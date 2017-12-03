PA Headlines and Sports Scores and Schedules for Sunday 12/3/2017

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh area doctor has been arrested on charges he caused the deaths of two patients by overprescribing opioids. Pennsylvania prosecutors Friday charged Dr. Michel Toret with drug delivery resulting in death for the overdoses of Heather Dervin and Glenn Morgan last year. Toret’s lawyer says the 71-year-old physician didn’t violate standards of care and intends to defend himself against the charges.

Prosecutors say an investigation was begun in late 2016 after one of the doctor’s employees reported that he was prescribing large amounts of opioids. Dervin overdosed about a week after getting methadone from Toret. Morgan’s death in a Kansas hotel room occurred days after Toret prescribed him oxymorphone. Toret gave up his right to prescribe drugs after his office in North Huntington was searched last year.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was critically injured in a roadside confrontation has been moved out of the hospital’s intensive care unit. Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said Wednesday that Cpl. Seth Kelly’s condition has improved, but he’s still facing a long road to recovery. Officials say Kelly, a 13-year veteran, was helping another trooper arrest a man they suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana when a fight broke out Nov. 7.

Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area and leg during the fight. The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Clary, was shot several times and hospitalized. He has since been released into police custody. Clary is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police will review how authorities handled complaints by a 21-year-old woman in the days and weeks before she and her mother were fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend.

The district attorney in Clearfield County, William A. Shaw Jr., said Friday that it is critical to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

On multiple occasions before the Nov. 24 shootings, Victoria Schultz had complained to police that 26-year-old Cody Bush had been threatening her. Police reported a complaint two days before Bush returned to kill Schultz and her mother, and wound Schultz’s sister. Bush remained free, even though he’d been ordered not to contact Schultz as part of bail conditions stemming from charges he’d installed a tracking device on Schultz’s car several weeks before. Bush was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours after the homicides.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Earmuffs are all the rage on at least one day of the year. With the arrival of the holiday season and winter around the corner, the town of Farmington celebrated Chester Greenwood Day with a parade Saturday honoring the folk hero who’s credited with the invention that has kept ears warm for more than a century. Earmuffs festooned floats and cars, and people and pets, too. A flag featuring with supersized earmuffs was hoisted outside the courthouse.

Behind all the silliness, though, there is pride in the famous tinkerer and his creation. They’re just ubiquitous. People continue to wear them. It’s something Mainers can be proud of,” said Angela Goebel-Bain from the Maine State Museum. Greenwood was just 15 when he fashioned his first muffs out of farm wire and his grandmother sewed fur onto them in 1873. He made improvements to his creation, obtained a patent and manufactured hundreds of thousands of Champion Ear Protectors. During World War I, his factory made earmuffs for the U.S. Army “doughboys” fighting in the frozen trenches on the western front.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When a man found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands. On Facebook , Alex Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner around 2 a.m. Thursday. Bowen says on Facebook he waited 10 minutes, then cooked his meal and “even scraped the grill when I was done.”

Bowen’s photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together. After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal. Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen’s cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge officials say the opossum was brought in by a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, police officer on Nov. 24. A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon.

“A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it,” said Michelle Pettis, a technician at the refuge. “She definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.” Pettis told the Northwest Florida Daily News the female opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale. The staff pumped the marsupial full of fluids and cared for her as she sobered up. “We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins,” Pettis said. “She was good a couple of days later.” Pettis says the opossum did not appear to have a hangover.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson claimed its spot in the CFP semifinals by routing No. 7 Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game. Kelly Bryant set a championship game record by completing his first 15 passes before finishing 23 of 29 for 252 yards and a touchdown. Bryant also scored one of the Tigers’ four rushing touchdowns, an 11-yard scamper that put Clemson ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for four touchdowns and second-ranked Oklahoma wrapped up its 11th Big 12 title by clobbering No. 10 TCU 41-17 in the conference title game. Mayfield was 15 of 23 for 243 yards in taking game MVP honors. His first two scoring strikes went to Mark Andrews, likely securing Oklahoma’s spot in the CFP semifinals.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Wisconsin’s national championship hopes are likely shot after J.T. Barrett threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and had a crucial fourth-down conversion as eighth-ranked Ohio State held off the third-ranked Badgers 27-21 in the Big Ten championship game. Barrett powered in from the 1-yard line to give the Buckeyes a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Barrett finished 12 of 26 with 211 yards, two TDs and two interceptions while rushing 19 times for 60 yards less than a week after knee surgery.

ATLANTA (AP) — Three weeks after a blowout loss to Auburn, sixth-rated Georgia improved its shot at a CFP berth by trouncing No. 4 Auburn 28-7 in the SEC championship game. Jake Fromm was 16 of 22 for 183 yards and two touchdowns to help Georgia win its first SEC crown in 12 years. D’Andre Swift rushed for 88 yards, Nick Chubb had 77 and Sony Michel added 45 after Chubb and Michel were held to 48 in the Bulldogs’ loss to Auburn last month.

Final Boston 116 Phoenix 111

Final Dallas 108 L.A. Clippers 82

Final Atlanta 114 Brooklyn 102

Final Cleveland 116 Memphis 111

Final Philadelphia 108 Detroit 103

Final Milwaukee 109 Sacramento 104

Final Denver 115 L.A. Lakers 100

Final New Orleans 123 Portland 116

Final Boston 3 Philadelphia 0

Final OT Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 1

Final Montreal 10 Detroit 1

Final Washington 4 Columbus 3

Final Vancouver 2 Toronto 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 San Jose 2

Final OT Carolina 3 Florida 2

Final SO Nashville 3 Anaheim 2

Final Arizona 5 New Jersey 0

Final SO Dallas 3 Chicago 2

Final Edmonton 7 Calgary 5

Final (1) Clemson 38 (7) Miami 3

Final (2) Oklahoma 41 (10) TCU 17

Final (8) Ohio St. 27 (3) Wisconsin 21

Final (6) Georgia 28 (4) Auburn 7

Final 2OT (12) UCF 62 (16) Memphis 55

Final Boise St. 17 (25) Fresno St. 14

Denver at Miami 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago 1:00 p.m.

New England at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Kansas City at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee 1:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Green Bay 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans 4:25 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Oakland 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle 8:30 p.m.

Final (1) Duke 96 South Dakota 80

Final (2) Kansas 76 Syracuse 60

Final (4) Villanova 94 Saint Joseph’s 53

Final (7) Kentucky 79 Harvard 70

Final (8) Wichita St. 69 (16) Baylor 62

Final (10) Miami 80 Princeton 52

Final (21) Xavier 89 (11) Cincinnati 76

Final SMU 72 (14) Southern Cal 55

Final (18) Virginia 75 Lehigh 54

Final (20) Arizona St. 75 San Francisco 57

Final (23) TCU 92 Yale 66

Orlando at N-Y Knicks 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Golden State at Miami 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Miami 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago 1:00 p.m.

New England at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Kansas City at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee 1:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Green Bay 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans 4:25 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Oakland 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska at (3) Michigan St. 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at (5) Notre Dame 2:00 p.m.

Rutgers at (12) Minnesota 6:00 p.m.

Tulane at (13) North Carolina 2:00 p.m.

Seton Hall at (17) Louisville 4:00 p.m.

UCF at (24) Alabama 2:00 p.m.

