. Ryan Burke will learn his punishment after pleading guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations.

The 21-year-old Scranton resident is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges over the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, died after consuming a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffering a series of falls that left him with a fractured skull and severe abdominal injuries.

Other defendants face trial in February. Court documents say Burke was an active participant in the bid acceptance night events at the fraternity, including providing alcohol to Piazza and others who had just signed up as pledges.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Eight states, including Pennsylvania, are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety. The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government’s late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online. Officials say that 1,000 people have already downloaded blueprints for AR-15 rifles.

“I have a question for the Trump Administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday. “These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history.”

Joining the suit were Democratic attorneys general in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland, New York and the District of Columbia. Separately, attorneys general in 21 states urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday to withdraw from the settlement with Defense Distributed, saying it “creates an imminent risk to public safety.”

The company filed its own suit in Texas on Sunday, asserting that it’s the victim of an “ideologically-fueled program of intimidation and harassment” that violates the company’s First Amendment rights. The company’s attorney, Josh Blackman, called it an “easy case.” States are free to enact gun control measures, but “what they can’t do is censor the speech of another citizen in another state, and they can’t regulate the commerce of another citizen in another state when that commerce is authorized by a federal government license,” Blackman said in an interview Monday. “It’s a violation of the First Amendment, it’s unconscionable and we’re going to fight it to the very end.”

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York police department said Monday it’s scrapping codes in an internal spreadsheet that denoted Asian personnel with the letter “Y,” apparently for “yellow.” The Nassau County Police Department said it’s immediately changing those notations and the designation the department had used for Native Americans or American Indians: “I,” for Indian.

The New York Civil Liberties Union unearthed the notations through public-records requests for policies and data from various police departments around the state. “These derogatory designations don’t only represent slurs against members of the department, they also raise questions about the way the police department thinks about Asian-Americans and the communities they are sworn to protect,” NYCLU lead policy council Michael Sisitzky said in a statement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two California residents are suing a state senator for blocking them from a social media account. Suzanne Rummel and Marlene Burkitt have sued Democratic Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento. Pan is a doctor — and both women’s accounts show they opposed his efforts to promote universal vaccinations of children. A spokeswoman for the lawmaker declines to comment on the lawsuits. The suits are similar to those filed against President Donald Trump for blocking critics of his administration from his Twitter feed. Back in May, a federal judge ruled Trump can’t block people from his Twitter account — because it would violate the First Amendment.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas dog is credited for batting a young hawk out of the air to save his owner’s chickens. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Taylor and Kailey Petrehn were having dinner Sunday evening in their Lawrence home when their dog, Cooper, saw the hawk swooping in for some dinner of its own. The raptor had apparently been eyeing the 13 chickens all day and the dog was ready when the hawk finally made its move. Cooper smacked the hawk down and cornered it without injuring it. Taylor Petrehn says he grabbed the bird right away. It was scared and dazed. He says he released it into a neighbor’s yard and the hawk flew away. Cooper is a 110-pound Anatolian Shepherd-Great Pyrenees mix whose owner says “gets along with chickens really well.”

BOSTON (AP) — Blake Swihart doubled into the Red Sox bullpen to score Eduardo Nunez in the 13th inning and Boston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 to move a season-high six games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East. Boston announced after the game it had acquired Ian Kinsler from the Angels to fill in for injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Hector Velazquez pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

All of the Phillies games are broadcast on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, CBS News, and AccuWeather) continues on WKOK.com.

