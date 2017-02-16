Packed house for CSVT meeting at Selinsgrove Middle

SELINSGROVE — Hundreds of Valley residents came out for a meeting to discuss the redesign plans for the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project. The crowd watched an hour-long presentation from PennDOT about the southern section needing to be realigned to avoid two large fly ash basins between Fisher and Sunbury Roads.

State Representatives Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) also attended along with State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick). The public was invited to fill out a questionnaire on highway options at www.csvt.com and a second public meeting to present highway design alternatives will be held in the spring.

In the fall, a third public meeting will take place to present the preferred option for the southern section of the CSVT. The entire CSVT project is scheduled for completion in 2024. Construction is underway on a bridge over the Susquehanna River, connecting Winfield with Route 147 near Northumberland. (Ali Stevens)