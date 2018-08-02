PA lawmaker praises priest sex abuse release: AP PA Headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/2/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who was sexually abused by a priest as a boy is praising the Harrisburg bishop’s release of the names of 71 priests and others accused of child abuse and says he hopes the bishop will support changes to the state’s statute of limitations. Berks County Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi calls the public release a step toward transparency.

Bishop Ronald Gainer issued a public apology Wednesday for the abuse and said the dioceses’ prior bishops didn’t adequately respond to all the allegations. Rozzi says the state’s Catholic hierarchy has resisted loosening the time limits on suing over abuse or filing criminal charges. Gainer’s release of the list comes a few days after a court order is expected to soon make public a grand jury investigation into clergy child sexual abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana patients are now able to access the medicine in dry leaf form, the result of a recent change in state policy. The Health Department says sales of dry leaf began Wednesday at 16 dispensaries, with 28 more expected to follow next week. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the change brings more options and lowers the cost.

Patients aren’t allowed to smoke the plant material but instead are supposed to use a vaporizer. So far more than 30,000 Pennsylvanians have obtained a medical marijuana ID card. The state has a list of ailments that qualify patients to obtain medical marijuana for treatment.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — After a week of heavy rain, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has a message for states upstream of the Chesapeake Bay: step up and take responsibility for the sediment and debris pouring into the nation’s largest estuary. The Republican governor described the situation as “an economic and ecological crisis” in remarks before a state board meeting on Wednesday, where other state officials decried the trees, tires and garbage floating in the bay.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, said the debris is creating a safety hazard for watermen and ships bound for the Port of Baltimore. Franchot, a Democrat, called it “an absolute disgrace.” “To be blunt, we’re literally drowning in Pennsylvania’s trash, and I have a huge problem with that,” Franchot said.

Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said “we are disappointed at these careless and insensitive remarks.” He said they undermine the strides Pennsylvania has made in improving water quality in the Susquehanna and Potomac waters and “insult the many Pennsylvanians still recovering from the record floods we just experienced, where at least two of our residents lost their lives.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Green Party is running candidates for Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate in the fall election. The party on Tuesday submitted to the state nominating papers for those races and three legislative candidates. The Green Party’s pick for governor is Paul Glover, and for lieutenant governor it’s Jocolyn Bowser-Bostick.

They’re running against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican nominee Scott Wagner, and their running mates John Fetterman and Jeff Bartos. The Libertarian is Ken Krawchuk. For Senate, the Green Party’s candidate is Neal Gale. Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is also running to take on Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Libertarian Dale Kerns also is running. A federal lawsuit settlement drastically lowered the number of signatures third-party candidates need to get on the state’s ballot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s leading liberal publications is apologizing for a poem in which a white writer attempts black vernacular. In a note posted on its web site last week, The Nation called its decision to publish Anders Carlson-Wee’s “How-To” a “serious mistake.” The brief poem is narrated in the voice of a homeless person.

It ran in early July and was widely criticized on social media, with author Roxane Gay among those condemning it. Carlson-Wee issued a statement on Facebook last week saying that his effort to address the “invisibility” of homelessness was misguided and that the response was “humbling” and “eye-opening.”

Carlson-Wee’s books include the poetry collections “Dynamite” and the upcoming “The Low Passions.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters, a display that has struck an emotional chord around the world and highlighted the plight of the declining population that has not seen a successful birth since 2015.

Researchers have observed the 20-year-old whale known as J35 pushing her dead young along and propping it up while swimming for miles in the waters of Washington state and British Columbia. The calf died July 24 shortly after it was born. Its mother was seen Tuesday night still clinging to the dead calf off British Columbia’s Gulf Islands, said Jenny Atkinson, executive director of the Whale Museum on San Juan Island.

Experts say the orca and other family members traveling with her are grieving or mourning. And while it isn’t uncommon for whales and dolphins mourn their young, they say, it’s unusual that it has been going on for so long.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Seven-year-old Zoe Carew knew it wasn’t right when she saw people working on power lines near the road and a warning sign that read “LINEMEN.” Her dad was driving Zoe and her brother to their grandparents’ place in a suburb near Wellington at the time, Zoe explained in a June email to the head of the New Zealand Transport Agency.

She wrote that she talked about the sign with her dad and wondered why it said “men” when women can also work on the power lines. “I think that this sign is wrong and unfair. Do you agree?” Zoe wrote. “Can you please change the sign to say “LINE-WORKERS” instead, or something else correct and fair like that.” t turns out that agency chief executive Fergus Gammie did agree with Zoe’s concerns. Gammie said the change would be included in the agency’s specification approvals soon. New signs will be phased in as old ones are retired due to wear and tear.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — For many people who suffer from digestive problems the Dunkin’ Donuts’ slogan that suggests “America Runs On Dunkin’s” can be a cruel reminder of the effects of gluten-laden products on their system. Now the food chain is rolling out its first nationwide gluten-free product. It’s a fudge brownie. There are other items in the mix, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders.

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (AP) — People who attend a wedding in Grass Lake, Michigan, this weekend can be forgiven for seeing double — and it will have nothing to do with overindulging in champagne at the reception. That’s because two sets of 24-year-old identical twins will be tying the knot. Identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier will marry Zack and Nick Lewan. Krissie and Zack will marry Friday, while Kassie and Nick will tie the knot the following day. The couples will share a reception Saturday. The couples had their first date together and got engaged at the same time. And in case you’re wondering — yes, the two couples plan to move in together into a two-bedroom apartment in Fenton.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cole Hamels had little trouble in his return to the National League, keeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in check over five effective innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-2 victory. Hamels (6-9), acquired in a trade with Texas last week, gave up one unearned run on three hits. The four-time All-Star struck out nine and walked two to pick up his first win for a National League team in nearly three years.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 7 Cincinnati 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0

Final Oakland 8 Toronto 3

Final Houston 8 Seattle 3

Final Tampa Bay 7 L-A Angels 2

Final Kansas City 10 Chi White Sox 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 N-Y Mets 3

Final Chi Cubs 9 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 6 Colorado 3

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 4, 10 Innings

Miami at Atlanta 7:35 p.m., postponed

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 92 N-Y Liberty 77

Final Phoenix 104 Las Vegas 93

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A Angels at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Dodgers 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Sparks 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.