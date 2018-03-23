PA House Majority Leader distancing himself from judge impeachment process: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican majority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is distancing himself from an effort by some of his members to impeach four Democratic state Supreme Court justices over their ruling in a congressional redistricting case. House Majority Leader Dave Reed says disagreement over the outcome of any particular case shouldn’t be grounds for impeachment.

Twelve Republican members in the 203-seat House signed onto impeachment resolutions that were introduced earlier this week against the four justices. The Republican chief justice of the state Supreme Court says he’s very concerned about the impeachment move. Democrats on the state’s highest court threw out a GOP-crafted congressional district map in January, and last month imposed their own map for this year’s races.

Meantime, the Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says he’s “very concerned” about the impeachment effort. Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said Thursday impeachment threats based on a particular case are an attack on the independent judiciary. Saylor’s comments come two days after 12 House Republicans introduced resolutions seeking to impeach four justices.

The 12 co-sponsors are among the chamber’s more conservative members. A House Republican caucus spokesman has said judicial impeachment isn’t a decision to be made lightly, and members haven’t had a discussion about it. Democrats hold a 5-to-2 majority on the state Supreme Court. The Democrats voted together in January to throw out a Republican-crafted congressional district map, calling it an unconstitutional gerrymander.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is appointing a 36-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police to head the agency and replace the retiring Col. Tyree Blocker. Wolf’s announcement Thursday elevates Lt. Col. Robert Evanchick to acting commissioner. Blocker came out of retirement from the force to take over in 2015, after the Republican-controlled Senate refused to confirm Wolf’s initial choice, Marcus Brown, Maryland’s former state police superintendent.

The 60-year-old Evanchick enlisted in the state police in 1981 after two years in Wilkes-Barre’s police Department. He has served as a station commander, troop commander and directed the department’s Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards before Blocker promoted him to deputy commissioner of operations in 2017. The Pennsylvania State Police is one of the nation’s largest police forces, with about 6,300 troopers and civilian employees and a $1.3 billion annual budget.

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Some members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court on Friday. A preliminary hearing at the courthouse near campus will involve 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza after a night of hazing and drinking.

They are being prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office, which took over the case after a newly-elected county district attorney was sworn in earlier this year. State prosecutors opted to drop all of the aggravated assault charges, which had been the most serious allegations. Five of the 11 defendants are still charged with involuntary manslaughter. Other allegations include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three pitchers were ejected along with Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and bench coach Rob Thomson as three batters were hit by pitches during the Phillies’ 6-2 exhibition loss to Detroit on Thursday. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd and Philadelphia relievers Parker Frazier and Pedro Beato also were tossed by plate umpire Tom Hallion.

Boyd was ejected in the fifth inning following a two-pitch sequence to Odubel Herrera. “The first one that went over his head, I looked up as I was making the delivery and he was bailing out of the box,” Boyd said. “It was like he wasn’t ready or something, and it slipped. The next one, I was just throwing a two-seamer in, and it really wasn’t that in. Wasn’t trying to hit him. You don’t want to harm somebody.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model has apologized to first lady Melania Trump for the 10-month affair she says she had with her husband before he became president. In an interview on CNN, Karen McDougal was asked what she’d say to Mrs. Trump if she were listening. McDougal’s response: “What can you say except, I’m sorry? I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

McDougal says Trump tried to pay her after their first sexual encounter in 2006. She says she rejected the money, telling Trump: “I’m not that kind of girl.” She said she continued to see Trump and developed feelings for him — but the guilt of being with a married man eventually moved her to break things off. The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal — and didn’t immediately respond to a request last night for comment about the interview.

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN chief Jeff Zucker sharply attacked the network’s rivals at Fox News Channel on Thursday, saying that it has become a propaganda machine that is “doing an incredible disservice to the country.” Zucker spoke at the Financial Times Future of News conference two days after a former Fox military analyst quit, claiming he was ashamed at the way the network’s opinion hosts were backing President Donald Trump. Zucker said that analyst, Ralph Peters, voiced what a lot of people have been thinking about Fox in the post-Roger Ailes era.

“What has happened to that network in the last 18 months, especially the last year, is that it has just turned itself into state-run TV,” Zucker said. “TASS has nothing on them,” he said in reference to the Russian news agency.

There was no immediate comment from a Fox representative. However, Trump’s former White House strategist, Steve Bannon, said later at the same conference that Zucker’s comments were absurd. He said “you can’t name a more propaganda outfit than CNN.” “Every night it’s ‘hate Trump,'” Bannon said. He questioned why anyone wasn’t fired at CNN after the 2016 election results took many people by surprise.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been reunited with a cat he lost 14 years ago. TCPalm.com reports Perry Martin of Fort Pierce said he had assumed his orange tabby named Thomas Jr., or T2 for short, had died in traffic. Martin moved in with a friend after Hurricane Jeanne clobbered the state in 2004. A few days later, T2 escaped the home and never returned.

Martin had T2 implanted with a microchip in 2002. He never had news of his missing pet until a Martin County Animal Services officer called him March 9 to tell him T2 was in a shelter in Palm City. Martin said he initially thought the call was “too crazy to believe.” The pair reunited last week at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames. Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

Reynolds joked, “We knew he had a temper, but today he blew his top.” The 24-foot-tall (7-meter-tall) T-Rex, which moved and made sounds, was one of 16 dinosaurs that line the park’s Wild Walk exhibit. Reynolds says it was a total loss but at least “it made for some spectacular imagery along the way.”

He hopes to have a replacement T-Rex installed by the summer.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Days after one Romanian court told a man he was officially dead despite evidence to the contrary, another court said a man who was dead could get his driving license back. A court said Valerian Vasiliu should have his license returned and be reimbursed a fine he paid for speeding. Vasiliu was fined and temporarily lost his license in March 2017, but appealed the punishment in court and won an interim ruling.

In an almost opposite situation last week, a Romanian man who had been officially declared dead lost his bid to have his death certificate canceled. Constantin Reliu, a 63-year-old cook, returned from Turkey in January and found out that his wife had declared him dead. Reliu tried to get his death certificate overturned in court, but his appeal was rejected because his request was filed “too late.”

