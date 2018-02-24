PA GOP request halt to use new congressional map: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – Feb. 24

Home
WKOK Staff | February 24, 2018 |

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A request by eight GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year’s elections was placed in the hands of three Republican-appointed federal judges Friday.  The panel, named pursuant to a federal law governing constitutional challenges to congressional reapportionment, consists of Judge Christopher Conner , a Pennsylvania-based district judge; Judge Jerome Simandle , a senior district judge from New Jersey; and Judge Kent Jordan , a circuit judge who was formerly a district judge in Delaware.

 

Conner and Jordan were chosen for the federal bench by President George W. Bush, while Simandle was nominated by President George H.W. Bush.  The lawsuit filed Thursday in Harrisburg against state elections officials seeks an injunction against the map produced Monday by the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court.  A lawyer who works for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday wrote to Conner on behalf of the elections officials, noting that the two senior Republican leaders in the Legislature have a request for a stay of the new map pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.  HBO tweeted the premiere date Friday, along with a trailer to the film directed by Barry Levinson.  HBO has said the film will focus on Paterno dealing with fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

 

The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest and died two months later at age 85.  A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky.  The three administrators were sentenced to jail. Former university President Graham Spanier is appealing his conviction..

 

Features

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of John McCain for the senator’s dramatic thumbs-down deciding vote last year against the GOP health care repeal.  Without using McCain’s name, Trump spoke of his move in December that effectively defeated the overhaul in a close vote.  The president told the Conservative Political Action Conference that “except for one Senator, who came into a room at three o’clock in the morning and went like that,” Trump gave a thumbs-down, “we would have had health care (reform), too.”

 

The crowd booed.  Trump added, “I won’t use his name.”  McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer and is in Arizona battling the disease. His daughter, Meghan McCain, said Friday on ABC’s “The View,” that she’d address Trump’s remarks with her mother, Cindy, next week.

 

PARIS (AP) — French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.  The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature “Degas” inside a suitcase in the bus’ luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.

 

Experts verified the artwork as Degas’ “Les Choristes” (“The Chorus Singers”), which depicts a scene from Mozart’s opera “Don Giovanni.”  The painting was stolen from a Marseille museum in 2009 while on loan from Paris’ Musee d’Orsay.  French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said she was delighted by the recovery of a work “whose disappearance represented a heavy loss for the French impressionist heritage.”

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.  Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair.  He said, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.” The crowd cheered as Trump glanced at a monitor and added, “Doesn’t look bad. Hey, we’re hanging in.”

 

During the 2016 campaign, Trump let a woman tug the hair on top of his head to prove it is attached.  The president’s bald spot was exposed Feb. 2 when he turned away from cameras to climb aboard Air Force One. As Trump climbed the stairs, a wind gust blew aside a flap of hair..

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK have a busy weekend of news, information and sports. Kim Komando is on WKOK from 10am to 1pm. At 4pm, we’ll have the individual wrestling finals from Clearfield—Steve Williams will be matside with the reports. Sunday, Day 1 and Catholic Perspective, local news, AccuWeather and sports, Legends of Success and Meet the Press—with US Senator Pat Toomey. Penn State plays Nebraska 4:45pm Sunday afternoon.

 

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg and Shikellamy battle back and forth all night in the PI Double A Quad A Quarterfinal last night on WKOK. After trading the lead several times in the second half, the game went into overtime. Mifflinburg had a chance to ice the game from the foul line with a 3 point lead.

 

The buzzer beat the 3 point shot by Tate Krankoski that would have put the game into double overtime, and Mifflinburg held on to beat Shikellamy 55-52 in OT to end the Braves season. Mifflinburg will face the Danville Ironmen who surged in the second half for a 71-56 win over Jersey Shore.

 

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby scored a late goal and Olli Maatta also scored. The Penguins have won 11 of 13 to overtake idle Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

 

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Penguins announced the deal Friday night during their game at Carolina. The Senators also received goalie Filip Gustavsson and two of the Penguins’ draft picks.

 

 

SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 4, CLASS AAAA Quarterfinals

Final  Mifflinburg 55  Shikellamy 52 OT

Final  Danville 71  Jersey Shore 56

Final  Selinsgrove 56  Athens 44

Final  Montoursville 52  Shamokin 46

 

DISTRICT 4, CLASS AAA Quarterfinals

Final  Southern Columbia  59  Troy 56

 

DISTRICT 3, CLASS AA Semifinals

Final  Millersburg 44  Newport 39

 

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 4, CLASS AAA Quarterfinals

Final  Hughesville 57  Warrior Run 32

Final  Mt Carmel 79  Wyalusing Valley 22

Final  Bloomsburg 58  Wellsboro 55

Final  Loyalsock 54  Williamson 26

 

DISTRICT 3, CLASS A Quarterfinals

Final  Lebanon Catholic 58  Greenwood 20

 

MLB SPRING TRAINING

INTERLEAGUE

Final     Houston           3          Washington      2

Final     Tampa Bay       6          Pittsburgh         3

Final     Toronto            2          Philadelphia      1

Final     L-A Dodgers    13        Chi White Sox  5

Final     Cincinnati         6          Cleveland         4

Final     Seattle  3          San Diego        2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final     N-Y Yankees   3          Detroit  1

Final     Boston 4          Minnesota        3

Final     Tampa Bay       6          Baltimore          3

Final     Oakland           9          L-A Angels      8

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final     Miami   6          St. Louis           4

Final     N-Y Mets        6          Atlanta 2

Final     Milwaukee       6          San Francisco   5

Final     Milwaukee       2          Chi Cubs          1

Final     Arizona            7          Colorado          6, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final     Boston 110      Detroit  98

Final     Indiana 116      Atlanta 93

Final     Charlotte          122      Washington      105

Final OT           Milwaukee       122      Toronto            119

Final     Houston           120      Minnesota        102

Final     Cleveland         112      Memphis          89

Final OT           New Orleans    124      Miami   123

Final     Portland           100      Utah     81

Final     L.A. Clippers   128      Phoenix            117

Final     Denver 122      San Antonio     119

Final     L.A. Lakers      124      Dallas   102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final     Minnesota        4          N-Y Rangers    1

Final     Pittsburgh         6          Carolina           1

Final     Winnipeg          4          St. Louis           0

Final     Chicago            3          San Jose           1

Final     Vegas   6          Vancouver        3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final 2OT         (16) Ohio St.    80        Indiana 78

Final     (18) Rhode Island         81        Dayton 56

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees   at         Pittsburgh         1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at         Houston           1:05 p.m.

Baltimore          at         Philadelphia      1:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers    at         Kansas City      3:05 p.m.

San Diego        at         Oakland           3:05 p.m.

Texas   at         Chi Cubs          3:05 p.m.

Cleveland         at         Arizona            3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee       at         L-A Angels      3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay       at         Boston 1:05 p.m.

Toronto            at         Detroit  1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox  at         Seattle  3:10 p.m.

Minnesota        at         Baltimore          6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington      at         Miami   1:05 p.m.

St. Louis           at         N-Y Mets        1:10 p.m.

Colorado          at         Cincinnati         3:05 p.m.

San Francisco   at         L-A Dodgers    3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando            at         Philadelphia      5:00 p.m.

Boston at         N-Y Knicks     7:30 p.m.

Memphis          at         Miami   7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at         Golden State    8:30 p.m.

Chicago            at         Minnesota        9:00 p.m.

Dallas   at         Utah     9:00 p.m.

Portland           at         Phoenix            9:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers      at         Sacramento      10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia      at         Ottawa 2:00 p.m.

Colorado          at         Calgary            4:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh         at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders  at         New Jersey      7:00 p.m.

Carolina           at         Detroit  7:00 p.m.

Winnipeg          at         Dallas   7:00 p.m.

Boston at         Toronto            7:00 p.m.

Chicago            at         Columbus         7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at         Washington      7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay       at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

Anaheim           at         Arizona            8:00 p.m.

Edmonton         at         L.A. Kings       10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Virginia       at         Pittsburgh         4:00 p.m.

(3) Villanova     at         Creighton         2:30 p.m.

Syracuse          at         (5) Duke          6:15 p.m.

(6) Gonzaga     at         BYU    8:00 p.m.

(8) Kansas       at         (7) Texas Tech 4:15 p.m.

(12) Auburn     at         Florida 8:30 p.m.

(13) Wichita St.            at         SMU    2:00 p.m.

(14) Arizona     at         Oregon 10:15 p.m.

Georgia Tech    at         (15) Clemson   3:00 p.m.

(17) Michigan   at         Maryland          12:00 p.m.

(19) Tennessee at         Mississippi        1:00 p.m.

Iowa St.           at         (21) West Virginia        6:00 p.m.

Santa Clara      at         (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6:00 p.m.

UAB    at         (24) Middle Tennessee 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

 

 

 

 

