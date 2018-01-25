PA Republicans taking “wait-and-see” approach on Meehan investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are taking a wait-and-see attitude after a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide’s sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money said he saw her as a “soul mate.” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” that she first wants to see the results of an Ethics Committee investigation into U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Republican Party officials also remained quiet Wednesday on whether they support Meehan. Meehan’s said he’s running for a fifth term in a closely divided district that could change dramatically in a court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries. Meehan says he developed a deep affection for the woman and reacted badly when she began dating another man, but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship.