PA students teach state legislators how to code

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania legislators got a lesson from students recently on how to ‘code.’ That is the process of using computer language to write a computer program. Students from across the state taught more than a dozen members of the PA General Assembly June 6.

Legislators say the students traveled to the State Capitol to showcase their coding skills and computer science knowledge. The event was hosted by the Afterschool Caucus, Senator Ryan Aument and Computer Science Coalition Partners.

The event was to emphasize the importance of computer science education for PA students. The general assembly did pass a $30 million increase in career and technical education as part of the PA SMART Initiative as part of the newly passed budget. Among the participating students were from the Snyder Union Mifflin Child Development in Mifflinburg.