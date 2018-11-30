PA lawmakers want to save nuclear plants: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/30/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers sympathetic to nuclear power plants are making a push for state action to rescue plants at risk of being shut down by their energy company owners. Four lawmakers calling themselves the Nuclear Energy Caucus released a 44-page report Thursday, calling for action to avoid plants shutting down and warning that shutdowns would devastate communities that depend on the plants’ jobs and property taxes.

The prospect of bailing out nuclear power plants is spurring a debate over why Pennsylvania ratepayers should foot the cost and whether nuclear power provides an environmental benefit in the age of global warming.

Three Mile Island’s owner, Chicago-based Exelon Corp., announced last year that the plant that was the site of a terrifying partial meltdown in 1979 will close in 2019 unless Pennsylvania comes to its financial rescue. Earlier this year, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. said it will shut down its Beaver Valley nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania — as well as two nuclear plants in Ohio — within the next three years unless Pennsylvania steps up.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is settling a vote-counting lawsuit stemming from the 2016 presidential election, in part by affirming a commitment it’s made previously to push Pennsylvania’s counties to buy voting systems that leave a verifiable paper trail by 2020. Paperwork filed Thursday in Philadelphia federal court caps a lawsuit Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein filed in 2016 as she sought recounts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Earlier this year, the Democratic governor began pushing counties to upgrade to voting machines that leave a paper trail as a safeguard against hacking by 2020. Most Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trial. The settlement also requires counties to audit the 2022 election result before it’s certified, based on recommendations from a working group the state must assemble.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars after reporting to a suburban Philadelphia county jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it. Kane showed up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 10- to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton had once been considered a rising political star in the state but resigned after her 2016 conviction. The state Supreme Court on Nov. 26 declined to take up her appeal, leading a county judge to revoke her bail. A county judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office alerted him that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state senator is setting in motion a process to decide whether a Democrat meets residency requirements to serve in the chamber. Republican President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati wrote to Democrat Lindsey Williams on Thursday to request information within seven days. That information could include her driver’s license, tax information or other documents.

Scarnati also is offering Williams an informal hearing in front of a panel of six senators. Williams is the apparent winner of an open suburban Pittsburgh seat in the Nov. 6 election and newly elected senators are to be sworn in Jan. 1. But the constitution requires senators to have been “citizens and inhabitants” of the state for four years and Republicans have raised questions as to when Williams had moved back to Pennsylvania from Maryland.

HAWLEY, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania hunter saved an eight-point buck that had been struggling to stand upright on a frozen lake. Rescuer Josh Davis says there’s a big difference between hunting an animal humanely and leaving one to suffer and die on the ice. It’s not clear how long the buck had been stuck in the middle of Greeley Lake in the Poconos when Davis spotted it Saturday.

A video of the rescue shows Davis heading across the ice in a small boat, attached to a rope held by a friend onshore. He pushes the boat with a metal pole to reach the deer, then uses the pole to loop the yellow rope around its horns. He pulls the animal within arms’ reach, and holds onto it as his friend pulls them ashore. The rescue came two days before deer rifle season opened.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Control of Alaska state government, at least for the next two years, could hinge on a mystery ballot that an election worker found on a table in a Fairbanks voting precinct more than three weeks ago. The uncounted ballot could break a tie in an Alaska state House race. A decision on whether to count it is expected Friday. The elections office has said the ballot appeared to be marked for Democrat Kathryn Dodge. If Republican Bart LeBon wins, the GOP would control the House, Senate and the governor’s office.

If Dodge wins, it would set off a mad dash between the parties to build a caucus of at least 21 members needed for a majority in the House. Officials said the ballot was found by an election worker on a precinct table on Election Day in a gray secrecy sleeve. It was not counted at the time and was included among ballot materials that arrived in Juneau last Friday for an election review. Officials were investigating the ballot before deciding whether to count it. Dodge was tied with LeBon with 2,661 votes apiece heading into a recount Friday.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First, she was accused of cutting the cheese. Now, a woman stands accused of threatening to cut the man who accused her of cutting the cheese. Police in Dania Beach, Florida, say the woman, 37-year-old Shanetta Yvette Wilson, passed gas while waiting in line at a Dollar General store on Sunday. That upset a nearby customer, who accused her of “farting loudly.” And that started an argument. Police say Wilson pulled a small folding knife out her purse and told the victim she was going to “gut” him. She’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. For the knife.

DALLAS (AP) — For some, it’s a match made in digital heaven. For others, it sounds like something generated in that other place. Big Mouth Bill Bass has been programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands. The connection between the plastic singing and talking fish and the Amazon Echo Billy will see Billy lip synch to Alexa’s responses. And Billy will even be able to dance to songs streamed through Amazon music. When it’s first plugged in, Billy will respond, “Woo-hoo, that feels good!” Big Mouth Billy Bass was first sold in 1999. A developer first connected it to Alexa in 2016. This new version is due in stores tomorrow.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a teenager managed to deposit himself into the vault of an abandoned bank in Hollywood, Florida — and it took several hours to withdraw him. News outlets report firefighters had to struggle to get the teen freed from the vault. First they tried to drill through a wall — but that didn’t go well. But a worker at the bank’s new branch across the street heard about the problem. That worker remembered the code — and was able to open the vault’s massive door. Officials say the teen and a friend were exploring the vacant Bank of America building when one of them got stuck. The other was outside the vault — and able to call for help. The teens’ parents were called and authorities released the boys to them. No charges were immediately reported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is stepping out of the shadow of teammate Antonio Brown and becoming a star in his own right. Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers in receptions and receiving yards heading into a showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith-Schuster says he’s not worried about developing a rivalry with Brown, insisting they’re both focused on winning a Super Bowl. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nigel Bradham played nearly an entire game with a broken thumb that required surgery afterward because the Philadelphia Eagles are fighting for a playoff spot and they needed their best linebacker. Bradham plans to be out there again when the Eagles host the Washington Redskins on Monday night in an important NFC East matchup. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Toronto 131 Golden State 128

Final L.A. Clippers 133 Sacramento 121

Final L.A. Lakers 104 Indiana 96

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 4 Minnesota 2

Final Ottawa 3 N-Y Rangers 0

Final Tampa Bay 5 Buffalo 4

Final SO Boston 2 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Winnipeg 6 Chicago 5

Final Arizona 3 Nashville 0

Final Edmonton 3 L.A. Kings 2

Final Vegas 4 Vancouver 3

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Dallas 13 New Orleans 10

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York 1 Atlanta 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami 8:00 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Florida 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(17) Utah at (10) Washington 8:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Dallas 13 New Orleans 10

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(9) Michigan St. at Rutgers 6:00 p.m.

(22) Wisconsin at (14) Iowa 8:00 p.m.

Radford at (17) Texas 7:00 p.m.

(21) Buffalo at Milwaukee 5:30 a.m.

(25) Mississippi St. at Dayton 7:00 p.m..

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.