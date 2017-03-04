PA headlines, Oddities & Entertainment, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate Democrats say they are in contact with the FBI after a “ransomware” cyberattack shut down their computer systems. The attack Friday left lawmakers and staff in the caucus unable to access their computer network or data. Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa says the ransomware attack was discovered early Friday morning. Citing the ongoing investigation, caucus officials aren’t saying whether any sort of ransom has been demanded in exchange for access to the network.

A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data’s return, often in a digital currency. An FBI spokeswoman didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the attack hasn’t affected the state’s networks, which are separate from the Senate Democrats’ computers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal official’s warning that Pennsylvania isn’t adequately enforcing safe drinking water standards comes after years of budget cuts to the state agency that’s expected to look out for clean water and air, mine safety and more. Now, a bipartisan citizens’ environmental advisory council set up by state law is asking state lawmakers to boost funding for the Department of Environmental Protection.

The Citizens Advisory Council also says the department has been warned by the federal government about inadequate staffing in air quality and mine safety programs. Budget cuts have prompted the department to seek funding by raising fees on businesses it regulates. It wants to impose new fees on public water systems to pay for more drinking water inspectors, but it could be 18 months until it starts hiring.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge is defending the conviction of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury case, including a decision to bar evidence about a pornographic email scandal at the state prosecutors’ office. Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy wrote in a 103-page opinion Thursday that none of the issues Kane’s lawyers have raised about her trial and conviction would justify overturning the verdict.

Kane was found to have unlawfully leaked grand jury materials in a political payback scheme and then to have lied about it under oath. She wanted to introduce evidence about a porn email scandal she brought to light. The judge says doing so could have confused the issues and misled jurors. Kane is free on bail as she appeals her conviction on two felony counts of perjury and seven misdemeanor charges.

HENAGAR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama drive-in theater won’t show a new re-telling of the classic fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast” because one of its characters is portrayed as homosexual. A Facebook post for the Henagar Drive-In Theatre says its operators are “first and foremost Christians” and will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. They said they will show family-oriented films so customers can “watch wholesome movies.”

The post said the owners were taking a stand and making a choice not to show the film, which includes manservant Le Fou, who plays the sidekick to the story’s villain Gaston and, according to director Bill Condon, “is confused about his sexuality.” Theater operators did not immediately respond to emails or phone messages to confirm the Facebook posting. The Disney film releases March 17.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two young New Jersey brothers have become internet sensations after a video was posted of them tossing a rubber pizza. Their father, Carmine Testa, says he has posted numerous videos over the years of 12-year-old Nicholas and 10-year-old Michael tossing the rubber dough in Carmine’s Pizza Factory in Jersey City.

He just can’t figure out why the latest video , posted to Facebook in February, has generated more than 14 million views in less than two weeks. The post has been shared on Facebook more than 175,000 times. While their parents hope the boys will consider becoming doctors or veterinarians, Carmine says there’s nothing wrong with them getting their hands dirty in his business.

BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — A Revolutionary War-era farmhouse that had been blocking a $900 million New Jersey interchange reconstruction project has been demolished. Bellmawr Mayor Frank Filipek says demolition crews tore down the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House Friday. The state Department of Transportation says the house was in such poor condition it didn’t meet historic designation requirements.

Filipek tells Philly.com the borough issued the state a demolition permit for the adjacent garage but not for the house. The home had long stood in the path of the Interstate 295/state Route 42 project. The president of Camden County’s historical society says the group had filed an injunction Thursday amid concerns over pre-demolition steps taken in recent weeks. Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross had proposed moving the house to save it. The transportation department says asbestos, lead and crumbling bricks made that impossible.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin newspaper is apologizing for a columnist who connected Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson’s child abuse case to beatings suffered by slaves. Green Bay-Press Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty’s remark came in a column calling for the Packers to consider signing Peterson. Referencing the charge Peterson faced for disciplining his son with a wooden switch, Dougherty wrote that Peterson “likely is descended from slaves who suffered savage disciplinary beatings generation after generation after generation. It excuses nothing but also can’t be ignored.”

The Press-Gazette removed the paragraph Thursday night and apologized to readers. In a statement Friday, editor Robert Zizzo called it “a huge mistake in judgment by a reporter and failed oversight by editors.” The column was also carried by USA Today and the affiliated PackersNews.com. Dougherty didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in “Fences,” Viola Davis is set to receive the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award. Davis will accept her arts medal at a ceremony Saturday at Harvard’s Cultural Rhythms Festival. In addition to the Oscar, Davis received the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of “Fences,” an August Wilson play.

Davis co-starred in the play’s 2010 Broadway revival with Denzel Washington. Her performance in the play earned her a Tony award. Davis currently stars in the television show, “How to Get Away with Murder.” Previous winners include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.

ALTOONA – Shikellamy is sending three wrestlers to the semi-finals at the PIAA Triple-A Northwest Regional Wrestling tournament. Drew Ballestrini, John Supsic and Jordan Hepler all advanced and will wrestle today. You’ll be able to hear wrestling coverage tonight starting at 6pm on WKOK.

Also on WKOK today, Philadelphia Phillies pre-season baseball continues at 1pm.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 1A

Championship

Lebanon Catholic 55, Halifax 27

District IV Tournament

Class 4A

Third Place

Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 33

Championship

Montoursville 42, Mifflinburg 35

NCAA Basketball

Division III

Susquehanna 89, Medaille 82

BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 2

Final Boston 9 Atlanta 1

Final Minnesota 4 Philadelphia 3

Final N-Y Mets 11 Houston 3

Final Kansas City 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Final Oakland 6 San Francisco 1

Final Colorado 16 Cleveland 7

Final L.A. Angels 6 Milwaukee 5

Final Chi White Sox 3 San Diego 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Texas 8 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 2 Washington 1, 10 Innings

Final Washington 8 Miami 5

Final Cincinnati 8 Chi Cubs 4

Final Arizona 15 L.A. Dodgers 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 135 Atlanta 130

Final Philadelphia 105 N-Y Knicks 102

Final Orlando 110 Miami 99

Final Toronto 114 Washington 106

Final Milwaukee 112 L.A. Clippers 101

Final Dallas 104 Memphis 100

Final Utah 112 Brooklyn 97

Final Phoenix 118 Oklahoma City 111

Final OT San Antonio 101 New Orleans 98

Final Boston 115 L.A. Lakers 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Arizona 4 Carolina 2

Final Winnipeg 3 St. Louis 0

Final SO Chicago 2 N-Y Islanders 1

Final OT Calgary 3 Detroit 2

Final Anaheim 5 Toronto 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (10) West Virginia 87 (24) Iowa St. 76

Final (21) Wichita St. 82 Bradley 56

