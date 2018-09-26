Paint The Valley Pink kicks off this weekend

MIDDLEBURG – An important breast cancer fundraiser is coming up this weekend.

October is coming soon – which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many Valley businesses are already “thinking pink” to support the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Evan and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation kick off the campaign at Shade Mountain Winery. It will be an afternoon of pink painting and wine tasting. The link to purchase tickets are available below or by clicking the Paint the Valley Pink Kickoff web banner at WQKX.com.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-the-valley-pink-kickoff-tickets-50125264014