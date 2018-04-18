PA House to require Medicaid work, more AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House wants able-bodied adults who are enrolled in Medicaid to work at least 20 hours a week, look for a job or participate in job training. The Republican-controlled House voted 115-to-80 Tuesday for a bill to require state officials to seek federal approval for a work requirement. The list of exceptions includes people enrolled in high school full-time or receiving long-term disability benefits, those under age 19 or older than 64, pregnant women, prisoners and residents of mental health institutions.

Backers argue that work is a path out of poverty, while opponents say many recipients are already working and the bill would set up a costly bureaucracy that could be difficult to navigate. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill last fall that contained a similar requirement.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, a leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates and a critic of President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will resign from Congress in May, after announcing last year he would not seek re-election. Dent’s announcement sets up the potential for a special election as early as mid-summer to serve the remaining months in his term while candidates campaign for a full two-year term in the November election.

It would be the second special election in Pennsylvania this year, following Democrat Conor Lamb’s victory last month in a southwestern Pennsylvania district long held by Republicans. The seven-term Dent did not give a precise departure date in Tuesday’s statement. He said he made the decision after discussing it with his family and careful reflection. Dent is pursuing numerous job opportunities but had no definitive plans as of Tuesday, his spokesman said.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s own words from 2005 might have undercut his defense on sexual-assault charges. Prosecutors on Tuesday sought to maximize the impact of Cosby’s graphic deposition, in which he testified about his sexual encounter with chief accuser Andrea Constand and acknowledged apologizing to her mother a year later “because I’m thinking this is a dirty old man with a young girl.”

Cosby, 80, testified more than a dozen years ago as part of a civil lawsuit that Constand filed against him, and prosecutors won the right to introduce it at his sexual-assault retrial on charges he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home. In a transcript read to the jury, Cosby testified he believed the encounter was in 2004, undermining his defense team’s assertion that it had to have been earlier and thus outside the criminal statute of limitations. Cosby was charged in late 2015.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The retailer said Tuesday that it is in the process of destroying all the firearms it pulled from its shelves, rather than trying to return them to their manufacturers.

Dicks made headlines in February when, in the aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum-age rules for firearms. Dick’s is based in the Pittsburgh area. The company’s decision to destroy the guns was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

UNDATED (AP) — Tax procrastinators, rejoice! Just when you thought you had blown through yesterday’s deadline for filing your federal taxes, you now have another day to get the chore done. The reason is that the IRS website crashed yesterday — and people trying to file in time for the deadline found that the part of the site for making payments and gaining access to other key services was out of commission. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin describes the problem as a “high-volume technical issue.” Meanwhile the site is back up to speed — and last-minute filers can use these last few hours to get square with Uncle Sam.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maybe the Supreme Court justices like the idea of us being able to buy items tax-free on the internet. The high court heard arguments yesterday in a case that deals with how businesses collect sales tax on online purchases at sites such as Amazon.com. And the questions the justices asked during arguments yesterday indicate they may be skeptical about making changes to the system.

Under current laws, if a business is shipping a product to a state where it has no office or other outpost, it doesn’t have to collect sales tax. Customers are supposed to pay the taxes on their own, but hardly anyone does. More than 40 states have asked the Supreme Court to abandon its current state sales tax collection rule, saying they continuing to miss out on tax revenue as internet shopping becomes ever more prevalent.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council is expected to water down its ban on most residents wearing body armor after criticism that it could put in danger people such as 7-Eleven store clerks in crime-ridden neighborhoods. The ban, which experts say is the most restrictive in the United States, was passed last month in the wake of the shooting death of a respected police commander, allegedly by a convicted felon wearing body armor.

“We are going to revisit it (because) we realize you have a guy working in a 7-Eleven in a tough neighborhood who might have a legitimate reason to want one,” said Alderman Patrick O’Connor, one of the co-sponsors of the ban. “I mean, you have these companies selling kids’ backpacks that have them (bulletproof plates) in them so if I am a law-abiding citizen and I want to wear body armor, why in the world shouldn’t I be able to?” The City Council on Wednesday is expected to add exemptions for journalists when they are out covering stories and actors who need body armor as props to a list of exemptions that already includes police officers, emergency responders, firefighters and a few others.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has updated its guidelines in the wake of the 2016 election to tell its journalists not to use public opinion polls as the sole subject in a political campaign story. The news organization said Tuesday that it is including a chapter on polls in its influential Stylebook for the first time. The AP’s Stylebook, published since 1953 and periodically updated, is a road map of rules on spelling, language and journalistic style for the company’s journalists. It is also widely used as a blueprint throughout the news industry. The vast majority of polls in 2016 showed Hillary Clinton beating Donald Trump for president, and she did in the popular vote.

But Trump won the electoral college and thus the presidency, and many news organizations were faulted for not seeing that coming. “The biggest lesson of 2016 is that it reminded us all in a very strong way something we already knew, that a poll is a snapshot of a moment and voters can change their minds,” said David Scott, the AP’s deputy managing editor for operations and former political editor. Polls are still an important part of news coverage, Scott said. But he said reporting on polls should be accompanied by interviews with voters, discussion of issues and examination of records to give a broader picture of what’s going on. Scott said the AP has relied on this guidance informally but wanted to make it clear to everyone.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-dominated House in Tennessee has voted to punish the city of Memphis for removing Confederate monuments by taking $250,000 away from the city that would have been used for planning a bicentennial celebration next year. The retaliation Tuesday came in the form of passage of a last-minute amendment attached to the House appropriations bill that triggered heated debate on the House floor.

Democratic Rep. Antonio Parkinson of Memphis called the amendment vile and racist. He was loudly booed by fellow lawmakers. Last year the city of Memphis, which is majority black, was able to find a loophole to get three Confederate statues taken down by selling city parks to a nonprofit, which swiftly removed the monuments. Some state lawmakers vowed afterward to punish Memphis for doing it.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday defended an underwater monument off the coast of New England established by former President Barack Obama to protect marine life in the Atlantic Ocean and asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from fishermen trying to eliminate it. The fishing groups sued in federal court in Washington, challenging the creation of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument by the Democratic former president in 2016. It’s a 5,000-square-mile area that contains fragile deep sea corals and vulnerable species of marine life, such as right whales.

The Commerce Department argues the president has clear authority under the federal Antiquities Act to establish national monuments. The federal government is defending the monument at the same time it’s reviewing its creation as part of President Donald Trump’s review of several monuments created by Obama. Trump, a Republican, has ordered drastic reductions to some monuments, saying they were part of a “massive federal land grab” by previous administrations.

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks, moving swiftly to confront a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia, plans to close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training for nearly 175,000 workers. The announcement Tuesday comes after the arrests sparked protests and calls for a boycott on social media. A video shows police talking with two black men seated at a table. After a few minutes, officers handcuff the men and lead them outside as other customers say they weren’t doing anything wrong. Philadelphia-area media said the two were waiting for a friend.

Philadelphia police released a recording of the call from the Starbucks employee that led to the arrests. In the recording, a woman is heard saying, “Hi, I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” She gives the address of the Starbucks store, and the entire call lasts less than 30 seconds. In the communications between police and dispatch that were also released, someone refers to “a group of males inside causing a disturbance,” and additional officers are sent.

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s top mufti has issued a fatwa, or a religious decree, saying that buying Facebook “likes” is prohibited under Islam because it’s a form of fraud and deception. Grand Mufti Shawki Allam regularly issues all sorts of fatwas, usually in response to questions by Muslims seeking religious guidance in matters related to even the most trivial issues.

The questions are asked of the Dar al-Ifa, the Sunni Muslim institution in charge of religious rulings, mainly based on the Muslim holy book of Quran and the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad. The mufti posted on the institution’s Facebook page earlier this week that it is “religiously prohibited” to pay someone to click a “like” on a promotion. Allam says “it’s deceptive,” citing Muhammad’s saying, “He who deceives is not of us.”

NEW YORK (AP) — As the rebooted “Roseanne” continues to dominate the television landscape, research indicates that enthusiasm expressed for the show’s initial success by President Donald Trump and Fox News Channel had an impact on its audience. Both Trump and Fox commentators said the show’s initial stunning success was a reflection of the show’s lead character, played by Roseanne Barr, portraying a Trump supporter.

The research organization Samba TV said viewership among people who also watched Fox News regularly increased by 40 percent from the first to second week on the air. For people who also watched MSNBC, which appeals more to liberals, viewership was down 11 percent for the same period. “The conservative audience is really carrying over,” said Jen Whalen, marketing director for Samba TV. The company’s research also indicates that older viewers are sticking with the series at a higher rate than younger people.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (AP) — It’ll go down as a prom to remember. Firefighters came to the rescue of a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their big dance. The Forest Lake Fire Department opened its firehouse for three hours last Saturday so the students could pose for prom pictures. With as much as 15 inches of snow in the forecast, the students could not take photos outside for what they called #BlizzardProm. So the kids posed in their formal clothes on fire engines and in the fire station.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies finally came through in the clutch, getting a two-out, two-run double from Rhys Hoskins in the 10th inning and beating the Atlanta Braves 5-1. Maikel Franco added another two-run double to put the game out of reach, evening the series between the NL East Division rivals at one game apiece. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, and while the Phillies are on WKOK, our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Bettis pitched into the eighth inning and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on a snowy night. Bettis allowed five hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee got the ball to Wade Davis, who pitched a perfect ninth for his NL-leading eighth save. The Rockies improved to 5-1 on their seven-game trip to Washington and Pittsburgh and are 9-4 on the road overall.

