Part of Danville flood protection levee to be raised

DANVILLE – Danville residents will soon see part of the borough’s flood levee raised higher. During Monday’s public meeting, the Montour County Commissioners accepted a $1 million grant from the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority to raise part of the borough’s flood protection levee. The section to be raised is 6,000 feet long from Grand Street to just beyond the borough’s water treatment facility.

Commissioner Trevor Finn says the project is also necessary in order to comply with federal regulations to have the levee certified. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren says the project will help lower flood insurance costs for residents, “What this will do is basically protect more properties and the homeowners will be able to buy more affordable flood insurance.”

Holdren explained how the grant money will be used, “What they do is they give us the upfront money, the $801, 976, 80%, and we pay 20%. And basically what we as a county agree to is we’ll conform with the mitigation program’s administrative plan and use the funds appropriately.”

Danville Borough Manager Shannon Berkey says the project is expected to start within 30-45 days and be completed by November 30.