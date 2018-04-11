PA GOP Chair calling for unity admist Mango vs. Wagner: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party chairman called for party unity Tuesday as a hard-edged primary campaign attack ad against its endorsed gubernatorial candidate played on television screens across the state, and another potentially tough attack ad waits in the wings. At the party’s Harrisburg headquarters, chairman Valentino DiGiorgio said Paul Mango’s attack ad against Scott Wagner is “over the top” and a character assassination that only benefits the man Republicans are trying to defeat in November’s election, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Mango’s 30-second ad calls Wagner a “deadbeat dad” and a “slumlord” among other labels that Wagner says aren’t true, and promises another ad about “violent Wagner.” Mango has refused to take down the ad, and campaign spokesman Matt Beynon insisted the ad was grounded in fact. “They may be ugly facts, but they are facts, and we believe the voters of Pennsylvania have a right to know who Scott Wagner is, how he has conducted himself and what type of nominee the party would have if he is our standard bearer in November,” Beynon said.

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State has joined a small but growing list of colleges and universities that are replacing old-fashioned Homecoming traditions – namely, the king and queen – with a new, gender-neutral celebration. Pennlive reports, instead of honoring one woman and one man, selected by campus vote, PSU will select two “Guide State Forward” award winners, arrived at through a selection process that includes interviews, student voting and a final selection by a faculty-staff panel.

The two chosen winners may be the traditional man and woman or, next fall, two men, two women, two transgender students or any other combination, officials said. The move gets high marks for progressive thinking in an area where Penn State has already developed a strong reputation. The online Campus Pride Index, a listing of LGBT-friendly colleges and universities, has given Penn State’s University Park campus a five-star rating, its best, for its commitment to student equity and the availability of support services.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers have worked to peel away the aww-shucks, country gal persona one of his accusers claims she had when she met him. Colorado music teacher Heidi Thomas testified Tuesday at Cosby’s sexual-assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia. Thomas was an aspiring actress when her agent set her up to meet Cosby for career advice in Reno, Nevada, in 1984. She says Cosby gave her a drink and forced her to perform oral sex as she faded in and out of consciousness.

Defense lawyer Kathleen Bliss hinted the woman who was crowned Miss Littleton, Colorado, in college was enamored with stardom and was mesmerized by the bright lights of Reno. Testimony has ended for the day. Bliss will continue questioning Thomas on Wednesday. The defense is expected to probe inconsistencies in her account. Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting another woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission say they’ll work with Penn State University to build a state-of-the-art highway and transportation technology center. The agencies said Tuesday that it is expected to help emergency responders, transportation planners and researchers improve traffic safety, intelligent transportation systems and automated vehicles.

A turnpike commission spokesman says a feasibility study will determine the cost of the project and the length of time it would take to get such a facility up and running. Work is already one on a draft rendering and video simulation of the Pennsylvania Safety, Transportation and Research Track, or PennSTART.

POCONO PINES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate. Officials said the accident happened Tuesday afternoon in a construction zone where they were patching potholes in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Tobyhanna Township. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Ronald Young said one worker was flown to a hospital and the other two were driven to a medical facility.

Their conditions and details about the accident weren’t immediately available.

Young said the crash occurred during the national Work Zone Awareness Week and urged people to drive carefully and be aware of workers as the spring season allows roadwork to begin.

Features

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After Utah passed the United States’ first law legalizing so-called free-range parenting, groups from New York to Texas are pushing for similar steps to bolster the idea that supporters say is an antidote for anxiety-plagued parents and overscheduled kids. Critics say letting kids strike out on their own can expose them to serious dangers. But lawmakers and advocates in several states say the protective pendulum has swung too far. They want to send a message that parents who raise their children in a healthy environment can grant them more freedom. They’re looking closely at Utah’s law. It specifies that it is not neglectful to let well-cared-for children travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car alone if they’re mature enough to handle it.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham returned to work with defiance Monday, denouncing a “Stalinist” effort by liberals to stifle the free speech of conservatives and promising to make fighting it her new cause. She made no mention of the advertisers who had abandoned her own program after she tweeted that a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting had “whined” about not getting in to some colleges he had applied for.

That high school senior, David Hogg, responded by suggesting that people offended by Ingraham’s remark contact her advertisers. Some 19 companies responded by saying they wouldn’t air commercials on Ingraham’s show. Ingraham was on vacation for a week after apologizing via social media for her tweet. She hasn’t discussed that episode with her viewers specifically, but it didn’t take much reading between the lines to realize it was on her mind Monday. Ingraham even played a video clip of Bill Maher saying some liberals have defended free speech; Maher last week came out against a boycott of Ingraham’s program.

UNDATED (AP) – A day before playing in the 2005 final at the All England Club, Venus Williams addressed a meeting of the Grand Slam Board, urging Wimbledon and the French Open to offer equal pay to male and female players. “I said: ‘All of our hearts beat the same. When your eyes are closed, you really can’t tell, next to you, who’s a man and who’s a woman.’ And (I asked them) to think about their daughters and their wives and sisters. How would they like them to be treated?” Williams recalled. “Sometimes, we lose track of, and don’t even realize, our own bias and our own prejudice. And we have to confront ourselves.”

The following afternoon, she won one of her seven major singles championships. About 1½ years later, Wimbledon announced it would, indeed, offer the same prize money to men and women in all rounds of the tournament, and the French Open soon followed suit, eliminating the pay gap at the four majors.

Now, Williams and her sister, Serena, are adding their names and voices to the push for equal pay across all types of jobs that the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative (BJKLI) is championing.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group attacked CNN on Tuesday for what it considers hypocrisy about the chain’s recent directive to local news anchors to read a message to viewers denouncing fake news.

The unusual squabble is an outgrowth of the attention given to Sinclair, owner of 193 local television stations across the country, and the extent to which the company orders its stations to air content reflecting a political point of view. For instance, the company distributes commentaries to its stations from Boris Epshteyn, a former aide to President Donald Trump.

In recent weeks, CNN and others have reported that Sinclair stations with news operations were compelled to have those local news personalities read a statement of concern about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing the country,” although it gives no specific examples. The directive raised questions about media consolidation and its effect on the independence of local news.

LOUIS (AP) — A conservative commentator who sent a tweet saying he would use “a hot poker” to sexually assault an outspoken 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has resigned from a St. Louis TV station and been taken off the radio after several advertisers withdrew from his shows. KDNL-TV accepted Jamie Allman’s resignation and canceled “The Allman Report.” Before the show’s launch in January 2015, KDNL-TV touted it as a nontraditional newscast with a conservative spin.

Allman’s radio show on KFTK-FM has been taken off the air while the company “looks into the matter,” said Esther-Mireya Tejeda, a spokeswoman for Entercom, which began operating the station last month. Allman hasn’t responded to messages from the Associated Press seeking comment. Several businesses pulled advertising from Allman’s shows after he sent the March 26 tweet targeting David Hogg, who has strongly advocated for stricter gun control since 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Workers renovating the old Dayton’s department store in downtown Minneapolis have discovered a mystery: the mummified remains of a monkey. Crews found the carcass last week in an air duct on the seventh floor of the century-old building. Cailin Rogers is a spokeswoman for the Dayton’s Project, an office, retail and restaurant complex going into the building.

She says developers don’t know where the monkey came from or how it ended up in the air duct. A historic site called Old Minneapolis posted a photo of the monkey on its Facebook page and solicited answers. Alan Freed is one of the site’s co-administrators. He says one likely answer came from someone who posted on the page saying a longtime Dayton’s employee told him a monkey escaped from an eighth-floor pet store into the air conditioning ductwork in the 1960s.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman who is tired of cars speeding through her subdivision has decided to see if blowing an air horn at speeding vehicles will help solve the problem. KTUU-TV reports that Denise Buck sits in a lawn chair in her driveway at her home in Anchorage and blows the horn to let people know when they are driving too fast. Buck said her busy south-side neighborhood gets a lot of cars cutting through — many with drivers speeding, texting and not paying attention. But the Anchorage Police Department recommends calling its new non-emergency line, 311, to file driver complaints.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Roseanne” continues its ratings domination. ABC’s reboot of the sitcom has again landed in the number one spot on the weekly Nielsen list. The show drew 15.4 million sets of eyes to the tube. Second on the list was the Villanova win over Michigan in the NCAA men’s basketball final. The game drew 13.33 million viewers.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have a long, proud history, but now they’ve accomplished something that’s never been done by this franchise: win 15 games in a row. The Sixers extended their winning streak with a 121-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, keeping up their amazing turnaround from a 10-win debacle just two years ago. Philadelphia will be looking to extend the streak and lock up the No. 3 seed in the East when it hosts Milwaukee in the regular-season finale.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight stellar innings and Scott Kingery hit a grand slam, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Nola gave up three hits while striking out six and walking three as Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games. The Reds have lost three in a row.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates ruined the Chicago Cubs’ home opener with an 8-5 victory. Corey Dickerson had three hits and two RBIs as Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games. The Pirates’ 8-2 record is their best 10-game start since 1992, and they are a perfect 4-0 on the road for the first time in 15 years.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Oakland 0

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 2 Baltimore 1

Final Boston 14 N-Y Yankees 1

Final L-A Angels 11 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 4 Houston 1

Final Seattle 8 Kansas City 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 8 Chi Cubs 5

Final Washington 4 Atlanta 1

Final Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1

Final N-Y Mets 8 Miami 6

Final St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 3, 11 Innings

Final San Diego 5 Colorado 2

Final San Francisco 5 Arizona 4

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 119 Indiana 93

Final Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 113

Final Washington 113 Boston 101

Final Phoenix 124 Dallas 97

Final Utah 119 Golden State 79

Final Houston 105 L.A. Lakers 99

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Minnesota 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Cleveland 8:00 p.m.

Toronto at Miami 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Washington at Orlando 8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston 8:00 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

