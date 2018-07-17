PA lawmakers heavily critical of President Trump’s handling of Putin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are finding a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump’s handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki. On Twitter, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Trump’s “blindness to Putin’s hostile acts against the U.S. and our allies — election meddling included — is very troubling.” In a separate statement, Toomey said Putin should help bring Russians indicted in the election investigation to justice or the U.S. should impose tough new sanctions on Russia.

Both Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., are sharply critical of Putin. In a statement, Casey says Trump’s “dangerous and reckless” conduct was “a new low and a profound embarrassment for America.” He also says Trump believed the word of Putin over U.S. law enforcement law enforcement officers and intelligence agencies. In a statement Republican U.S. Cong. Tom Marino was also critical of the president, saying Russia and President Putin cannot be trusted. Marino says as a former prosecutor and Department of Justice employee, the U.S. intelligence agencies “have bountiful evidence to confirm Russian activity in our democratic processes.” See the full statements from each lawmaker below.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) full statement:

“President Trump’s conduct during today’s press conference with Vladimir Putin was dangerous and reckless. I have supported the Administration’s engagement with North Korea and on other matters of foreign affairs because I believe that America is strongest when our foreign policy is bipartisan. However, what occurred today was a new low and a profound embarrassment for America. Vladimir Putin is an adversary of America who attacked our elections in 2016, illegally annexed Crimea, has backed the murderous Assad regime in Syria and works every day to undermine our country’s security.

President Trump attacked and diminished our law enforcement officers and intelligence agencies on foreign soil in front of a hostile dictator and on matters directly relating to an attack on our nation. In 2017, our intelligence agencies wrote, ‘We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments.’ The President told the world today that he believes the word of Vladimir Putin over the findings of his country’s own intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Why is the President so deferential to Putin while he trashes our law enforcement who protect our country and our communities every day? Is he afraid of Putin?

Instead of holding Vladimir Putin accountable in Helsinki, President Trump embraced him and in doing so diminished America’s standing in the international community and shamed the office of the presidency.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) full statement:

“American intelligence agencies have confirmed, unequivocally, that Russian actors, almost certainly at the direction of the Russian government and Vladimir Putin, meddled in our 2016 presidential election.

“Whether it’s protecting the hackers responsible for this crime, committing numerous human rights violations, invading Ukraine, annexing Crimea, supporting the Iranian regime, taking hostile actions in Syria, or threatening peaceful European neighbors, it’s clear that Putin is a bad actor and should be treated as an international pariah.

“Putin insists that the Russian government has nothing to do with meddling in our elections. In that case, he should not object to the hackers recently indicted being brought to justice. Absent his cooperation in achieving that justice, the United States should impose tough new sanctions on Russia.”

Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) full statement:

“America’s relationship with Russia is not binary and many of the issues discussed from energy, cybersecurity, and denuclearization need mutual dedication to reach solutions. However, Russia is not our ally and their motivations are not based on the promotion of democracy and human rights like the United States. Russia and President Putin cannot be trusted.

“As a former prosecutor and Department of Justice employee, my experiences tell me the recent indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence officers came with merit and have facts to back them up. U.S. intelligence agencies have bountiful evidence to confirm Russian activity in our democratic processes.”