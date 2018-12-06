PA voting machine argument: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/6/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator is drafting legislation to prevent Gov. Tom Wolf from forcing Pennsylvania’s counties into buying new voting machines for the 2020 presidential election. Wolf, a Democrat, says new machines are a safeguard against hacking in a state viewed as particularly vulnerable. But Senate Republican Whip John Gordner of Columbia County wants to require legislative approval to replace machines and set up a commission of appointees to hold public hearings.

Gordner questions whether it’s reasonable or necessary to decertify every voting machine in Pennsylvania. Gordner says machines in some counties aren’t vulnerable to being hacked and speeding new machines into service in 2020 leaves no time to work out bugs before a presidential election. He also says financing the machines is causing angst in county government offices.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a game warden was attacked by two men who stole his gun and the suspects are now in custody. Court documents say 57-year-old Wade Michael Winemiller and 57-year-old Thomas Earl Kelly Jr. have been charged with felony assault and related offenses. Police say the pair allegedly beat and stomped state Game Commission Deputy Warden David Fidler and stole his firearm on Saturday.

Officials say Fidler was dispatched to the woods of Schuylkill County on reports of a shot deer. He attempted to detain Winemiller and Kelly, who resisted and beat him. Kelly said “I’m not talking to you,” when asked for comment Wednesday. Winemiller remains in custody and he could not be reached for comment. The two are scheduled for separate preliminary hearings next week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A split U.S. appeals court has upheld a New Jersey law that limits the amount of ammunition a single gun magazine can hold. A law passed this year limits most gun owners there to magazines that hold 10 rounds of ammunition instead of the 15-round limit in place since 1990. U.S. Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz wrote that the law balances the state’s interest in public safety with the rights of individuals to defend their homes. The 2-1 ruling Wednesday denied a motion by a gun-rights group for a temporary injunction to stop the law from taking effect.

New Jersey officials hope the ban on large capacity magazines could thwart mass shooters if they have to stop to reload. About seven other states, the District of Columbia and several cities have similar limits. Shwartz said the National Rifle Association affiliates challenging the law downplayed “the significant increase in the frequency and lethality” of mass shootings and active shooter situations. And she said the state effort doesn’t violate the Second Amendment because “it imposes no limit on the number of firearms or magazines or amount of ammunition a person may lawfully possess.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — If there was a video dictionary entry for “awkward” — chances are it would have to include some of the clips from yesterday’s encounter at George H.W. Bush’s funeral, as President Donald Trump arrived to join former White House occupants Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter. Both Obamas reached out to shake hands with Trump and his wife Melania.

But the Clintons and Carters stared ahead. George W. Bush shook hands with everyone — and even was caught on camera slipping a piece of wrapped candy into the hand of his buddy Michelle Obama. Making this all so fraught with tension was that Trump has harshly criticized past presidents and has insulted ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A locomotive unveiled in 2005 for a special exhibit at George H.W. Bush’s presidential library will be used to pull the late president’s funeral train. Dubbed 4141 in honor of the 41st president, the 4,300-horsepower machine will carry Bush’s remains today to his final resting place.

The locomotive is traveling from suburban Houston about 70 miles to College Station, where Bush will be buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

A car with transparent walls will allow mourners along the tracks to see the president’s flag-draped coffin. It will be the eighth presidential funeral train and the first since Dwight D. Eisenhower’s remains were carried from Washington to his native Kansas. Abraham Lincoln had the nation’s first presidential funeral train in 1865.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A large-scale cheesecake giveaway clogged not only arteries but also the roads surrounding a Virginia restaurant where one person was taken to a hospital and faces a disorderly conduct charge. Arlington County Police say they received calls yesterday about traffic disruptions as a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Clarendon was participating in a national giveaway of 40,000 cheesecake slices in conjunction with a food-delivery service.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says nearby roads were jammed and would-be delivery drivers were double-parked. One individual refused police commands to leave the restaurant and resisted efforts at removal. Savage says the individual requested medical attention after the altercation and was taken to a hospital.

NEW YORK (AP) — A brightly colored Mandarin duck is holding New York City in its spell.

Ever since the duck appeared on a Central Park lake more than a month ago, crowds of sightseers and photographers have shown up daily in hopes of seeing the exotic bird and its pink, purple, orange and emerald green plumage and markings.

One photographer who is part of what has become known as the “quackarazzi” compared the little duck to a “living box of crayons.” Bird expert Paul Sweet of the American Museum of Natural History, however, isn’t as excited. He says the Central Park duck is not that rare. Not only is there another one at the nearby Central Park Zoo, some are kept on private property as exotic animals and this one may have escaped.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pantone Color Institute has chosen Living Coral as its 2019 color of the year.

Company vice president Laurie Pressman told The Associated Press that Living Coral has a saturated orange base with a golden undertone. She calls the color “convivial,” warm, welcoming, versatile and life-affirming. Last year’s pick was the vivacious Ultra Violet.

Pantone’s color experts scour the globe in search of color trends leading to its top choice. Living Coral is Pantone’s 20th color of the year.

HONOLULU (AP) — It’s been more than 75 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Some who died on Dec. 7, 1941, are finally being laid to rest in cemeteries across the United States.

In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency dug up nearly 400 sets of remains from a Hawaii cemetery buried as unknowns after the war. The remains were exhumed after determining that advances in DNA technology could make identifications possible. They were all on the USS Oklahoma, which capsized during the attack. As of earlier this month, the agency identified 186 sailors and Marines from the Oklahoma that were previously unidentified. Some have been reburied this year. Others will bury their war heroes tomorrow, the 77th anniversary of the attack.

.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to rookie Jaylen Samuels and veteran Stevan Ridley to fill in while James Conner deals with a sprained left ankle. Samuels and Ridley will split reps at running back when the Steelers visit Oakland. Samuels has developed a role as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He caught his first NFL touchdown against Carolina last month and scored the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Denver 124 Orlando 118

Final Golden State 129 Cleveland 105

Final Washington 131 Atlanta 117

Final Oklahoma City 114 Brooklyn 112

Final Toronto 113 Philadelphia 102

Final New Orleans 132 Dallas 106

Final Minnesota 121 Charlotte 104

Final Memphis 96 L.A. Clippers 86

Final Milwaukee 115 Detroit 92

Final L.A. Lakers 121 San Antonio 113

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Edmonton 3 St. Louis 2

Final Anaheim 4 Chicago 2

Final San Jose 5 Carolina 1

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jacksonville at Tennessee 8:20 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Gonzaga 81 Washington 79

Final (3) Duke 84 Hartford 54

Final (13) Texas Tech 65 Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Final (14) North Carolina 97 UNC-Wilmington 69

Final (15) Virginia Tech 89 VMI 68

Final (17) Buffalo 89 Le Moyne 55

Final (19) Ohio St. 77 Illinois 67

Final (21) Villanova 69 Temple 59

Final Minnesota 85 (24) Nebraska 78

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

N-Y Knicks at Boston 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland 10:00 p.m.

Houston at Utah 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

New Jersey at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jacksonville at Tennessee 8:20 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa St. at (18) Iowa 8:00 p.m.

(23) Maryland at Purdue 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.