PA Republicans vow to fight new congressional map: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds – Feb. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Encouraged by President Donald Trump, Republicans vowed Tuesday to fight Pennsylvania’s new court-imposed map of congressional districts as dozens of candidates assessed their chances under newly formed districts and the odds that a federal court could block them. Republican members of Congress and Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers planned to sue in federal court as early as Wednesday.

The suit would be a bid to block a map expected to improve Democrats’ chances at erasing the GOP’s U.S. House majority. The new map substantially overhauls a GOP-drawn congressional map that has helped produce a predominantly Republican delegation and was widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered.

Meanwhile…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawyers for the Democratic voters who successfully challenged Pennsylvania’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered say Republicans have no legal or factual basis to sue over new court-ordered districts. The Philadelphia-based Public Interest Law Center said in a statement Tuesday that Republican lawmakers should stop holding onto the gerrymandered districts they drew in 2011.

Republican state legislators and members of Congress plan to sue in federal court as early as Wednesday. They’ll try to block new districts drawn by Pennsylvania’s Democratic-majority Supreme Court from taking effect in the May primary election. The Public Interest Law Center’s lawyers defend the court’s map as non-partisan, with districts that are more compact and competitive. The court-imposed congressional map overhauls a Republican-drawn map widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The agency that oversees hunting in Pennsylvania is getting a closer look from the state auditor general’s office. Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday announced his office will be conducting the Game Commission’s first performance audit in nearly a decade. The review includes revenue sources, how the commission is spending money and whether it’s following applicable laws and regulations.

DePasquale says the audit will also delve into how the whitetail deer population is being managed and efforts to preserve and expand ruffed grouse habitat. The study is expected to be completed by the end of this year, but there’s not a firm deadline. The Game Commission has about 700 full-time employees and issues about 900,000 hunting licenses annually. It owns about 1.5 million acres of gamelands in 65 counties.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based offshoot of the Unification Church is encouraging couples to bring their AR-15 rifles with them to a commitment ceremony in the Pocono Mountains, a half-mile from an elementary school. World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland said it planned the Feb. 28 ceremony months ago, well before last week’s massacre at a Florida high school. Authorities say the alleged gunman used an AR-15 in the attack that killed 17.

Tim Elder, the Unification Sanctuary’s director of world missions, said Tuesday the church believes the AR-15 symbolizes the “rod of iron” mentioned in the Bible’s apocalyptic book of Revelation. The church website directs couples to show up to the ceremony with an AR-15 “or equivalents such as an AK semiautomatic rifle, representing both the intent and the ability to defend one’s family, community … ”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A high school basketball player in Philadelphia says a referee forced her to leave a game because she was wearing a hijab. Sixteen-year-old Nasihah Thompson-King says she was playing in a playoff game Friday when she was told she couldn’t continue with her headscarf on. The Mastery Charter School Shoemaker Campus student says she was “embarrassed” and she never had an issue wearing her hijab in previous games.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has a league policy that requires approval for any head covering for medical or religious purposes. The association says Thompson-King’s coach neglected to fill out the required form before Friday’s game. A form has since been completed to allow Thompson-King to play Wednesday. Mastery Charter Schools is now calling on the PIAA to reverse its policy.

NEW YORK (AP) — George Clooney and his wife Amal are putting their money where the mouths of student activists are. The actor and the human-rights attorney are donating a half million dollars to students organizing rallies against gun violence. The couple says they were inspired by what they call the “courage and eloquence” of students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Days after being shaken by an assault rifle attack on their school, they turned from survivors to activists — speaking out in favor of gun control and against the sale of weapons that can turn a school classroom into a killing field. Clooney says he and his wife will be attending the protests planned for next month.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is still waiting to see who will become its first ever “night mayor.” The nightlife ambassador position was announced last fall by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio. He says the position would serve as a point of contact between city agencies and the city nightlife industry. The New York Post reports Democratic City Councilman Rafael Espinal, who sponsored legislation creating the position, says he hasn’t heard any word about a confirmed appointee.

Espinal says the city is vetting a candidate and the post will be filled in the next few weeks. A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office declined to provide a timeframe for the announcement. The Office of Nightlife and 12-member Nightlife Advisory Board were established last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — With a massive $40.2 million in ticket sales Monday, “Black Panther” has set another box-office record: biggest Monday ever. The Walt Disney Co. again raised its box-office estimates for the Marvel sensation on Tuesday. The film’s updated Monday performance — $7 million higher than Disney earlier forecast — narrowly topped the previous record, set by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015 with $40.1 million.

The higher Monday figure gives “Black Panther” the second biggest four-day weekend, behind only the $288.1 million of “The Force Awakens.” With $242 million over the Presidents’ Day weekend, “Black Panther” moves ahead of December’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in the ranks of four-day starts. Ryan Coogler’s film, starring Chadwick Boseman, is the first big-budget tent pole release featuring a nearly all-black cast. The movie’s three-day gross of $201.8 million ranks fifth highest of all time, not accounting for inflation.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Author Stephen King on Tuesday called a Maine congressman an “NRA sweetheart” for receiving thousands of dollars from the gun rights advocacy group. King urged residents in a tweet to not vote for Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in November, citing his support from the National Rifle Association.

The Maine-born novelist has posted several tweets about gun policy since a Florida high school shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Poliquin adviser Brent Littlefield said the incumbent congressman is a strong Second Amendment supporter and that he will not respond directly to a “Hollywood person.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy makers have gone to the toilet for their latest creations. Mattel, a company best known for its clean-cut Barbie dolls, is set to release a game called Flushin’ Frenzy that sends a brown plastic poop flying into the air. Rival Hasbro, whose water-squirting game Toilet Trouble was a hit last year, stuck with the potty humor this year and released Don’t Step In It, a game where players are blindfolded and have to avoid stepping in poop that’s molded out of a clay-like substance.

Toy analysts and experts say the potty-related toys are hitting stores now because of the popularity of the poop emoji, which has also made it more acceptable for parents to buy poop toys for their kids. At the New York Toy Fair this weekend, toy makers showed off poo-shaped action figures, squishy toys and other creatures from the toilet. Juli Lennett, who’s a toy analyst at a market research company, says, “Yeah, poop is a theme.” She says “kids think it’s funny.”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers who support changing the official state song think the time is right to finally wipe “Northern scum,” and other pre-Civil War phrases out of it. “Maryland, My Maryland,” was written in 1861 by James Ryder Randall. It was adopted as the state song in 1939.Previous attempts to change or replace it have failed.

Now, some say recent events involving Confederate statues may help change the language in what was originally a poem that doubled as a call to arms. In August, just days after violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, Maryland officials removed a statue of Roger Taney from the statehouse grounds. He was the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African-Americans.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Quarterfinal=District 4:

Lourdes Regional 66, Galeton 40

Meadowbrook Christian 46, North Penn/Liberty 35

Sullivan County 54, Neumann 46

Class 4A First Round= District 4>

Jersey Shore 66, Columbia-Montour 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

District IV= Class 2A Quarterfinal=

Muncy 51, Line Mountain 48

South Williamsport 55, Northeast Bradford 40

Southern Columbia 55, North Penn-Mansfield 32

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Washington 2

Final Columbus 2 New Jersey 1

Final Toronto 1 Florida 0

Final Nashville 3 Detroit 2

Final San Jose 3 St. Louis 2

Final L.A. Kings 4 Winnipeg 3

Final Boston 3 Edmonton 2

Final OT Colorado 5 Vancouver 4

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Michigan St. 81 Illinois 61

Final (16) Ohio St. 79 Rutgers 52

Final OT (18) Rhode Island 95 La Salle 93

Final (21) West Virginia 71 Baylor 60

INTERLEAGUE

at Arizona 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech at (1) Virginia 7:00 p.m.

DePaul at (3) Villanova 8:30 p.m.

(4) Xavier at Georgetown 6:30 p.m.

Louisville at (5) Duke 9:00 p.m.

(7) Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 7:00 p.m.

(10) North Carolina at Syracuse 7:00 p.m.

Alabama at (12) Auburn 8:30 p.m.

Tulane at (13) Wichita St. 7:30 p.m.

(15) Clemson at Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m.

(17) Michigan at Penn St. 7:00 p.m.

Florida at (19) Tennessee 9:00 p.m.

San Jose St. at (20) Nevada 10:00 p.m.

