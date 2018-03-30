Panda Hummel fired up the new electric plant this week

SHAMOKIN DAM — There was a short time this week in Shamokin Dam, that the Panda Hummel Station power plant was online during a test, generating 180 megawatts of electricity. Royce Strickland, the project manager told us they had all three combustion turbines running and they were feeding electricity to the power grid. He said Friday they are now working through a mechanical issue and they hope to soon have the plant up and running again.

He said it was great, to make power, and make money, and they hope to have testing completed and be fully operational in about two months. In addition to the three turbines, which he likened to jet engines, there is a Heat Recovery Steam Generator that captures waste energy, runs it through a conventional generator, and that part of the plant will be ready in about a month.

Additionally, he said the water system is working–they are drawing from the river, using the water, cooling it and returning it to the river.

We’ll have more on the new Panda Hummel Station power plant in the coming weeks.