PA legislative budget reserve expands: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania legislative branch saw its budget reserve jump by nearly $43 million last year, with most of the additional surplus attributed to House and Senate accounts. The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the annual financial report for the legislative branch. The commission said the legislative surplus was $138 million when the year ended in June. A year ago, the commission pegged the surplus at $95 million.

Details on the $355 million in total spending were posted online after the meeting. Payroll, at $286 million, is far and away the largest single cost. “I think that instead of condemning us, you should praise us for not spending all the dollars,” the commission’s chairman, Rep. Mark Keller, told reporters. The reserve, which reached $215 million in 2006, has been defended by lawmakers as a way to counteract executive branch power when budget stalemates occur.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — For Pennsylvania residents, a glass of craft beer at the local brewpub could soon get a little more expensive. Beginning in June, the state will start collecting 6 percent sales tax from brewers. That has some worrying that passing the cost on to customers could hurt business. The tax initially was supposed to be collected starting on Jan. 1, but opposition from brewers helped delay it until June.

They are expected to continue to seek changes. Some craft brewers tell The Morning Call they are concerned about competition from bars that are able to sell their beer without the added tax. The state revenue department tells the newspaper the tax isn’t new, but that it’s merely a clarification of existing liquor laws that require breweries to collect sales tax.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tourists in Philadelphia for the holidays will be able to see the Liberty Bell this weekend despite a partial federal government shutdown that closed many national parks throughout the country. Most of the buildings in the Independence National Historic Park including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center have been shuttered since Saturday morning because of the partial shutdown.

That was bad news for tourists and the city of Philadelphia, which sees the second highest attendance at the Liberty Bell during the weekend before New Year’s Day annually. Officials at tourism and marketing group Visit Philadelphia say they’re giving the park $32,000 to open Friday, Saturday and Sunday to let in the estimated 25,000 people who had planned to see the Liberty Bell this weekend.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police department relied on a song by famed crooner Bing Crosby to end a Christmas standoff with a man accused of firing multiple shots at officers. Chester County SWAT officers responded to a report Christmas night of an armed man barricaded in a home near Pottstown at about 9 p.m. The man’s estranged wife, who was not in the home, called police and asked them to do a welfare check on him.

Police said Thursday that 34-year-old Nathaniel Lewis locked himself in the home with a rifle and ammunition and fired at police and SWAT officers throughout an overnight standoff with police that only ended when one of the officers sang “White Christmas” to Lewis over the phone. Officers said Lewis had asked them for a Christmas carol before promising to turn himself in.

Lewis surrendered and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the standoff, authorities said. Lewis was treated for an undisclosed head injury. Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan posted about the incident on his Facebook page, saying he took Christmas cookies to the officers to boost morale after the nine-hour standoff.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Environmentalists and residents are trying to stop developers from cutting down an estimated 300-year-old tree in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports technology firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG) is proposing cutting down the oak tree in Lower Merion Township as part of its plans for a new office building. Arborists have listed the oak as a “Penn tree,” meaning it was alive before William Penn visited the area.

Township officials rejected the company’s initial development plan over the zoning code. Building and planning director Chris Leswing says it’s unclear if developers will save the tree when the new plan is submitted in January. SIG officials have not responded to requests for comment. Township Commissioner George Manos says they have limited options for saving the tree because it’s on private property.

Features

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has a state song, a state ballad and a state lullaby. And, for goodness sake, Democratic Rep. Jacob Bachmeier of Havre would like to see the 2019 Legislature declare the “Hippy Hippy Shake” Montana’s official rock and roll song. It was written in 1959 by Chan Romero when he was a 17-year-old student at Billings Senior High School.

Romero, who now lives in Southern California, tells the Great Falls Tribune his song has been featured in seven or eight movies and has been recorded by about 20 groups, including The Beatles. He says he’d be proud to have his song honored by the Legislature. The bill’s introduction borrows from the song’s lyrics in saying: “WHEREAS, Montanans shake it to the left and shake it to the right and do everything with all of their might.”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a front-end loader and using it as his get-away vehicle after a burglary. Police say Brian Petross was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, theft, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

A person walking a dog Wednesday morning reported a broken door at a west-side hair salon. Officers determined someone drove a front-end loader to the salon, picked up a frozen planter, smashed the front door window, entered the business and stole numerous items. While responding to another burglary, officers spotted the front-end loader and conducted a traffic stop. They arrested Petross and determined he had stolen the heavy equipment Saturday from a secured lot on the city’s east side.

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their regular-season finale against Cincinnati needing a win over the Bengals and some luck to win a third straight AFC North title. The Steelers have to topple the reeling Bengals and hope Cleveland beats Baltimore on the road to reach the playoffs for a fifth straight season. The Bengals have long since fallen out of contention. Their main question heading into the offseason is the future of longtime head coach Marvin Lewis, who is finishing up his 16th season. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles need to win and get help to keep playing and have a chance to defend their Super Bowl title. All the Washington Redskins can do now is play spoiler. It’s do-or-die for the Eagles when they visit the Redskins on Sunday. A victory coupled with a loss by the Vikings at home against the Bears gives Philadelphia the final wild-card spot and the NFC’s No. 6 seed. A loss sends them on an early vacation. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Athens 77, Towanda 35

Jersey Shore 61, Sullivan County 53

Lewisburg 58, Mifflin County 46

Montoursville 63, Selinsgrove 41

Huntingdon 80, Juniata Valley 70

Bellefonte 33, Penns Valley 24

Juniata 37, Clemente, Ill. 35

Shamokin 85, North Schuylkill 55

Southern Columbia 47, Lourdes Regional 45

Loyalsock 72, Strath Haven 37

Upper Dauphin 61, Tri-Valley 55

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Greenwood 52, Boiling Springs 38

Berwick 40, Crestwood 25

Mifflin County 44, Notre Dame-Green Pond 37

Benton 49, Meadowbrook Christian 21

Juniata Valley 30, Huntingdon 13

Juniata Valley 58, Huntingdon Christian 25

Southern Columbia 54, Lourdes Regional 21

State College 46, Hempfield 26

Tulpehocken 36, Halifax 22

Upper Dauphin 55, Tri-Valley 42

Montoursville 47, Juniata 43, OT

Warrior Run 41, Muncy 27

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 127 Boston 113

Final Milwaukee 112 N-Y Knicks 96

Final Sacramento 117 L.A. Lakers 116

Final OT Portland 110 Golden State 109

Final Philadelphia 114 Utah 97

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final New Jersey 5 Boston 2

Final OT Columbus 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 2

Final Washington 3 Carolina 1

Final OT Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 5

Final St. Louis 4 Buffalo 1

Final Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1

Final Dallas 2 Nashville 0

Final Chicago 5 Minnesota 2

Final Vancouver 4 Edmonton 2

Final Vegas 2 Colorado 1

Final San Jose 4 Anaheim 2

Final L.A. Kings 2 Arizona 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Alabama at (7) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at (10) Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m.

Rio Grande at (11) Texas Tech 7:00 p.m.

Southern U. at (18) Marquette 8:00 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at (20) NC State 7:00 p.m.

