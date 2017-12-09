PA Headlines and Sports Scoreboard for Saturday 12-9-2017

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — One of Jerry Sandusky’s sons is headed to prison after pleading guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to perform a sex act. The Centre Daily Times says a Pennsylvania judge on Friday sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky to 3½ to 7 years.

Sandusky pleaded guilty in September to charges including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He’s one of the six children adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father. Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing 10 boys. The Corrections Department says Jeff Sandusky was fired as a Rockview State Prison guard late last month.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two women died after they apparently re-entered a burning Pennsylvania home to rescue a pet cat. A third woman is hospitalized in critical condition with burns to the face and arms. She had to be physically stopped by police from re-entering the building to try to save the others.

The York County Coroner says the two women were found in the basement. The cat also died. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the home in Shrewsbury Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. No names have been released. The cause of fire is under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy playing with a gun he thought was a toy shot his 6-year-old sister in the chest. Now officials are searching for the man who left it in the home. Harrisburg police Capt. Gabriel Olivera says police were called to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday. They found a blood trail leading to a 6-year-old girl on the floor and her mother frantically trying to help her.

She was taken to a hospital where she’s in critical but stable condition. She’s expected to survive. District Attorney Edward Marsico says the gun was not secured and had been stolen. Police are searching for 24-year-old Tremayne James, who they say put the gun in the home. He’s related to the family. He faces such charges as receiving stolen property.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anita Hill has told a room full of entertainment industry professionals her 1991 testimony about Clarence Thomas and the flood of sexual harassment allegations surfacing now are part of “an arc that had been bending toward justice.” Actresses Alyssa Milano and Frances Fisher and filmmaker Kirby Dick were among those who attended the event Friday at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California.

Hill brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness when she testified during Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Hill and National Women’s Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves told the audience of more than 100 people that they want to continue the momentum Hollywood generated with the Harvey Weinstein revelations and parlay it into lasting social change.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emergency room workers insisted they were just doing their jobs on that tragic October night as survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas expressed their gratitude Friday with tears and gift baskets.

The survivors who stopped at the emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip are part of a group that is meeting this week with first responders at hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites to hand out gift baskets as a gesture of appreciation.

The individuals, some of whom traveled from Colorado and California, raised more than $40,000 to assemble 1,000 baskets. Nurse Carolyn Hafen, the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital, choked up as she thanked the survivors in the same waiting room that two months earlier had seen chaos as patient after patient arrived. The facility treated more than 50 victims. “We don’t need a thank you. This is what we signed up to do,” she said. “It was an honor to be able to help in any way that we could.”

The Shikellamy Braves Boy’s Basketball team won their season opener at the Towanda Tip-Off Tournament, they’ll play the championship game today at 6pm. You’ll be able to hear that game on WKOK and WKOK.com. The Braves game will be preceded by Penn State basketball which tips off at 3:30pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cavaliers’ team record-tying 13-game winning streak is over after Victor Oladipo’s (oh-lah-DEE’-pohz) 33 points and eight rebounds carried Indiana to its third straight win, 106-102 over Cleveland. The Pacers hit 15 3-pointers in becoming the first team to beat the Cavs twice this season. LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, while Kevin Love added 20 points.

UNDATED (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals share the NHL’s Metropolitan Division lead after winning on Friday. Artemi Panarintied a team record with five assists and the Jackets halted a two-game skid by downing the Devils 5-3 at Newark. Matt Niskanen scored the go-ahead goal with 3:22 remaining in the Capitals’ fourth straight win, 4-2 over the Rangers.

