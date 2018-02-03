PA Republicans want Democratic justice off of gerrymandering case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democratic justice’s comments critical of gerrymandering should require him to remove himself from a case challenging Pennsylvania’s congressional district map, Republican legislative leaders argued in a court filing on Friday. The two leaders accused Supreme Court Justice David Wecht of bias and asked that he recuse himself or have the court invalidate his tie-breaking vote in November that put the case on a fast track.

“It is beyond obvious that his views concerning the drawing of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts had been formulated, cemented and expressed publicly long before the filing and adjudication of this case,” according to the filing by House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, who had leading roles in developing the 2011 map.