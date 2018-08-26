PA U.S. Senators Casey, Toomey release statements on McCain passing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey have released statements following the passing of U.S. Arizona Senator John McCain.

Senator Casey says McCain was “a patriot who served our nation with honor and distinction.” Casey says as a service member, McCain experienced the horrs of war and captivity and still had a desire to continue serving our nation. Casey then says McCain was a “tireless fighter for his principles.”

Senator Toomey says “Today is a sad day for the Senate and America,” calling McCain one of our nation’s greatest patriots. Toomey says McCain wasn’t afraid to fight for what he thought was right and led a life that should be admired by all Americans.

You can see both Senators’ full statements at WKOK.com. McCain died Saturday after announcing he was ending chemotherapy for an aggressive form of brain cancer a few days prior.