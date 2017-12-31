PA Headlines and Sports Scores and Schedules 12/31/17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is right around the corner, and for many attendees a visit to the food court will be at the top of the agenda. Pennlive.com says new concessions this year will include chocolate chip cookies from PennAg Industries; sloppy joes, Philly cheesesteaks and kielbasa with sauerkraut from the Pennsylvania Livestock Association; and corn fritters from the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association.

Returning food attractions include milkshakes from the dairymen’s association, potato doughnuts from the potato growers’ cooperative and deep-fried mushrooms from the mushroom farmers’ association. About 2,000 volunteers staff the food court, which is expected to do about $2 million in sales. The Farm Show runs Jan. 6-13 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, although the food court will open after noon on Jan. 5.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — This week is the first big holiday sales season in Pennsylvania under a new state law that’s allowing residents to buy and use the full line of fireworks that comply with federal requirements. The law, signed in October by Gov. Tom Wolf, was part of a budget package designed to plug a massive deficit. It broadened the legal sale and use of fireworks and slapped a new 12 percent tax on the purchases.

Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association says Pennsylvania is joining a growing list of states that are authorizing the sale and use of the full line of consumer fireworks regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Heckman says fireworks sales have grown rapidly and states are loosening their laws to keep that tax revenue in-state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go into effect Jan. 7, continuing a 10-year streak of price hikes. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase last summer. The most common tolls for passenger vehicles will go up from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass users and from $1.95 to $2.10 for drivers paying in cash.

Commission officials say the increases are necessary because of a 2007 state transportation law that devotes a chunk of turnpike revenues to fund mass transit through 2022. They also say the increase is needed to improve its 550-mile toll road system.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The annual Mummers Parade will be held New Year’s Day despite the drawn-out deep freeze that is continuing across Pennsylvania. Organizers announced their decision Saturday. The parade in Philadelphia features thousands of performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city’s main north-south thoroughfare.

Temperatures are only expected to be in the high teens on Monday, along with single-digit wind chills. Concerns had been raised that the bone-chilling temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by string bands that march in the parade. Officials say heating tents and warm buses will be set up along the route for the Mummers. The parade has been canceled or postponed in the past due to rain or snow, most recently in 2003.

HOUSTON (AP) — The NFL and the players’ union announced a series of changes Friday to the way potential concussions are handled during games following an ugly incident in which Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to return to the field after a hit left him on the ground, arms shaking. Among the changes is the addition of an expert watching games from a central location with the authority to alert sideline medical teams to look into an incident.

And if a player shows signs of a seizure or similar responses, as Savage did, they will be removed from the game and cannot return. The NFL has been under increased scrutiny the past several years over player safety when it comes to head injuries. A $1 billion settlement of concussion-related claims from more than 20,000 former players took effect earlier this year, resolving thousands of lawsuits that accused the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risks of repeated concussions.

The jarring injury to Savage prompted a joint review of concussion protocol by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. He was hurt in the second quarter of Houston’s 26-16 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 10 when he was driven to the ground on a hit by Elvis Dumervil. Replays showed Savage looking dazed after his head hit the ground with both of his arms shaking and lifted upward. He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bolstered by hits like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Beauty and the Beast,” the Walt Disney Company is the top-grossing studio at the 2017 domestic box office with over $2.2 billion in revenue and 21.2 percent of the market share. This is Disney’s second consecutive year at the top of the charts.

Warner Bros. placed second with around $2 billion in grosses and 19 percent of the market share, thanks to films like “Wonder Woman,” ”It” and “Get Out.” But despite big successes, the box office for the year is likely to be down by around 2.6 percent from 2016’s record-breaking $11.4 billion in grosses, according to projections from comScore.

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A baby seal that wandered far from the ocean has been returned to the sea with the help of some police officers on Cape Cod. Yarmouth Police say the seal pup was found waddling on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port late Friday. Police and Amazing Animal Ambassadors were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.

Police said on Facebook Saturday that the pup was given a clean bill of health and has been released back to the ocean. Authorities say they have nicknamed the seal “Houston” after Kevin A. Houston, a U.S. Navy Seal from Cape Cod who was killed in Afghanistan. Police say they believe the pup traveled up a nearby frozen creek and “made his appearance Navy Seal style.”

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man hasn’t let extreme cold get in the way of a heartwarming proposal. 31-year-old Josh Darnell, of Londonderry, dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing Tuckerman’s Ravine on Thursday, the same day it hit minus 34 (-37 Celsius) on Mount Washington.

There’s a happy ending: twenty-seven-year-old Rachel Raske (RASS’-kee), of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes. Raske tells WMUR that Darnell had hiked Tuckerman’s Ravine last summer with his dad and had been planning to pop the question there ever since..

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com, has news, AccuWeather and sports on this morning, Chris Elio is at the anchor desk. He’s talking about the Union/Snyder 9-1-1 merger going live tonight. On WKOK at 10am, we’ll air the CBS Week in Review, then Legends of Success with guest Robert Mondavi. Meet the Press is on at noon, then CBS Sportsradio.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and No. 9 Penn State outlasted No. 12 Washington 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. Penn State had its way with Washington’s vaunted defense early to remain undefeated in seven trips to the Fiesta Bowl.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova’s perfect season is over and its reign at No. 1 probably is too. Kelan Martin scored 24 points and Paul Jorgensen had a career high 23 points to help Butler upset the previously unbeaten Wildcats 101-93. It’s the second straight year the Bulldogs have ended Villanova’s perfect start. Jalen Brunson had 31 points and Mikal Bridges finished with 21 to help Villanova cut a 23-point deficit to six with 1:33 to go. The Wildcats couldn’t get any closer.

DENVER (AP) — Dario Saric had 20 points and nine rebounds and keyed a second-half run to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Denver Nuggets 107-102. JJ Redick had 18 points, Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jarrod Bayless scored 14 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia played without star center Joel Embiid, who flew directly from Portland to Phoenix, where the team will join him for Sunday’s game. Embiid is averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. The 76ers are 2-7 when he does not play.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Boy’s Basketball

Southern Columbia 93

Selinsgrove 85

Girl’s Basketball

Mount Carmel 56

Mountoursville 32

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final N-Y Knicks 105 New Orleans 103

Final Miami 117 Orlando 111

Final Detroit 93 San Antonio 79

Final Atlanta 104 Portland 89

Final Utah 104 Cleveland 101

Final Golden State 141 Memphis 128

Final Philadelphia 107 Denver 102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Ottawa 0

Final Washington 5 New Jersey 2

Final Florida 2 Montreal 0

Final Nashville 3 Minnesota 0

Final St. Louis 3 Carolina 2

Final L.A. Kings 4 Vancouver 3

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago at Minnesota 1:00 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit 1:00 p.m.

N-Y Jets at New England 1:00 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh 1:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay 4:25 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Butler 101 (1) Villanova 93

Final (17) Arizona 84 (3) Arizona St. 78

Final (4) Duke 100 (24) Florida St. 93

Final Alabama 79 (5) Texas A&M 57

Final (6) Xavier 77 DePaul 72

Final (8) Wichita St. 72 UConn 62

Final (9) Virginia 59 Boston College 58

Final (12) Oklahoma 90 (10) TCU 89

Final (13) North Carolina 73 Wake Forest 69

Final (14) Purdue 98 Lipscomb 66

Final (15) Miami 67 Pittsburgh 53

Final OT Arkansas 95 (19) Tennessee 93

Final (20) Gonzaga 101 Santa Clara 52

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Washington 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana 5:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix 8:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto at Vegas 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim 4:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus 6:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Colorado 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

———

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Savannah St. at (2) Michigan St. 12:00 p.m.

Georgia at (16) Kentucky 6:00 p.m.

Memphis at (21) Cincinnati 4:00 p.m.

St. John’s at (23) Seton Hall 5:00 p.m.

Providence at (25) Creighton 2:30 p.m.

