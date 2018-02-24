PA GOP request halt to use new congressional map: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – Feb. 24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A request by eight GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year’s elections was placed in the hands of three Republican-appointed federal judges Friday. The panel, named pursuant to a federal law governing constitutional challenges to congressional reapportionment, consists of Judge Christopher Conner , a Pennsylvania-based district judge; Judge Jerome Simandle , a senior district judge from New Jersey; and Judge Kent Jordan , a circuit judge who was formerly a district judge in Delaware.

Conner and Jordan were chosen for the federal bench by President George W. Bush, while Simandle was nominated by President George H.W. Bush. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Harrisburg against state elections officials seeks an injunction against the map produced Monday by the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. A lawyer who works for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday wrote to Conner on behalf of the elections officials, noting that the two senior Republican leaders in the Legislature have a request for a stay of the new map pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

NEW YORK (AP) — An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7. HBO tweeted the premiere date Friday, along with a trailer to the film directed by Barry Levinson. HBO has said the film will focus on Paterno dealing with fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest and died two months later at age 85. A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky. The three administrators were sentenced to jail. Former university President Graham Spanier is appealing his conviction..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of John McCain for the senator’s dramatic thumbs-down deciding vote last year against the GOP health care repeal. Without using McCain’s name, Trump spoke of his move in December that effectively defeated the overhaul in a close vote. The president told the Conservative Political Action Conference that “except for one Senator, who came into a room at three o’clock in the morning and went like that,” Trump gave a thumbs-down, “we would have had health care (reform), too.”

The crowd booed. Trump added, “I won’t use his name.” McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last summer and is in Arizona battling the disease. His daughter, Meghan McCain, said Friday on ABC’s “The View,” that she’d address Trump’s remarks with her mother, Cindy, next week.

PARIS (AP) — French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen. The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature “Degas” inside a suitcase in the bus’ luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.

Experts verified the artwork as Degas’ “Les Choristes” (“The Chorus Singers”), which depicts a scene from Mozart’s opera “Don Giovanni.” The painting was stolen from a Marseille museum in 2009 while on loan from Paris’ Musee d’Orsay. French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said she was delighted by the recovery of a work “whose disappearance represented a heavy loss for the French impressionist heritage.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo. Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair. He said, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.” The crowd cheered as Trump glanced at a monitor and added, “Doesn’t look bad. Hey, we’re hanging in.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump let a woman tug the hair on top of his head to prove it is attached. The president’s bald spot was exposed Feb. 2 when he turned away from cameras to climb aboard Air Force One. As Trump climbed the stairs, a wind gust blew aside a flap of hair..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK have a busy weekend of news, information and sports. Kim Komando is on WKOK from 10am to 1pm. At 4pm, we’ll have the individual wrestling finals from Clearfield—Steve Williams will be matside with the reports. Sunday, Day 1 and Catholic Perspective, local news, AccuWeather and sports, Legends of Success and Meet the Press—with US Senator Pat Toomey. Penn State plays Nebraska 4:45pm Sunday afternoon.

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg and Shikellamy battle back and forth all night in the PI Double A Quad A Quarterfinal last night on WKOK. After trading the lead several times in the second half, the game went into overtime. Mifflinburg had a chance to ice the game from the foul line with a 3 point lead.

The buzzer beat the 3 point shot by Tate Krankoski that would have put the game into double overtime, and Mifflinburg held on to beat Shikellamy 55-52 in OT to end the Braves season. Mifflinburg will face the Danville Ironmen who surged in the second half for a 71-56 win over Jersey Shore.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby scored a late goal and Olli Maatta also scored. The Penguins have won 11 of 13 to overtake idle Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Penguins announced the deal Friday night during their game at Carolina. The Senators also received goalie Filip Gustavsson and two of the Penguins’ draft picks.

SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 4, CLASS AAAA Quarterfinals

Final Mifflinburg 55 Shikellamy 52 OT

Final Danville 71 Jersey Shore 56

Final Selinsgrove 56 Athens 44

Final Montoursville 52 Shamokin 46

DISTRICT 4, CLASS AAA Quarterfinals

Final Southern Columbia 59 Troy 56

DISTRICT 3, CLASS AA Semifinals

Final Millersburg 44 Newport 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 4, CLASS AAA Quarterfinals

Final Hughesville 57 Warrior Run 32

Final Mt Carmel 79 Wyalusing Valley 22

Final Bloomsburg 58 Wellsboro 55

Final Loyalsock 54 Williamson 26

DISTRICT 3, CLASS A Quarterfinals

Final Lebanon Catholic 58 Greenwood 20

MLB SPRING TRAINING

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 3 Washington 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Pittsburgh 3

Final Toronto 2 Philadelphia 1

Final L-A Dodgers 13 Chi White Sox 5

Final Cincinnati 6 Cleveland 4

Final Seattle 3 San Diego 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Detroit 1

Final Boston 4 Minnesota 3

Final Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

Final Oakland 9 L-A Angels 8

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 St. Louis 4

Final N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 2

Final Milwaukee 6 San Francisco 5

Final Milwaukee 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 7 Colorado 6, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 110 Detroit 98

Final Indiana 116 Atlanta 93

Final Charlotte 122 Washington 105

Final OT Milwaukee 122 Toronto 119

Final Houston 120 Minnesota 102

Final Cleveland 112 Memphis 89

Final OT New Orleans 124 Miami 123

Final Portland 100 Utah 81

Final L.A. Clippers 128 Phoenix 117

Final Denver 122 San Antonio 119

Final L.A. Lakers 124 Dallas 102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 N-Y Rangers 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Carolina 1

Final Winnipeg 4 St. Louis 0

Final Chicago 3 San Jose 1

Final Vegas 6 Vancouver 3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final 2OT (16) Ohio St. 80 Indiana 78

Final (18) Rhode Island 81 Dayton 56

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Seattle 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore 6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Miami 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando at Philadelphia 5:00 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

Dallas at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Ottawa 2:00 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary 4:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at L.A. Kings 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Virginia at Pittsburgh 4:00 p.m.

(3) Villanova at Creighton 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse at (5) Duke 6:15 p.m.

(6) Gonzaga at BYU 8:00 p.m.

(8) Kansas at (7) Texas Tech 4:15 p.m.

(12) Auburn at Florida 8:30 p.m.

(13) Wichita St. at SMU 2:00 p.m.

(14) Arizona at Oregon 10:15 p.m.

Georgia Tech at (15) Clemson 3:00 p.m.

(17) Michigan at Maryland 12:00 p.m.

(19) Tennessee at Mississippi 1:00 p.m.

Iowa St. at (21) West Virginia 6:00 p.m.

Santa Clara at (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6:00 p.m.

UAB at (24) Middle Tennessee 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved