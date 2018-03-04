PA Storm Damage Reports: AP Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines 3/04/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sent about 90 National Guard troops to address storm damage in northeastern Pennsylvania, where high winds and snow have cut power, downed trees and closed roadways. Wolf’s office says the guardsmen will be headed primarily to Pike and Monroe counties in the Poconos, where some of the deepest snow totals have been recorded. The Pocono Record says 20 inches of snow dropped on Tobyhanna.

The governor says more than half a million utility customers lost power in the commonwealth at the height of the powerful storm that sent trees onto roads and rail lines, stranded motorists and left one man dead. Gov. Tom Wolf said Saturday that about 445,000 utility customers remained without power, down from nearly 600,000 affected at the height of the storm.

Police in Montgomery County’s Upper Merion Township said a 45-foot portion of a tree landed on a car at about 7 p.m. Friday, killing a 57-year-old man. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said fallen trees stopped trains on many lines and hit two buses, but there were no serious injuries. The governor said the National Guard soldiers were helping with wellness checks and moving large vehicles from roads.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s congressional races are in full swing, while Republicans are waging legal battles in federal courts to block a new map of 18 districts imposed by the state Supreme Court.

That has added a layer of uncertainly to fields of candidates that already went through upheaval when the state’s high court redrew boundaries last month. Primary fields are jam-packed, driven by a rush to fill six open seats. Dozens of people are collecting signatures ahead of the March 20 deadline to get on May’s primary election ballots.

Meanwhile, court deadlines and hearings are scheduled for this week. The election has national implications, as Pennsylvania Democrats believe the court’s map gives them an improved playing field to win seats in Congress and chip away at the GOP’s U.S. House majority. US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Williamsport) will probably have competition in the primary and in the fall. Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) is not seeking reelection while he runs for US Senate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says an investigation is underway into allegations a Pennsylvania state lawmaker sexually assaulted one woman and threatened to kill another. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Friday confirmed the investigation into the accusations against Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli of suburban Philadelphia. A spokesman for Miccarelli says the Delaware County legislator welcomes the investigation.

Miccarelli spokesman Frank Keel says the 35-year-old legislator “has done absolutely nothing wrong” and is eager to put the matter behind him. The two women filed a complaint last month against the legislator with the state House. A political consultant says she was forced to have sex after the two ended a relationship in 2014. A state official alleges Miccarelli physically abused her and threatened to kill her in 2012. He is not charged with any crime.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University’s board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump’s honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school’s faculty voted to do so. The board issued a statement Friday saying it is committed to demonstrating openness to a wide range of views.

A school committee announced Tuesday that about 300 faculty members voted in favor of a motion that said Trump has made statements that contradict the school’s values. The trustees previously denied a petition to rescind Trump’s honorary degree in October. The university awarded Trump the degree in 1988..

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alec Baldwin is responding to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the president suggested he lose his job at “Saturday Night Live,” calling his career “dying” and saying that watching his portrayal was “agony.” Baldwin tweets that “I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride.”

The president started the spat after seeming to react to an interview Baldwin gave to The Hollywood Reporter that was published Thursday in which the actor said he doesn’t enjoy parodying Trump: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony.” Baldwin also tweeted that he was “Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library” and suggested that it would contain a live Twitter feed and “a little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.”

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room. Hunter College has filed a lawsuit against 32-year-old Lisa Palmer, saying the woman owes more than $94,000 in unpaid residence hall fees since she dropped out in 2016. The lawsuit says Palmer was denied summer housing in 2016.

She remained in her dorm, despite the school sending several notices that she would be charged $150 a day if she stayed. Palmer was issued a 30-day eviction notice in September 2017. She refused to leave, prompting the school to file its lawsuit. Palmer, a former geography major, says she plans to stay and fight the case. A Hunter College spokesperson says they cannot comment on pending litigation.

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida retiree has won the women’s division in Key West’s annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest — and accepted a marriage proposal from a fellow competitor. Seventy-year-old Mary Lou Smith impressed the judges Saturday with long blasts on the fluted, pink-lined shell. And when 73-year-old Rick Race proposed on stage, she accepted by joining him in a joyous duet.

Other winners included Florida Keys resident Vinnie Marturano, who won the men’s division after blowing three-toned blasts and a song fragment. Judges evaluated entrants from children to seniors on the quality, novelty, duration and loudness of their playing. Conch shells have been used as signaling devices in the Florida Keys for centuries. Native-born islanders are called Conchs, and the Keys are nicknamed the Conch Republic.

The contest was conceived by the Old Island Restoration Foundation.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maybe it was destiny for a movie with a pile of poop as a central character.

“The Emoji Movie” has received Hollywood’s most famous frown, the Razzie Award , for worst picture of 2017, making it the first animated feature in 38 years to earn the top dishonor.

“Leading this year’s list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus,” the Razzies said in a statement announcing the recipients, saying the film came in a year when “Hollywood’s recycled trash heap attained an all-time high” and saw a “toxic-level lack of originality.” The annual awards bestowed on the worst the movie business has to offer were announced Saturday in their traditional spot, the day before the Academy Awards.

“The Emoji Movie” landed four of the 10 Razzies given out this year, also taking worst screenplay, worst director, and worst screen combo, which was given to “any two obnoxious emojis” from the movie.

Tom Cruise’s attempted reboot of the “Mummy” franchise landed him worst actor. He now has no Oscars after three nominations, but two Razzies. Cruise and Brad Pitt won for worst screen couple for 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 27 points and No. 8 Purdue pulled away from Penn State in the second half of a 78-70 victory that put the Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons. Third-seeded Purdue faces No. 5 Michigan, which will try to repeat as tournament champs on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Washington 8 Houston 1 Final Baltimore 4 Philadelphia 2 Final San Francisco 9 Texas 4 Final San Diego 10 Oakland 4 Final San Francisco 13 Cleveland 4 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 4 Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 3 Final Toronto 13 Minnesota 8 Final Chi White Sox 9 Kansas City 5 Final Seattle 4 L-A Angels 2 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 3 Final Miami 1 N-Y Mets 0 Final Atlanta 9 St. Louis 2 Final L-A Dodgers 14 Arizona 6 Final Chi Cubs 7 Cincinnati 4 Final Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Orlando 107 Memphis 100 Final Miami 105 Detroit 96 Final Denver 126 Cleveland 117 Final Houston 123 Boston 120 Final L.A. Lakers 116 San Antonio 112 Final Portland 108 Oklahoma City 100 Final Utah 98 Sacramento 91 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final SO Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 6 Final OT Dallas 3 St. Louis 2 Final Chicago 5 L.A. Kings 3 Final OT Boston 2 Montreal 1 Final OT Pittsburgh 3 N-Y Islanders 2 Final Arizona 2 Ottawa 1 Final Washington 5 Toronto 2 Final N-Y Rangers 3 Edmonton 2 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (1) Virginia 62 Notre Dame 57 Final (15) Michigan 75 (2) Michigan St. 64 Final (3) Xavier 65 DePaul 62 Final (4) Villanova 97 Georgetown 73 Final (5) Duke 74 (9) North Carolina 64 Final Oklahoma St. 82 (6) Kansas 64 Final (7) Gonzaga 83 Loyola Marymount 69 Final (8) Purdue 78 Penn St. 70 Final (12) Texas Tech 79 TCU 75 Final (14) Auburn 79 South Carolina 70 Final (16) Tennessee 66 Georgia 61 Final Syracuse 55 (18) Clemson 52 Final (19) Arizona 66 California 54 Final OT Texas 87 (20) West Virginia 79 Final San Diego St. 79 (21) Nevada 74 Final Florida 80 (23) Kentucky 67 Final Marshall 76 (24) Middle Tennessee 67 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Detroit at Washington 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m. Houston at St. Louis 1:05 p.m. San Diego at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati 3:05 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee 3:05 p.m. Colorado at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m. Oakland at San Diego 3:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Seattle at Texas 3:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami at Atlanta 1:05 p.m. Washington at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 3:05 p.m. Chi Cubs at Arizona 3:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Phoenix at Atlanta 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Washington 6:00 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto 6:00 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m. N-Y Knicks at Sacramento 9:00 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Nashville at Colorado 3:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Florida 3:00 p.m. Chicago at Anaheim 4:00 p.m. Vegas at New Jersey 5:00 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Carolina 7:00 p.m. Columbus at San Jose 9:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (15) Michigan at (8) Purdue 4:30 p.m. (10) Cincinnati at (11) Wichita St. 12:00 p.m. Final (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69 Pepperdine 66 UConn at (25) Houston 4:00 p.m.

