PA Headlines and Sports Scores and Schedules for Sunday 12/3/2017

WKOK Staff | December 3, 2017 |

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh area doctor has been arrested on charges he caused the deaths of two patients by overprescribing opioids.  Pennsylvania prosecutors Friday charged Dr. Michel Toret with drug delivery resulting in death for the overdoses of Heather Dervin and Glenn Morgan last year.  Toret’s lawyer says the 71-year-old physician didn’t violate standards of care and intends to defend himself against the charges.

 

Prosecutors say an investigation was begun in late 2016 after one of the doctor’s employees reported that he was prescribing large amounts of opioids.  Dervin overdosed about a week after getting methadone from Toret. Morgan’s death in a Kansas hotel room occurred days after Toret prescribed him oxymorphone.  Toret gave up his right to prescribe drugs after his office in North Huntington was searched last year.

 

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was critically injured in a roadside confrontation has been moved out of the hospital’s intensive care unit.  Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said Wednesday that Cpl. Seth Kelly’s condition has improved, but he’s still facing a long road to recovery.  Officials say Kelly, a 13-year veteran, was helping another trooper arrest a man they suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana when a fight broke out Nov. 7.

 

Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area and leg during the fight.  The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Clary, was shot several times and hospitalized. He has since been released into police custody.  Clary is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police will review how authorities handled complaints by a 21-year-old woman in the days and weeks before she and her mother were fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend.

The district attorney in Clearfield County, William A. Shaw Jr., said Friday that it is critical to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

 

On multiple occasions before the Nov. 24 shootings, Victoria Schultz had complained to police that 26-year-old Cody Bush had been threatening her.  Police reported a complaint two days before Bush returned to kill Schultz and her mother, and wound Schultz’s sister.  Bush remained free, even though he’d been ordered not to contact Schultz as part of bail conditions stemming from charges he’d installed a tracking device on Schultz’s car several weeks before.  Bush was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours after the homicides.

 

 

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Earmuffs are all the rage on at least one day of the year.  With the arrival of the holiday season and winter around the corner, the town of Farmington celebrated Chester Greenwood Day with a parade Saturday honoring the folk hero who’s credited with the invention that has kept ears warm for more than a century.  Earmuffs festooned floats and cars, and people and pets, too. A flag featuring with supersized earmuffs was hoisted outside the courthouse.

 

Behind all the silliness, though, there is pride in the famous tinkerer and his creation.  They’re just ubiquitous. People continue to wear them. It’s something Mainers can be proud of,” said Angela Goebel-Bain from the Maine State Museum.  Greenwood was just 15 when he fashioned his first muffs out of farm wire and his grandmother sewed fur onto them in 1873. He made improvements to his creation, obtained a patent and manufactured hundreds of thousands of Champion Ear Protectors.  During World War I, his factory made earmuffs for the U.S. Army “doughboys” fighting in the frozen trenches on the western front.

 

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When a man found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands.  On Facebook , Alex Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner around 2 a.m. Thursday.  Bowen says on Facebook he waited 10 minutes, then cooked his meal and “even scraped the grill when I was done.”

 

Bowen’s photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together.  After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal.  Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen’s cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.

 

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed.  Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge officials say the opossum was brought in by a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, police officer on Nov. 24. A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon.

 

“A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it,” said Michelle Pettis, a technician at the refuge. “She definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.”  Pettis told the Northwest Florida Daily News the female opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale. The staff pumped the marsupial full of fluids and cared for her as she sobered up.  “We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins,” Pettis said. “She was good a couple of days later.”  Pettis says the opossum did not appear to have a hangover.

 

Today on WKOK, Chris Elio continues at the anchor desk, we’ll have the CBS Week in Review at 10, Legends of Success at 11am, and at noon, on Meet The Press, NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Guests will be Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former campaign manager and deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump. CBS Sportsradio continues after Meet The Press.

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson claimed its spot in the CFP semifinals by routing No. 7 Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game. Kelly Bryant set a championship game record by completing his first 15 passes before finishing 23 of 29 for 252 yards and a touchdown. Bryant also scored one of the Tigers’ four rushing touchdowns, an 11-yard scamper that put Clemson ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

 

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for four touchdowns and second-ranked Oklahoma wrapped up its 11th Big 12 title by clobbering No. 10 TCU 41-17 in the conference title game. Mayfield was 15 of 23 for 243 yards in taking game MVP honors. His first two scoring strikes went to Mark Andrews, likely securing Oklahoma’s spot in the CFP semifinals.

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Wisconsin’s national championship hopes are likely shot after J.T. Barrett threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and had a crucial fourth-down conversion as eighth-ranked Ohio State held off the third-ranked Badgers 27-21 in the Big Ten championship game. Barrett powered in from the 1-yard line to give the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Barrett finished 12 of 26 with 211 yards, two TDs and two interceptions while rushing 19 times for 60 yards less than a week after knee surgery.

 

ATLANTA (AP) — Three weeks after a blowout loss to Auburn, sixth-rated Georgia improved its shot at a CFP berth by trouncing No. 4 Auburn 28-7 in the SEC championship game. Jake Fromm was 16 of 22 for 183 yards and two touchdowns to help Georgia win its first SEC crown in 12 years. D’Andre Swift rushed for 88 yards, Nick Chubb had 77 and Sony Michel added 45 after Chubb and Michel were held to 48 in the Bulldogs’ loss to Auburn last month.

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Final    Boston 116      Phoenix           111

Final    Dallas  108      L.A. Clippers  82

Final    Atlanta            114      Brooklyn         102

Final    Cleveland        116      Memphis         111

Final    Philadelphia    108      Detroit 103

Final    Milwaukee      109      Sacramento     104

Final    Denver            115      L.A. Lakers     100

Final    New Orleans   123      Portland          116

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Final    Boston 3          Philadelphia    0

Final OT          Minnesota       2          St. Louis          1

Final    Pittsburgh        5          Buffalo            1

Final    Montreal          10        Detroit 1

Final    Washington     4          Columbus        3

Final    Vancouver       2          Toronto           1

Final    Tampa Bay      5          San Jose          2

Final OT          Carolina           3          Florida 2

Final SO          Nashville         3          Anaheim          2

Final    Arizona           5          New Jersey      0

Final SO          Dallas  3          Chicago           2

Final    Edmonton       7          Calgary            5

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 

Final    (1) Clemson     38        (7) Miami        3

Final    (2) Oklahoma  41        (10) TCU         17

Final    (8) Ohio St.     27        (3) Wisconsin  21

Final    (6) Georgia      28        (4) Auburn      7

Final 2OT        (12) UCF         62        (16) Memphis  55

Final    Boise St.          17        (25) Fresno St.            14

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

 

Denver            at        Miami  1:00 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Chicago           1:00 p.m.

New England  at         Buffalo            1:00 p.m.

Kansas City     at         N-Y Jets          1:00 p.m.

Houston          at         Tennessee        1:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Atlanta            1:00 p.m.

Detroit at         Baltimore        1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Green Bay       1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis    at         Jacksonville     1:00 p.m.

Cleveland        at         L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Carolina           at         New Orleans   4:25 p.m.

N-Y Giants     at         Oakland          4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams       at         Arizona           4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Seattle 8:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 

Final    (1) Duke          96        South Dakota  80

Final    (2) Kansas       76        Syracuse          60

Final    (4) Villanova   94        Saint Joseph’s  53

Final    (7) Kentucky   79        Harvard           70

Final    (8) Wichita St. 69        (16) Baylor      62

Final    (10) Miami      80        Princeton         52

Final    (21) Xavier      89        (11) Cincinnati            76

Final    SMU   72        (14) Southern Cal        55

Final    (18) Virginia    75        Lehigh 54

Final    (20) Arizona St.          75        San Francisco  57

Final    (23) TCU         92        Yale     66

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Orlando           at         N-Y Knicks     3:30 p.m.

San Antonio    at         Oklahoma City            7:00 p.m.

Golden State   at         Miami  7:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Minnesota       7:00 p.m.

Houston          at         L.A. Lakers     9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

L.A. Kings      at         Chicago           7:00 p.m.

Ottawa            at         Winnipeg         7:00 p.m.

Arizona           at         Vegas  8:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         Colorado         8:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 

Nebraska         at         (3) Michigan St.          4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn   at         (5) Notre Dame           2:00 p.m.

Rutgers            at         (12) Minnesota            6:00 p.m.

Tulane at         (13) North Carolina     2:00 p.m.

Seton Hall       at         (17) Louisville 4:00 p.m.

UCF    at         (24) Alabama  2:00 p.m.

 

