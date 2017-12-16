Home
PA headlines, features, scores and skeds: Saturday, Dec. 16

WKOK Staff | December 16, 2017 |

 BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State says it is committed to promoting safety and accountability in fraternities as it responds to a grand jury’s report that says that Penn State officials displayed “a shocking apathy” to dangers from excessive drinking and that the school’s inaction allowed criminal acts to occur.  The report released Friday by a district attorney in Pennsylvania comes in the wake of a 19-year-old pledge’s drinking death in February. The report recommends a series of changes that the school should undertake, including regulating drinking itself, rather than hold a fraternity council responsible.

 

Penn State says its efforts are limited by the unwillingness of national fraternities, their associations, undergraduate members and fraternity alumni to challenge behavior that’s been accepted for years and accept the need for major reform.    The school permanently banned Beta Theta Pi in March, saying its investigation found a persistent pattern of excessive and forced drinking, hazing and drug use and sales.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill guaranteeing state-level funding for a popular children’s health insurance program, and urges Congress to renew federal funding.  He was at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to sign the bill Friday that will fund for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, called CHIP.  Fresh funding for the $14 billion CHIP program ran out Oct. 1.

 

Since then, some states have relied on unspent funds.  Earlier this week, the Democrat was one of 12 governors of both parties who sent a letter to congressional leaders asking for the program to be reauthorized.  The governors said funding the program “without disruption” is something they can all agree on.  It covers more than 180,000 children in Pennsylvania, providing health insurance kids whose families earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

 

 

Rules protecting coal miners’ dust exposure up for review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three years after the Obama administration lowered the allowable limits for miners’ exposure to coal dust, the Trump administration has brought the standards up for review.

 

Federal mining regulators indicated Thursday that they are reconsidering rules meant to protect underground miners from breathing coal and rock dust — the cause of black lung — and diesel exhaust, which can cause cancer.

 

Attorney Tony Oppegard, who represents miners in safety cases, calls it “a bad signal” for miners, adding that the Trump administration is aligned with mine operators who have opposed the stronger regulations.

 

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has asked for public comment on whether standards “could be improved or made more effective or less burdensome by accommodating advances in technology, innovative techniques, or less costly methods.”

 

Features

 

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Christmas tree in the rotunda at the Rhode Island Statehouse is dead.  Piles of needles were blanketing the area below the tree Friday, beneath several bare branches. When touched, needles dropped instantly. The tree was sitting in a large container of water, also filled with needles.  The governor’s office says there are no plans to replace it.

 

The donated tree was put up in November.  Trouble with the Statehouse tree has become something of a Rhode Island tradition.  In 2005, the tree shed all its needles after it was doused in fire retardant. Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee called it a holiday tree instead of a Christmas tree, leading to angry protests. Last year, the first tree selected was removed after staff decided it was too puny.

 

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — One moviegoer this weekend is dying to see the latest Star Wars film, and his last wish to see the new movie. When he does, 69-year-old Ron Villemaire will have first responders in New Hampshire to thank. Villemaire is terminally ill and in hospice. He’s a big Star Wars fan, but he can’t get to the theater and sit in a regular seat. He’ll be transported to the movie by ambulance — and seated in a hospital bed at the theater in Epping to watch “The Last Jedi.”

 

UNDATED (AP) – Luckily, jolly old St. Nick could hitch a ride on a military transport plane to the tiny island community that’s closer to Russia than Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage.  Santa and Mrs. Claus brought goodies that most Americans take for granted but come at a high cost in remote parts of the nation’s largest state: toys, books, personal hygiene supplies, fresh fruit and even ice cream.

 

For some children, the toy they received during the visit last week will be the only one they get this year. Others hadn’t had real ice cream in years and have never seen Santa Claus in person.  The visit marked the 61st year of the Alaska National Guard’s Operation Santa Claus, a community outreach program that tries to bring Kriss Kringle to two villages every year if the weather cooperates..

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

This morning, we start out with WKOK news. AccuWeather and sports. Then Kim Komando takes over from 10am until 1pm, then CBS Sportsradio continues.

 

Tomorrow on WKOK, Chris Elio continues at the anchor desk, we’ll have the CBS Week in Review at 10, Legends of Success at 11am – Guest will be Andy Williams, legendary singer and entertainer Andy Williams, now of Moon River Theatre.  At noon, on Meet The Press, NBC’s “Meet the Press” — guests will be White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

CBS Sportsradio continues after Meet The Press and we have Penn State Basketball on Sunday afternoon. Penn State is at George Mason, airtime is 3:30pm.

 

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists and Oklahoma City and the Philadelphia 76ers went basket-for-basket in a three-overtime thriller, before the Thunder held on a for a 119-117 victory. Joel Embiid scored 34 points in 48 minutes with an achy back and rallied the Sixers back from a 17-point hole.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First baseman Carlos Santana became the first of the offseason’s big-name free agents to find a new home, agreeing to a $60 million, three-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to two people familiar with the deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is contingent on Santana passing a physical.

 

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

 

Boy’s BBall

 

Mifflinburg 74

Shikellamy 63

 

Mount Carmel 69

Southern Columbia 42

 

Meadowbrook Christian 75

New Covenant 36

 

Newport 48

Midd-West 25

 

Northumberland Christian 66

Sunbury Christian 25

 

Girl’s BBall

 

Shikellamy 38

Lourdes Regional 29

 

Northumberland Christian 49

Sunbury Christian 10

 

Midd-West 48

Greenwood 41

 

East Juniata 30

Newport 22

 

 

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Final    Miami  104      Charlotte         98

Final    Detroit 104      Indiana            98

Final 3OT        Oklahoma City            119      Philadelphia    117

Final    Portland          95        Orlando           88

Final    Washington     100      L.A. Clippers  91

Final    Utah    107      Boston 95

Final    Toronto           120      Brooklyn         87

Final    Memphis         96        Atlanta            94

Final    Chicago           115      Milwaukee      109

Final OT          Denver            117      New Orleans   111

Final    Houston          124      San Antonio    109

 

———

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    New Jersey      5          Dallas  2

Final OT          Carolina           5          Buffalo            4

Final    N-Y Rangers   4          L.A. Kings      2

Final    Detroit 3          Toronto           1

Final OT          Vancouver       4          San Jose          3

 

———

 

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago           at         Detroit 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at         Kansas City     8:25 p.m.

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

 

———

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Portland          at         Charlotte         7:00 p.m.

Utah    at         Cleveland        7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City            at         N-Y Knicks     7:30 p.m.

Phoenix           at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Houston          8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Miami  8:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         San Antonio    8:30 p.m.

Boston at         Memphis         9:00 p.m.

 

———

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Edmonton       at         Minnesota       2:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         Boston 5:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings      at         N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Winnipeg         at         St. Louis          7:00 p.m.

Montreal          at         Ottawa            7:00 p.m.

Columbus        at         Carolina           7:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         Philadelphia    7:00 p.m.

Anaheim          at         Washington     8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Arizona           8:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Colorado         9:00 p.m.

Nashville         at         Calgary            10:00 p.m.

 

———

 

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

 

Chicago           at         Detroit 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at         Kansas City     8:25 p.m.

 

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 

Oakland          at         (2) Michigan St.          2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma        at         (3) Wichita St. 4:00 p.m.

(6) Miami        at         George Washington    12:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech  at         (8) Kentucky   2:00 p.m.

ETSU  at         (10) Xavier      2:00 p.m.

North Dakota  at         (12) Gonzaga  8:00 p.m.

(13) Kansas     at         Nebraska         8:00 p.m.

(15) Seton Hall            at         Rutgers            12:00 p.m.

Davidson         at         (16) Virginia    2:00 p.m.

Butler  at         (17) Purdue     12:00 p.m.

(18) Notre Dame         at         Indiana            2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St.  at         (19) Florida St.            2:00 p.m.

Clemson          at         (22) Florida     4:30 p.m.

(23) Arizona    at         New Mexico   8:00 p.m.

Rice     at         (24) Texas Tech           8:00 p.m.

(25) Cincinnati            at         UCLA 3:30 p.m.

