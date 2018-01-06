PA Headlines and Sports Scores Schedules 1/6/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that the Pennsylvania Legislature will accomplish much in 2018. For one, it’s an election year, making it harder to find agreement on politically divisive topics. There’s a yawning partisan gap between the Republican priorities of the General Assembly and the Democratic agenda of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Pending court challenges to congressional district lines drawn in 2011 could produce work for lawmakers, if a court orders new maps. Other potential challenges for the General Assembly this year include expanding the state’s response to the opioid crisis, addressing sexual harassment and shoring up pension funds for municipalities. Both chambers return to Harrisburg on Jan. 22. The House has scheduled nine voting session days through March, the Senate 15.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s municipalities are banning a new mini-casino allowed under a two-month-old state law expanding casino-style gambling. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that the list of 1,017 municipalities is final now that Sunday’s deadline passed for municipalities inform the agency. The state’s 11 largest licensed casinos can bid at next Wednesday’s auction on the first of the 10 mini-casino licenses.

The minimum bid is $7.5 million and the winning bidder’s chosen location will be unveiled, but it cannot be within 25 miles of a competing casino. Some of the municipalities that banned a mini-casino are inside of those 25-mile circles, including Philadelphia. The law also bans six counties from hosting a casino, including Armstrong, Montgomery, Fayette, Carbon, Wayne and Pike. Nine subsequent auctions will be held through May 16.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is returning todasy with a few new attractions this year. Harrisburg is hosting the 102nd annual show from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. The show boasts nearly 6,000 animals and 300 commercial exhibits. Officials are debuting a collection of new displays that include a green farming area, a hemp exhibit and a cow birthing center.

Fan favorites like the duckling slide and chick hatch display return. Patrons will also get a chance to sample an assortment of food including pulled pork sandwiches and cookies. Visitors can take in the show’s share of agricultural art and live entertainment. This year’s butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday, highlighting the state’s dairy industry. More information can be found at the show website.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions green-lighted federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown. Many of them don’t allow recreational marijuana sales and are warily watching developments.

Sessions’ scrapping of Obama-era guidelines that limited the scope of federal prosecutions in marijuana-legal states has put a spotlight on those 46 states, including his home state of Alabama. All in recent years legalized some form of medical marijuana. Only eight of those states allow recreational marijuana. Among the legal guidance to U.S. prosecutors that Sessions rescinded was the so-called Ogden Memorandum of 2009. It told federal prosecutors not to pursue cases against medical marijuana patients and distributors who complied with state laws.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Author Michael Wolff’s sensational book on President Donald Trump’s administration is the top seller online. That’s according to information released by Amazon and Barnes & Noble, which each reported that hardcovers of “Fire and Fury” stood at No. 1 as of midday Friday. But they were also out of stock, with Amazon advising that shipment might take two to four weeks. Demand for the book has been insatiable since reports of its contents emerged Wednesday.

Publisher Henry & Holt Company had planned a Jan. 9 release. Trump threatened legal action, demanding that Holt withhold the book. Instead, the publisher moved up the release four days to Friday due to “overwhelming demand.” Wolff said on NBC’s “Today Show” that the president’s calls to halt publication are helping him sell more copies. The book extensively quotes former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Trump has said the book is full of lies.

UNDATED (AP) – Wintry weather didn’t keep a Rhode Island man from driving through town in his convertible. WPRI-TV reports the roof on John Pratt’s Mercedes-Benz has been broken for about a month. He tried to get the lipstick red luxury car to the repair shop Thursday morning, as a massive storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the state.

But his chilly open-air ride turned into an icy predicament when his car got stuck. Onlookers took video, which then made the rounds on social media. The episode left the Cranston man and his car covered in snow. Pratt blames his 16-year-old son for the broken roof. He says he doesn’t mind the trouble because people got a few laughs out of it.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has the NFL Playoffs on WKOK today and tomorrow. The games will be on-air only, as NFL rules prohibit ‘streaming’ of the games. The Wild Card Games start today at 4pm, with Tennessee at Kansas City followed by Atlanta at LA Rams. Tomorrow at 12:30pm, we’ll have Buffalo at Jacksonville followed by Carolina at New Orleans.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid almost outproduced Detroit in the first half and sparked the 76ers to a lead even they couldn’t blow in a 114-78 win over the Pistons. Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds and Simmons had 19 points and nine assists to lead the Sixers to their fourth straight win and move back to .500 and stay in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 4-0. Daniel Sprong had two goals and an assist, Evgeni Malkin also scored and Dominik Simon added two assists for the Penguins, who had dropped four of six and were coming off a 4-0 loss at home to Carolina the previous night.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens set a Bryce Jordan Center record with 14 field goals and scored 16 of his career-high 30 points in the first half to lead Penn State over Northwestern 78-63. Mike Watkins notched 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and Tony Carr added 12 points for the Nittany Lions who led for all but 1:01.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Northumberland Christian 63 Columbia County Christian 27

Jersey Shore at Shikellamy (postponed)

Juniata at East Juniata (postponed)

Southern Columbia at Hughesville (postponed)

Mifflinburg at Montoursville (postponed)

Loyalsock at Lewisburg (postponed, recscheduled for today @ 6pm)

Milton at Danville (postponed, rescheduled for 1/23)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucknell (8-8) 83 Army 66 (mens)

Penn State (12-5) 78 Northwestern 63

Bucknell 60 Army 35 (womens)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 91 Minnesota 84

Final Philadelphia 114 Detroit 78

Final Toronto 129 Milwaukee 110

Final OT Miami 107 N-Y Knicks 103

Final San Antonio 103 Phoenix 89

Final Chicago 127 Dallas 124

Final Denver 99 Utah 91

Final Washington 102 Memphis 100

Final Portland 110 Atlanta 89

Final Charlotte 108 L.A. Lakers 94

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 N-Y Islanders 0

Final Detroit 4 Florida 2

Final OT Ottawa 6 San Jose 5

Final Winnipeg 4 Buffalo 3

Final Vegas 5 Chicago 4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tennessee at Kansas City 4:35 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m.

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn 6:00 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Houston at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas 3:00 p.m.

Carolina at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary 10:00 p.m.

Nashville at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tennessee at Kansas City 4:35 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Duke at NC State 8:00 p.m.

Marquette at (3) Villanova 8:00 p.m.

(5) Xavier at Providence 12:00 p.m.

(7) Oklahoma at (6) West Virginia 7:15 p.m.

(12) North Carolina at (8) Virginia 1:00 p.m.

(10) Kansas at (16) TCU 9:15 p.m.

LSU at (11) Texas A&M 2:15 p.m.

Nebraska at (13) Purdue 2:15 p.m.

(14) Arizona at Colorado 2:00 p.m.

(17) Kentucky at (23) Tennessee 9:00 p.m.

Kansas St. at (18) Texas Tech 4:00 p.m.

(20) Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 10:00 p.m.

(21) Seton Hall at Butler 2:30 p.m.

(22) Arkansas at Auburn 6:00 p.m.

Louisville at (25) Clemson 12:00 p.m.

