PA headlines, features, scores and skeds: Saturday, Dec. 16

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State says it is committed to promoting safety and accountability in fraternities as it responds to a grand jury’s report that says that Penn State officials displayed “a shocking apathy” to dangers from excessive drinking and that the school’s inaction allowed criminal acts to occur. The report released Friday by a district attorney in Pennsylvania comes in the wake of a 19-year-old pledge’s drinking death in February. The report recommends a series of changes that the school should undertake, including regulating drinking itself, rather than hold a fraternity council responsible.

Penn State says its efforts are limited by the unwillingness of national fraternities, their associations, undergraduate members and fraternity alumni to challenge behavior that’s been accepted for years and accept the need for major reform. The school permanently banned Beta Theta Pi in March, saying its investigation found a persistent pattern of excessive and forced drinking, hazing and drug use and sales.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill guaranteeing state-level funding for a popular children’s health insurance program, and urges Congress to renew federal funding. He was at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to sign the bill Friday that will fund for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, called CHIP. Fresh funding for the $14 billion CHIP program ran out Oct. 1.

Since then, some states have relied on unspent funds. Earlier this week, the Democrat was one of 12 governors of both parties who sent a letter to congressional leaders asking for the program to be reauthorized. The governors said funding the program “without disruption” is something they can all agree on. It covers more than 180,000 children in Pennsylvania, providing health insurance kids whose families earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Rules protecting coal miners’ dust exposure up for review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three years after the Obama administration lowered the allowable limits for miners’ exposure to coal dust, the Trump administration has brought the standards up for review.

Federal mining regulators indicated Thursday that they are reconsidering rules meant to protect underground miners from breathing coal and rock dust — the cause of black lung — and diesel exhaust, which can cause cancer.

Attorney Tony Oppegard, who represents miners in safety cases, calls it “a bad signal” for miners, adding that the Trump administration is aligned with mine operators who have opposed the stronger regulations.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has asked for public comment on whether standards “could be improved or made more effective or less burdensome by accommodating advances in technology, innovative techniques, or less costly methods.”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Christmas tree in the rotunda at the Rhode Island Statehouse is dead. Piles of needles were blanketing the area below the tree Friday, beneath several bare branches. When touched, needles dropped instantly. The tree was sitting in a large container of water, also filled with needles. The governor’s office says there are no plans to replace it.

The donated tree was put up in November. Trouble with the Statehouse tree has become something of a Rhode Island tradition. In 2005, the tree shed all its needles after it was doused in fire retardant. Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee called it a holiday tree instead of a Christmas tree, leading to angry protests. Last year, the first tree selected was removed after staff decided it was too puny.

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — One moviegoer this weekend is dying to see the latest Star Wars film, and his last wish to see the new movie. When he does, 69-year-old Ron Villemaire will have first responders in New Hampshire to thank. Villemaire is terminally ill and in hospice. He’s a big Star Wars fan, but he can’t get to the theater and sit in a regular seat. He’ll be transported to the movie by ambulance — and seated in a hospital bed at the theater in Epping to watch “The Last Jedi.”

UNDATED (AP) – Luckily, jolly old St. Nick could hitch a ride on a military transport plane to the tiny island community that’s closer to Russia than Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage. Santa and Mrs. Claus brought goodies that most Americans take for granted but come at a high cost in remote parts of the nation’s largest state: toys, books, personal hygiene supplies, fresh fruit and even ice cream.

For some children, the toy they received during the visit last week will be the only one they get this year. Others hadn’t had real ice cream in years and have never seen Santa Claus in person. The visit marked the 61st year of the Alaska National Guard’s Operation Santa Claus, a community outreach program that tries to bring Kriss Kringle to two villages every year if the weather cooperates..

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists and Oklahoma City and the Philadelphia 76ers went basket-for-basket in a three-overtime thriller, before the Thunder held on a for a 119-117 victory. Joel Embiid scored 34 points in 48 minutes with an achy back and rallied the Sixers back from a 17-point hole.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First baseman Carlos Santana became the first of the offseason’s big-name free agents to find a new home, agreeing to a $60 million, three-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to two people familiar with the deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is contingent on Santana passing a physical.

