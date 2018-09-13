PA speaker addressing child sex abuse lawsuits: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/13/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives said Wednesday his chamber is about to again take up proposed changes to the state’s limits on child sexual abuse lawsuits, predicting enough support to pass a two-year window to allow victims with older claims to sue.

Speaker Mike Turzai called the two-year window “a compromise” compared with a competing proposal to retroactively eliminate all limits on lawsuits for victims of all ages. Last month’s sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse in six of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses also recommended a two-year window. The report found that 300 “predator priests” had abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years, and alleged church officials acted to cover up the attacks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House says his chamber is about to take up potential changes to the state’s statute of limitations for child sexual abuse lawsuits, predicting a 2-year window to allow victims with older claims to sue would likely pass his chamber. Speaker Mike Turzai on Wednesday called the 2-year window “a compromise” compared to a proposal to entirely eliminate the statute of limitations retroactively.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner said Wednesday that his administration would sue the makers of prescription painkillers to recoup Pennsylvania’s cost of dealing with opioid-related addiction. Wagner made the announcement as part of a plan to attack what he says is a worsening problem.

Last year, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Josh Shapiro, and 40 other state attorneys general said they had served subpoenas requesting information from companies that make prescription painkillers and demanded information from three distributors. The campaign of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said it supports Shapiro’s efforts, but Wagner said being part of such a coalition is like being a member of a “card club.” Wagner also said he would assemble a “summit” of people involved in combating the epidemic, seek to increase penalties for drug dealers and improve drug education in schools. While Wagner also vowed to pour more state and federal money into the fight against opioid addiction, Wolf’s campaign warned that Wagner is a danger to curtailing the state’s Medicaid program, which addiction-prevention advocates credit with helping secure treatment for tens of thousands more people.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Pennsylvania say child sexual abuse allegations against a Florida priest who also has served in the Allentown diocese have been deemed to be false. The Berks County district attorney’s office said Wednesday the purported victim told investigators she was not sexually abused by Rev. David C. Gillis. They say there was no evidence to substantiate allegations against him. Gillis was removed from performing priestly duties pending the results of the investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles made the right choice when he picked the Eagles over the Buccaneers last season. Foles has a Super Bowl MVP award to show for a tough decision that came down to familiarity. Now he’ll get a chance to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday because Carson Wentz still isn’t ready to return from knee surgery. Foles said it was close about choosing to return to Philadelphia to play behind Wentz instead of going to the Buccaneers to be the backup for Jameis Winston. “My wife and I were weighing all options. She was pregnant. We decided Philly was our home once before, we loved it, we loved the people, we loved the city, and what better place to bring our daughter into the world.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News on Wednesday fired “60 Minutes” top executive Jeff Fager, who has been under investigation following reports that he groped women at parties and tolerated an abusive workplace.

The network news president, David Rhodes, said Fager’s firing was “not directly related” to the allegations against him, but came because he violated company policy. A CBS News reporter working on a story about Fager revealed that he had sent her a text message urging her to “be careful.” Fager is the third major figure at CBS to lose his job in the past year over misconduct allegations, following news anchor Charlie Rose last November and CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves on Sunday. CBS News reporter Jericka Duncan said she received Fager’s message after she started to work on a story about him on Sunday, following the posting of a New Yorker story with fresh allegations that were denied by Fager.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stormy Daniels is telling her story in a new memoir titled “Full Disclosure.”

The porn star, who alleges an affair with President Donald Trump, announced the book on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday. Set to come out on Oct. 2, it will detail her life and legal standoff with the president.

Daniels says “there’s a lot” she has to say. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006. She was paid $130,000 as part of a hush agreement signed days before the 2016 election and is suing to dissolve the contract.

Trump and his former personal attorney have sought to end the lawsuit in recent days. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, opposes dismissing the suit and wants the judge to continue the case.

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) — The town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is known for a string of highly esteemed mayors, one of whom died this week. She was 12, and a dog. The Enquirer reports Rabbit Hash’s first female mayor, Lucy Lou, died Sept. 10. The colorful political figure was a fixture in the media, with appearances on everything from Japanese television to “CBS Sunday Morning.” The collie was elected as the Ohio River town’s third canine mayor. She also served as spokesdog for a woman’s crisis center. She served from 2008 to 2016, when she voluntarily stepped down to raise funds to rebuild the historic general store ravaged by fire. Owner Bobbi Layne Kayser says Lucy Lou brought joy to more than just her family.

HARRISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A kangaroo is on the run — or maybe the jump — in central Mississippi.

The Simpson County sheriff’s office says deputies have been looking for a 10-month-old kangaroo since he bolted from his new owners only minutes after arriving in Mississippi. The Shute family says they bought the kangaroo, named Ricky, from an online auction and were giving him a treat Friday when he escaped. Ricky has been sighted several times, including once by a woman who initially reported seeing a deer with short front legs. However, no one has been able to catch the kangaroo because he’s just too fast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg threw seven impressive innings, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto homered and the Washington Nationals beat the freefalling Phillies 5-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Even NL Cy Young Award contender Aaron Nola couldn’t end Philadelphia’s skid. The Phillies have lost five in a row to drop 7 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East with 17 to play.

LOUIS (AP) — Jameson Taillon won his fourth straight start, Jacob Stallings drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates slowed the Cardinals with a 4-3 victory that stopped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak. St. Louis entered 34-18 under new manager Mike Shildt and with the most wins in the NL after the All-Star break. The Cardinals’ lead for the second NL wild card was cut to two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taillon allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, leaving with a 4-1 lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The decision to have linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree switch positions is paying early dividends for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt and Dupree combined for 4 sacks in Pittsburgh’s season-opening tie against Cleveland. The Steelers moved Watt to the strong side and Dupree to the blind side in the offseason hoping to generate more pressure from the outside.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles will start again for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 2. The Super Bowl MVP has filled in since Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year. He is 6-1 including the playoffs and the final regular-season game in which he played only one quarter. Coach Doug Pederson says Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared to play.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes his balky right elbow will be good to against Kansas City. The 36-year-old quarterback says he banged his elbow on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap during the Steelers’ ugly tie in Cleveland. Roethlisberger fumbled on the following play after getting hit by Browns linebacker Genard Avery. He declined to say whether he had an MRI exam on the elbow.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 5 Seattle 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Detroit 4

Final Tampa Bay 3 Cleveland 1

Final Oakland 10 Baltimore 0

Final Boston 1 Toronto 0

Final Minnesota 3 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Chi White Sox 4 Kansas City 2, 12 Innings

Final L-A Angels 8 Texas 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1

Final Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Final Atlanta 2 San Francisco 1

Final N-Y Mets 13 Miami 0

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 1

Final Milwaukee 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 4

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m., postponed

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Seattle 98 Washington 82

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore at Cincinnati 8:20 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final D.C. United 2 Minnesota 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at N-Y Mets 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore at Cincinnati 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.