SELINSGROVE – A portion of a busy local shortcut is closed. North Old Trail Road is closed between Roosevelt Avenue and Park Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County. PennDOT Says it is closed for gas line work, until 5 p.m. today and again tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. A detour is in place using Roosevelt Avenue, Routes 11 and 15, and Park Road.