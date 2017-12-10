PA Headlines and Sports Scoreboards for Sunday December 10, 2017

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shot a home intruder and fought off another when the two men broke into his house in the middle of the night. An Ellwood City police lieutenant says Don Lutz emerged from his bedroom with a handgun when he awoke around 1:15 a.m. Friday to the sound of people coming into his home.

Police say one of the intruders grabbed Lutz, so he fired a shot from point blank range into the man’s chest then started to tussle with both men in his kitchen. The lieutenant says that as the one man died, the other ran out the front door. Police have not yet identified either suspect. Lutz didn’t suffer any injuries. Ellwood City is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a political consultant for U.S. Rep. Bob Brady has pleaded guilty to lying about a $90,000 payment made by the congressman’s campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary. Donald Jones pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI in a campaign finance probe involving the Philadelphia Democrat.

Brady, the head of the city’s Democratic party, has not been charged. His attorney has said the congressman never did anything wrong. Authorities in October charged the 62-year-old Jones along with another political consultant for their roles in allegedly concealing the payment to 2012 primary challenger Jimmie Moore. Both Moore and his former aide have pleaded guilty in the case. Jones says he’s sorry and has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat Pomroy had just gained custody of two of her young grandchildren and wanted to say prayers with them. But she had no idea how. Robert and Rachael were deaf. In Pomroy’s struggle to learn enough American Sign Language (ASL) to get through the basics of everyday life with them, expressions of faith would have to wait.

Then Pomroy came upon a teacher, one who could show her and her grandchildren that the sign for Jesus Christ is a finger alternately tapping the palm of the opposite hand, in reference to the crucifixion; that a clap followed by hands and fingers spinning in the air is “alleluia”; that palms together with a twisting motion means “peace.” Until she met Sister Kathleen Schipani four years ago, “I didn’t have a way to communicate religion and faith” to the children, said Pomroy, of Croydon. “My faith has seen me through a lot of things in my life, and I want them to have the same.”.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says he was unable to determine the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found about two miles away from the Pennsylvania nursing home where she was reported missing nearly a month earlier. The body of 77-year-old Audrey Penn was found Sept. 17 in a roadside ditch in Lower Macungie Township. Police and family members had been searching for Penn, who had Alzheimer’s disease, since she wandered away from a nursing home outside Allentown on Aug. 23.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WINTER WEATHER-DEEP SOUTH-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Very abnormal’ December snowfall in the South

ATLANTA (AP) — The winter storm that smothered much of the South with unusually heavy snowfall for December has passed, though forecasters say some of the melting slush could freeze again overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sid King said Saturday that Southern states saw “very, very abnormal” snowfall for December.

Preliminary reports to the weather service show 7 to 8 inches (18 centimeters) in portions of metro Atlanta. At least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in Paulding County in northwest Georgia.

In Alabama, at least 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) fell in Birmingham while 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in Anniston. Snowfall of 7 inches (18 centimeters) was reported in Bay Springs, Mississippi, while 5 inches (13 centimeters) were reported in Jonesville, Louisiana.

FILM-THE LAST JEDI-PREMIERE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Stormtroopers, droids start ‘Last Jedi’ carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The world premiere event of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has begun with a squad of Stormtroopers and droids among the early arrivals.

In addition to the Stormtroopers, a group of elite guards clad in red and some of the franchise’s most recognizable droids, C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 made their way down the red carpet. They made their way into the site as Star Wars music played. They passed cheering fans, some clutching Porg toys and others snapping images with their smartphones.

The premiere is being held at the Shrine Auditorium near downtown Los Angeles.

It will be the first time anyone other than select VIPs have seen the eighth installment in the core Star Wars franchise, which follows the adventures of the Skywalker clan. “The Last Jedi” includes the return of Luke Skywalker, who was only seen briefly in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and the final performance of late actress Carrie Fisher.

NEW YORK (AP) — After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega’s flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was “on schedule” to make Saturday night’s event.

Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: “Looks like no one’s leaving!” and “I actually NEED a pilot.” A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Boyega is reprising his role from the 2015 release “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance..

CINCINNATI (AP) — A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family’s Cincinnati home. WXIX-TV reports kindergartner Austyn Bloebaum’s wheelchair was stolen Thursday after her mother, Casey Hamilton, went back into their house to make a call because a bus with no wheelchair lift had arrived to take Austyn to school.

Hamilton says she and Austyn waited inside the house to stay warm until another bus arrived. They discovered about a half-hour later that the chair with hot pink wheels had been stolen. Hamilton says the wheelchair serves as Austyn’s legs and allows her to go school and other places. A GoFundMe account has been established to raise $9,000 to pay for a new chair.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Today, Chris Elio is back at the anchor desk. We’ll start with Catholic Perspective and Day 1 at 6am, then news, AccuWeather and Sports starting at 7am. 10am it’s the CBS Week in Review, followed by Legends of Success, and Meet the Press.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Tony Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half and Penn State beat George Washington on Saturday. Mike Watkins added 15 points and 12 rebounds, Shep Garner chipped in 12 points and Josh Reaves added 11 for the Nittany Lions (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) who never trailed and led 48-19 at halftime. Yuta Watanabe scored 18 points and Jair Bolden added 12 for the Colonials (5-5) who had their 3-game winning streak snapped.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-HEISMAN TROPHY

Mayfield wins Heisman

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football.

Mayfield was instrumental in the Sooners’ going 12-1 and earning one of the four CFP semifinal berths. He completed 71 percent of his passes for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Mayfield became the sixth Oklahoma player to the win the Heisman, ending a three-year run in which he finished fourth and third in the balloting.

Mayfield beat out Stanford running back Bryce Love by over 650 first place votes. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson finished third in the voting and was trying to become the second player to win two Heismans, joining Ohio State’s Archie Griffin.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley finished 4th in voting receiving a total of 304 votes, 15 of which were first place votes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in the swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 to win its first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 1996. Army improved to 9-3 and earned its second straight win over Navy following 14 straight losses in the series. Navy fell to 6-6. The win cut Army’s deficit in the rivalry to 60-51-7.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Boys Basketball

Towanda Tip-off Tourney Final

Shikellamy 55

Bloomsburg 53

Wyoming Seminary 76

Selinsgrove 54

Sunbury Christian 69

Clearfield Alliance 25

Millville 56

Milton 53

Mt Carmel 79

Tri Valley 51

Girls Basketball

Blue Jay Tip-off Tourney Final

Southern Columbia 43

Central Columbia 32

Midd-West 54

Selinsgrove 38

Shikellamy 44

Mifflinburg 38

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Penn State 74 George Washington 54

Final Boston College 89 (1) Duke 84

Final (3) Michigan St. 88 S. Utah 63

Final (5) Florida 66 (17) Cincinnati 60

Final (6) Wichita St. 78 Oklahoma St. 66

Final (7) Texas A&M 73 Prairie View 53

Final (8) Kentucky 93 Monmouth (NJ) 76

Final (9) Notre Dame 92 Delaware 68

Final (13) Xavier 96 Colorado 69

Final Arkansas 95 (14) Minnesota 79

Final (18) West Virginia 69 Pittsburgh 60

Final (19) Seton Hall 90 VCU 67

Final (20) TCU 84 (22) Nevada 80

Final (23) Baylor 105 Randall 82

Final (24) Tennessee 81 Lipscomb 71

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 113 Washington 112

Final Miami 101 Brooklyn 89

Final L.A. Lakers 110 Charlotte 99

Final Atlanta 117 Orlando 110

Final Cleveland 105 Philadelphia 98

Final Chicago 104 N-Y Knicks 102

Final Milwaukee 117 Utah 100

Final San Antonio 104 Phoenix 101

Final OT Oklahoma City 102 Memphis 101

Final Houston 124 Portland 117

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Detroit 1

Final Edmonton 6 Montreal 2

Final Colorado 7 Florida 3

Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Winnipeg 3

Final Columbus 1 Arizona 0

Final Boston 3 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final N-Y Rangers 5 New Jersey 2

Final Vegas 5 Dallas 3

Final San Jose 5 Ottawa 0

Final Calgary 4 Vancouver 2

Final OT L.A. Kings 3 Carolina 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Detroit at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City 1:00 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati 1:00 p.m.

Dallas at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston 1:00 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona 4:05 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Denver 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Jacksonville 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh 8:30 p.m.

———

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto at Sacramento 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 4:00 p.m.

Denver at Indiana 5:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona at Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis 7:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Detroit at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City 1:00 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati 1:00 p.m.

Dallas at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston 1:00 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona 4:05 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Denver 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Jacksonville 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh 8:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(16) Arizona St. at (2) Kansas 2:00 p.m.

La Salle at (4) Villanova 1:00 p.m.

(12) Gonzaga at Washington 8:00 p.m.

IUPUI at (21) Purdue 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved