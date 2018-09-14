PA sending help for Hurricane Florence: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/14/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is sending National Guard troops, helicopters and other specialists and equipment to help with the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Florence. Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that the deployment involves more than 25 guardsmen, six technicians from the state Fish and Boat Commission and four helicopters, including two UH-60 Black Hawks and two CH-47 Chinooks. The Guard personnel have been leaving this week from Fort Indiantown Gap and an airport in Johnstown to join others at a staging area for post-storm efforts in Columbia, South Carolina. The Fish and Boat technicians are with the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. They’re deploying with a rescue truck and trailer that contains inflatable boats and other rescue equipment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first TV ad of this year’s low-key U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania is now on screens in the state’s biggest media market of Philadelphia. Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey on Wednesday began airing a TV ad touting the “Campus Save Act” that he authored and became law in 2013 to help prevent sexual assaults on college campuses and protect victims. Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of northeastern Pennsylvania is trying to unseat Casey in the Nov. 6 election. But Casey has a big fundraising advantage and Barletta isn’t getting any help from outside super PACs. Barletta’s campaign says it expects to be on the air in Philadelphia soon. On Sept. 21, former President Barack Obama is headlining a fundraiser for Casey and Senate Democrats in Philadelphia. Donald Trump Jr. is headlining a state Republican Party dinner that evening.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman described as a victim in Pennsylvania’s grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown over what she’s calling a “smear” campaign.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Juliann Bortz, alleges church officials sought unfavorable information about her to discredit her allegations of abuse by the Rev. Francis Fromholzer when she was a teen in the 1960s. Her attorney says 69-year-old Bortz was unaware of this until she read the grand jury report last month. The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation. Her lawyer tells the Morning Call she’s seeking an apology and details on who tried to discredit her. The Allentown Diocese denied attempting to discredit Bortz. The diocese says it never acted on the information and removed the priest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a U.S. bishop Thursday and authorized an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed adults, adding awkward drama to an audience with U.S. church leaders over the abuse and cover-up scandal roiling the Catholic Church. The resignation of West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield was announced just as the four-member U.S. delegation was sitting down with Francis in his private study in the Apostolic Palace. Among the four was Bransfield’s cousin, Monsignor Brian Bransfield, secretary-general of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The bishop had been investigated for an alleged groping incident in 2007 and was implicated in court testimony in 2012 in an infamous Philadelphia priestly sex abuse case. He strongly denied ever abusing anyone and the diocese said it had disproved the claims. He continued with his ministry until he offered to retire, as required, when he turned 75 last week. The Vatican said Francis accepted his resignation Thursday and appointed Baltimore Archbishop William Lori to take over Bransfield’s Wheeling-Charleston diocese temporarily. Lori said in a statement that Francis had also instructed him to “conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of adults against Bishop Bransfield.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Che and Colin Jost, typically stuck behind a desk as “Saturday Night Live” news anchors, are moving to a grander setting Monday as Emmy Awards hosts. The comedians got in the mood at Thursday’s rollout of the traditional arrivals carpet — yellow-hued this time around, not red, as the ceremony marks its 70th year. “This isn’t as gold as I thought it would be. I was expecting a much tackier gold. But this is a reasonable gold,” Che observed. After carpet duty, he and Jost talked to The Associated Press about the high-profile job of hosting and what it’s like to be tapped for it by Lorne Michaels, their “SNL” boss and this year’s Emmys telecast producer. The “Weekend Update” anchors were serious, sometimes. Remarks were edited for clarity and brevity.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who admitted he drunkenly fired a shotgun inside his apartment because he feared there were clowns inside could spend the next five years in prison.

Reading police didn’t find anyone inside of 35-year-old Nathan Matthias’ second-floor apartment, and say the shooting put his first-floor neighbor in danger. The Reading Eagle reports he was sentenced Monday to 22 months to five years in state prison after pleading guilty in July to discharging a firearm and to an unrelated drunk driving charge. Police say they found Matthias clutching a shotgun outside his house, claiming he was trying to shoot two small clowns. Matthias’ attorney says his client wasn’t trying to harm anyone but was reacting to “some type of hallucinatory event.” Matthias took full responsibility and apologized.

URANUS, Mo. (AP) — Cue the giggling: A small Missouri town has a new newspaper called The Uranus Examiner. KYTV reports that the newspaper’s launch was announced Wednesday, just days after GateHouse Media said it was shuttering Pulaski County’s local paper, the Daily Guide. The new publication’s editor, Natalie Sanders, led the Daily Guide before leaving in June to start what she calls a “fun” paper. She said it will include local news and promote the tourist town of Uranus, which is pronounced the way any self-respecting class clown would say it. Uranus sits along historic Route 66 and is known for quirky attractions, including a fudge shop and the world’s largest belt buckle. Luge Hardman, the mayor of nearby Waynesville, where the Daily Guide was based, says she thinks the “innuendo” surrounding the new publication’s name will bring “public ridicule.”

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — If a black bear decides to make a meal of you — you’d consider his mouth to be the jaws of death. But when a bear tried to get a meal out of a milk can, it needed the Jaws of Life to get free. Authorities in Minnesota say a conservation officer was called last week to check out a young male bear with its head wedged inside a 10-gallon milk can near the town of Roseau (ROH’-zoh). At first rescuers tried to slip the bear’s head out with cooking oil — but failed. They then drilled holes in the can so the panicked bear could breathe. After a couple of hours of struggling, the fire department was called and firefighters used the Jaws of Life and a spreader to pry the can off. Once freed, the bear ran off into the woods.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The long arm of the law has caught up with an Arizona lawmaker. And it had to step on it — because the lawmaker in question has been bragging about driving over 120 mph. State Rep. Paul Mosley had been summoned to court to face a charge of excessive speeding. But he didn’t show up — and that led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. That got his attention — and he sped into court yesterday to enter a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor speeding charge. Mosley told a sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over in March he had driven at speeds of 120 mph or higher — and said he shouldn’t be cited because of legislative immunity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger skipped practice for a second straight day due to an issue with his right elbow. The 36-year-old Roethlisberger injured the elbow on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap in a Week 1 tie with Cleveland. Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner declined to get into specifics about Roethlisberger’s status for Pittsburgh’s home opener against Kansas City.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gerald McCoy is puzzled when he hears people question the ability of fellow NFL players, particularly backup quarterbacks such as Nick Foles and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tampa Bay’s six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle says all NFL players are good. Foles’ success filling in for Carson Wentz is one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles were able to win the Super Bowl last season. Fitzpatrick has McCoy’s Buccaneers off to a promising start without suspended starter Jameis Winston.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drew raves for his four-touchdown performance in a season-opening win over the Chargers. Now Mahomes will try to help the Chiefs beat the Steelers on the road for the first time in 31 years. Mahomes says he’s not worried about his team’s spotty history against Pittsburgh. The Steelers are looking to rebound from an ugly season-opening tie in Cleveland in which they turned the ball over six times.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is ready to make his 2018 debut. McDonald missed almost all of training camp with a foot injury and watched from the sideline as the Steelers fought to an ugly 21-all tie with Cleveland in the season opener. McDonald struggled to stay healthy in his first season with the Steelers in 2017 but finished with a flourish, catching a career-high 10 passes for 112 yards in a playoff loss to Jacksonville

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A surprising first half and a surge in early August had the Philadelphia Phillies in prime position to reach the postseason before they fell apart. Since completing a four-game sweep over the Miami Marlins in early August, the Phillies have lost 23 of 34 games and dropped nine games in standings.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben DiNucci accounted for a career-high five touchdowns and James Madison eased by Robert Morris 73-7 in a game played early because of Hurricane Florence. James Madison (2-1), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches’ poll, tied a program record with 52 points in the first half.Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 Oakland 3

Final Boston 4 Toronto 3

Final Kansas City 6 Minnesota 4

Final Seattle 8 L-A Angels 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 3

Final Colorado 10 Arizona 3

Final Chi Cubs 4 Washington 3, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 5 Miami 2

Final L-A Dodgers 9 St. Louis 7

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 34 Baltimore 23

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 34 Baltimore 23

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.