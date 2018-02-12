PA Lawmakers waiting on new congressional map  

HARRISBURG— Dozens of current members of US congress and candidates for office are eagerly waiting to see a final redrawn congressional district map. Some of the biggest changes could come for districts which in the past had especially contorted boundaries or which stretched long distances.

State Rep. Kurt Masser(R-107 Elysburg) says it will be unconstitutional for the democratic majority on the court to create their own map, “If they deem it unconstitutional then so be it, however when they say they will draw a map that is just as unconstitutional as they are deeming our maps were.”

The court says the 2011 map unfairly benefitted Republicans, violating the state constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections. State Rep. Fred Keller(R-85 Kreamer) says the map was originally passed through a bi-partisan effort, “Forty percent of the democrats in the State House voted yes on that congressional map. So, the fact that one party drew the map is not true, the fact that one party made it become law is not true. If it is bad now it should have been bad back then and they should have stopped it.”

If legislators don’t produce an acceptable map, the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court has promised to produce a new map by February 19. Hear more from Rep. Keller from his On The Mark interview at WKOK.com