Panel discussion about all levels of US Court system

LEWISBURG – The US court system is probably the one of the most misunderstood branches of government–and as a result, there are a lot of missed opportunities…people who could get benefits from the court system, sometimes don’t receive it.

The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is hosting a panel discussion called “Why courts matter” this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township building in Lewisburg.

Marilyn Brill is the former president and vice president, and current board member, “It’s the fourth in a series of meetings we’ve had, sort of giving information about how our government works. This is an opportunity for people to understand the different levels of the court system.”

Brill says different members of the panel will discuss how the court system works on the local, state, and federal levels, “We’re going to have Judge Louise Knight, and she’ll be talking about the local and state judicial system. We’ll have Fred Martin, who’s a U.S. Attorney, he’ll be talking about the federal judicial system, and then Mary Beth Clark, who’s worked in the administrative offices in the Supreme Court, will discussing the role of the Supreme Court.”

Hear more from Brill and the message of the League of Women voters at WKOK.com (Matt Catrillo)