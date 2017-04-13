PA Headlines: Stun gun death in Reading

PA Headlines

READING, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a man died after Reading police used a stun gun on him.

The Reading Eagle reports it happened Wednesday afternoon. The man died at a hospital. Berks County detectives are investigating. The district attorney’s office is expected to release more details on Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man angered over the racy Facebook messages his daughter allegedly received will spend up to 23 months in jail for orchestrating a gang assault that put his daughter’s suitor and another man in the hospital. The Citizens’ Voice reports that 36-year-old William Hagenbaugh IV of Edwardsville pleaded guilty to assault and robbery.

Court documents show Hagenbaugh had his juvenile daughter’s friend lure 21-year-old Travis Horst to a park, where three masked attackers ambushed Horst and Horst’s friend, kicking, punching and stomping the men until they lost consciousness. Court records show Hagenbaugh’s daughter says she had been getting “elicit sexual messages” from Horst. The two other alleged attackers are facing charges. Horst has not been charged with a crime related to the alleged “sexting.”