Parents and police looking for missing Sunbury teen

SUNBURY – The parents and Sunbury police are asking for your help finding a missing Sunbury teen. Cpl. Brad Hare tells WKOK 15-year-old Ryan Badman of Fourth Street has been missing the last two days. Hare says police checked a few places Badman was could have been but did not locate him. Hare also says the teen has run off before. He ran away from home this time after an argument with his mother.

Badman is described as tall and slender with short, dark hair. Anyone with information should call police by dialing 911 or calling 570-286-4584.