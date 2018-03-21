PA republicans seeking to impeach 4 Democratic judges: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Twelve Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania have signed on to resolutions seeking to impeach four Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court over rulings in a congressional redistricting case. Four resolutions introduced Tuesday argue the justices acted improperly through rulings that gave lawmakers about three weeks to enact a new district map and then produced a court-drawn map. The court ruled a 2011 GOP-crafted map was unconstitutionally drawn.

The replacement is widely expected to help Democrats as they seek to flip some seats now held by Republicans. The co-sponsors are among the House’s more conservative Republicans. No members of the GOP leadership have signed on, and a caucus spokesman says they need to gauge how much support there is to proceed. The resolutions seek impeachment of justices David Wecht , Debra Todd , Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty . None returned messages seeking comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 90 people have submitted paperwork as the deadline nears to run in Pennsylvania’s congressional primary election. Tuesday’s the deadline to submit at least 1,000 voter signatures to get on the May 15 primary ballot. Interest in running for Congress is high. Pennsylvania has its most open seats in decades and more competitive districts after the state Supreme Court redrew a map that it ruled had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered by Republicans.

Congressional primary ballots haven’t contained more than 48 candidates in any of the three elections since Pennsylvania dropped to 18 U.S. House seats in 2012. The new court-ordered districts will be in play in this year’s midterm elections and Democrats hope that picking up several more Pennsylvania seats will help them capture a U.S. House majority.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An avalanche of would-be candidates filed to run for Congress in Pennsylvania ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, taking advantage of more competitive districts and far surpassing candidate numbers in the three elections since Pennsylvania dropped to 18 U.S. House seats. As of Tuesday evening’s deadline, 94 people had submitted paperwork, according to postings by the state elections bureau, including 16 aiming for an open Philadelphia-area seat that is considered likely to flip from Republican to Democrat in this year’s mid-term elections. Candidates must submit at least 1,000 voter signatures to get on the May 15 primary ballot.

Court challenges on the validity of the signatures could still thin the herd somewhat. Interest in running for Congress is high, driven by Democrats’ anti-Trump fervor. In addition, Pennsylvania has its most open seats in decades — five Republicans and one Democrat elected in 2016 aren’t running again — and there are more competitive districts after the state Supreme Court redrew boundaries that it ruled had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011. The new court-ordered districts will be in play this year and Democrats hope that picking up several more Pennsylvania seats will provide a big boost toward their goal of capturing a U.S. House majority.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state judge is ordering a candidate off May’s primary ballot for lieutenant governor because he won’t meet the state’s constitutional age threshold of 30. Joe Gale suggested that he planned to appeal Tuesday’s ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson to the state’s high court.

Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner, was seeking the Republican Party’s nomination, even though the 28-year-old Gale won’t meet the state’s constitutional age threshold of 30 when the next lieutenant governor is sworn in in January 2019. Gale couldn’t serve until March 2019, when he turns 30. Gale argued that the Pennsylvania Constitution would allow the Senate president pro tempore to fill the job until he’s old enough.

But Brobson ruled that court precedent says candidates must be qualified at the time of election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The majority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is quitting elective politics, blaming his aborted candidacy for the U.S. House on a new map that put him in the same district as an incumbent congressman from the same party. Republican state Rep. Dave Reed of Indiana County said Tuesday he made the decision because he doesn’t want to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.

Reed’s in his eighth term and isn’t seeking re-election to the state House. He says he doesn’t have plans for a new job but has eight months to figure that out. Reed says the state of American politics is “more divisive and more negative” than he’d like. As House Republican leader, he’s head of a caucus that controls the chamber, 121 to 82.

NEW YORK (AP) — A military analyst for Fox News said Tuesday that he was quitting the network because he believed it had turned into a propaganda machine for President Donald Trump’s administration. Ralph Peters, a retired U.S. Army officer, said he told Fox at the beginning of the month that he did not want his contributor contract renewed. “Over my decade at Fox, I was long proud of the association,” Peters wrote in an email that was distributed to colleagues at Fox News, and first reported by BuzzFeed News.

“Now I am ashamed.” Fox said in a statement that Peters was entitled to his opinion, “despite the fact that he’s choosing to use it as a weapon in order to get attention.” Fox said it was proud of its opinion programming and prime-time hosts. Peters said he believed Fox had “degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration.”

NEW YORK (AP) — After Shepard Smith set off some internal Fox News Channel bickering over his description of “entertaining” opinion programming, a glance at the cable television rankings reveals the extent to which political talk has become a pastime for millions of Americans. The Nielsen company said 26 of the 40 most-watched programs on cable television last week were political shows on Fox News or MSNBC, including each weeknight telecast by Rachel Maddow, Sean Hannity and Lawrence O’Donnell.

Seven were telecasts of games from opening week of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament and four were professional wrestling. Only three scripted programs — AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” an HGTV episode of “Fixer Upper” and a Hallmark movie — made the list. Smith, the afternoon news anchor who signed a contract extension last week, had one show on the list. He said in an interview with Time magazine that some of Fox’s opinion programming “is there strictly to be entertaining.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lab results have revealed the answer to a mystery at an Oklahoma zoo: Just what caused a female lion to sprout a mane. The Oklahoma City Zoo says in its March newsletter that testing at the University of Tennessee found the African lioness named Bridget has an elevated level of androstenedione, a hormone that can contribute to developing male features.

Veterinarians compared Bridget’s blood to samples from her sister, who has no mane. Bridget’s blood also contained a higher level of cortisol, which regulates metabolism and the immune system. The zoo says the results likely mean the 18-year-old lioness has a benign tumor that’s producing the hormones, but that her health is excellent. The zoo says female lions with manes are not unheard of, but they are rare.

LONDON (AP) — Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it’s a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition. The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.

He said the honor “means a lot”. It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards. The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997. “I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we’ve ended up in the palace and it’s now Sir Paul and Sir Richard,” said Starr.

NEW YORK (AP) — The pop culture sensation “Black Panther” has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever. Twitter said Tuesday that Ryan Coogler’s box-office smash has been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The most recent “Star Wars” installment, “The Last Jedi,” ranks third.

Over the weekend, “Black Panther” became the first film since 2009’s “Avatar” to top the box office in North America five straight weekends. It has grossed more than $607 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide. In the next week, it’s expected to pass “The Avengers” as the highest grossing superhero film ever, not accounting for inflation. Twitter said “Black Panther” had the most tweets in the U.S., followed by the United Kingdom and Thailand.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lamar Stevens tied his career high with 30 points, Tony Carr added 25 and Penn State beat Marquette 85-80 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals. The Nittany Lions (24-13) will face either Mississippi State or Louisville at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 27. They advanced to the NIT semis for the first time since winning the 2009 tournament.

Stevens hit three crucial buckets in the final three minutes, including a dunk off an alley-oop pass from Josh Reaves for an eight-point lead with one minute left. The 6-foot-8 Stevens then maneuvered through a couple Marquette players to secure a rebound off Andrew Rowsey’s missed 3 with 46 seconds left. Carr went 5 of 8 from the foul line over the final 30 seconds to give Marquette another chance. Rowsey hit a 3 and a layup to get the Golden Eagles as close as 83-80 with six seconds left before the Golden Eagles ran out of time.

Rowsey, a senior, scored 29 points for Marquette (21-14).

The Golden Eagles had whittled a 14-point deficit early in the second half to 72-68 with 2:39 left on three foul shots by Rowsey. Penn State went nearly three minutes without a bucket and got sloppy with the ball and the sharpshooting Golden Eagles started hitting 3s to get back in the game. This game was on WKOK, as will Penn State’s next game be, on WKOK and WKOK.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

State Semifinal=

Juniata Valley 55, Bishop Carroll 33

