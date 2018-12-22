PA Jobless rate up: AP PA Headlines, High School Hoops, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/22/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose slightly in November after steadily dropping to a nearly two-decade low, as the pool of job-seekers grew and payrolls shrank. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent last month. It was the first month-to-month increase since mid-2016.

The national rate is 3.7 percent. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 21,000, as employment rose by 17,000 to a record of nearly 6.2 million. Unemployment also rose by 3,000 to 269,000. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 5,400 in November. Construction grew, while manufacturing and education and health services shrank. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest from western Pennsylvania is headed to state prison, the first person sentenced to incarceration as a result of a grand jury investigation that reported hundreds of priests had abused children in the state over seven decades. The Rev. John Thomas Sweeney was sentenced Friday to 11½ months to five years in state prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He pleaded guilty in July to indecent assault on a minor after being accused of forcing a 10-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him while counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving on a school bus. His lawyer says the 76-year-old Sweeney is “profoundly remorseful” for what he did. Sweeney was taken away in handcuffs after the sentencing in Westmoreland County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say a former court clerk stole $43,000 from a county office. The Times News reports 60-year-old William McGinley was charged Friday in District Court in Jim Thorpe with multiple offenses including theft by unlawful taking-movable property, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

Authorities say the Jim Thorpe man stole funds from bail money and prison booking fees while working as a Carbon County Clerk of Courts. McGinley retired on May 1 after serving 28 years. Officials say McGinley told special agents on Dec. 3 that he had used stolen funds to gamble on poker machines. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office investigated the case. Judge Eric Schrantz set McGinley’s bail at $50,000.

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium has apologized after some people perceived a tweet about a sea otter as body-shaming. The aquarium on Tuesday tweeted a picture of Abby, an otter who helps train orphaned otters how to survive in the wild. The tweet featured social media words and phrases such as “thick,” ”c h o n k” and “OH LAWD SHE COMIN.”

The public and others felt those phrases could be used used to describe someone who is overweight. People took offense. The aquarium on Wednesday tweeted a multipart apology that it called a “learning moment.” It apologized and said it was unaware of the connotations associated with some of the memes. The aquarium says “Abby is looking fit.”

TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) — There are a lot of things one can think after waking up from a nap. In the case of Tracy Samuels, she woke up and thought, “why is there a truck in my living room?” The answer came by way of a pickup which smashed through her home in Massachusetts. It happened last week in Templeton, when Samuels was taking a nap on the couch.

The truck that encroached on her nap also destroyed the family’s Christmas tree and all the presents under it. No one was injured — and Samuel’s husband agrees that was the best part. He says the things the items they lost can be replaced — but he and his wife have been together for 27 years, and he can’t replace her.

NFL Schedule on Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation radio stations:

Today on WKOK – Washington at Tennessee – 4:00 pm and Baltimore at LA Chargers – 8:00 pm

Tomorrow on WKOK – Kansas City at Seattle – 7:30 pm

Monday night Christmas Eve on WKOK – Denver at Oakland – 7: 30 pm

Steelers on 100.9 The Valley Sunday– Steelers at Saints – 2:25/4:25 pm

Eagles on Eagle 107 Sunday – Texans at Eagles – 12:00/1:00 pm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It’s been an uneven rookie season for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington, but he may be needed for a bigger role nonetheless. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh’s leading receiver, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at New Orleans. If he can’t play, the Steelers expect Washington to help fill the void. Washington is coming off his best game of the season, with three catches for 65 yards in a victory over New England. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Donta Hall had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and paced by a huge first-half run Alabama pulled out a 73-64 victory over Penn State. John Petty had 13 points and five rebounds, and Tevin Mack totaled 11 points and four rebounds for the Crimson Tide (8-3), who have won three straight. This game was, and all Penn State men’s basketball games are, on WKOK and WKOK.com.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL=

Central Columbia 60, Berwick 27

Danville 78, Selinsgrove 40

Hughesville 56, South Williamsport 47

Lewisburg 35, Midd-West 19

Lourdes Regional 53, Williams Valley 44

Loyalsock 64, Montoursville 48

Millville 46, Milton 31

Minersville 57, Tri-Valley 27

Penns Valley 48, Bellefonte 44

Shamokin 73, Shikellamy 58

Southern Columbia 77, Bloomsburg 66

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL=

Berwick 51, Central Columbia 30

Bloomsburg 58, Benton 46

East Juniata 61, Halifax 26

Jersey Shore 54, Columbia-Montour 42

Juniata Valley 80, Glendale 19

Meadowbrook Christian 35, Neumann 32

Penns Valley 69, Bellefonte 30

Shamokin 49, Tri-Valley 32

South Williamsport 64, Troy 19

State College 43, Mifflin County 28

Upper Dauphin 44, Line Mountain 43

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 98 Detroit 86

Final Toronto 126 Cleveland 110

Final Atlanta 114 N-Y Knicks 107

Final Indiana 114 Brooklyn 106

Final Milwaukee 120 Boston 107

Final Chicago 90 Orlando 80

Final San Antonio 124 Minnesota 98

Final Sacramento 102 Memphis 99

Final Utah 120 Portland 90

Final L.A. Lakers 112 New Orleans 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 2 Buffalo 1

Final New Jersey 5 Ottawa 2

Final Chicago 2 Colorado 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) Gonzaga 101 Denver 40

Final (10) Michigan St. 99 Oakland 69

Final (20) Marquette 103 (14) Buffalo 85

Final LSU 75 (24) Furman 57

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver at L.A. Clippers 5:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Nashville at Boston 1:00 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Florida at Detroit 2:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary 4:00 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas 4:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at San Jose 4:00 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 7:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Kansas at (18) Arizona St. 9:00 p.m.

Wake Forest at (3) Tennessee 12:00 p.m.

Air Force at (4) Michigan 4:00 p.m.

William & Mary at (5) Virginia 2:00 p.m.

Akron at (6) Nevada 7:00 p.m.

Murray St. at (7) Auburn 4:30 p.m.

(19) Kentucky at (9) North Carolina 5:15 p.m.

Saint Louis at (11) Florida St. 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at (15) Ohio St. 3:00 p.m.

Grambling St. at (16) Wisconsin 12:00 p.m.

Wright St. at (17) Mississippi St. 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at (22) Indiana 6:00 p.m.

Savannah St. at (23) Iowa 1:00 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at (25) Nebraska 2:00 p.m.

