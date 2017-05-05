Part two of the new Northumberland County prison series

SUNBURY – A lot will be new, in the new Northumberland County Prison. This part two of our series of stories. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch was on WKOK’s On The Mark program this week and he told us why he thinks the traditional prison system doesn’t work.

He said, “There are so many people right now that populate county prisons for whom their real problem is either addiction of some sort, or some sort of mental illness. Are those people really benefitting from the traditional incarceration and what they get in that process? I don’t think they are.”

The county commissioners spoke at length about the various drug addiction and mental illness treatment programs they want to run at the new prison, and they are intending on building the facilities to house such programs. We’ll hear more about those programs in our next report. (Christopher Elio)