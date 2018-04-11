Panda Hummel Plant hopes to ‘go live’ by next Friday



SHAMOKIN DAM – A billion dollar power plant in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf hopes to start producing electricity late next week. The Panda Hummel Station in Shamokin Dam has a target start date of Friday, April 20. General Manager Michael Stahr, “It’s going to be a 24-hour, 265-day-a-year operation, and we’ll have people out monitoring equipment out in the field, making adjustments, making sure everything’s good out in the field.”

Panda Hummel is an 1125 megawatt station that’s expected to serve 1 million homes. Stahr talks about how the station will generate power to the PPL grid and PJM Interconnect, “We have three combustion turbines and one steam turbine, and basically just put it all together to generate that 1.1 gig watts worth of power to put out on to that PPL grid.”

The plant receives natural gas from the 20” Sunbury Pipeline, which derives its natural gas from the northern tier of Pennsylvania. Expenses for the plant came in at approximately $1.2 billion, which exceeded early construction estimates.