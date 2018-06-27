PA DJ charged in the death of a Coal Township woman: AP PA headlines, sports,and scores

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The south-central Pennsylvania man charged this week with strangling a Coal Township, Northumberland County native, had built a thriving business as a DJ that regularly put him in front of children. And it was at an elementary school gig that detectives surreptitiously recovered one of the key pieces of evidence they used make an arrest — his chewed gum. Forty-nine-year-old Raymond Charles Rowe is being held without bail in the killing of 25-year-old Christy Mirack near Lancaster.

She was a Lourdes Regional High School graduate and elementary school teacher in 1992, when she was killed. It was a crime that had stymied investigators until DNA research led them to the man best-known by his professional name, DJ Freez. Last month, police sent an undercover team to a school where he was performing and grabbed his water bottle and chewed gum. Police said they matched DNA from those items to the crime scene.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An anti-gerrymandering advocacy group wants Gov. Tom Wolf to call a special session urging lawmakers to authorize the creation of a citizens’ redistricting commission under the state constitution. The group, March On Harrisburg, delivered that message, demonstrating in the Democratic governor’s ornate Capitol reception room Tuesday.

A special session call by a governor doesn’t require lawmakers to act. Wolf’s office says the governor already wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to return to session to advance a resolution creating a commission that’s designed to draw legislative and congressional boundaries free of political interference. Lawmakers say July 6 is the deadline to pass it and meet constitutional guidelines if a commission is to be operating by 2022’s elections. That’s when states must redraw boundaries to adjust for decade-long population shifts identified in the Census.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is issuing its findings from six school safety task force field hearings set up in the wake of February’s high school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people. The administration said Tuesday that what they heard from the community revolves around 10 points, including strengthening security, improving student services and building connections to the community and law enforcement.

Wolf’s spokesman says those findings were shared with lawmakers as school safety legislation was being written before it passed last week. A House Republican spokesman says the legislation addresses many aspects of the task force’s findings. Some of the provisions now law include a state-administered programs to distribute $60 million in school safety grants and take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier lost an appeal Tuesday of his misdemeanor conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room. A Superior Court majority rejected Spanier’s claims that too much time had passed to charge him, he was not legally obligated to care for the boy, and should not have been charged because he did not supervise children directly.

“To hold that (he) was not supervising a child’s welfare when he oversaw PSU’s response to the Sandusky allegations, or to hold that he owed no duty of care in his exercise of that supervisory authority, would plainly not effectuate the purpose of sheltering children from harm,” wrote Judge Victor Stabile, joined by one other jurist in the 2-1 decision. Spanier’s lawyers said he is deeply disappointed and “plans to pursue his appellate options” in hopes of vindication.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, sued President Donald Trump’s administration Tuesday in an effort to force officials to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. The states, all of which are led by Democratic attorneys general, joined Washington, D.C., in filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle. It’s the first legal challenge by states over the practice.

“The administration’s practice of separating families is cruel, plain and simple,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in an emailed statement. “Every day, it seems like the administration is issuing new, contradictory policies and relying on new, contradictory justifications. But we can’t forget: the lives of real people hang in the balance.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh police officer who posted a Facebook comment that appeared to celebrate the recent death of up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been put on desk duty. The police department says the city is investigating the social media post. The department says “comments that disparage victims and endanger the community and fellow officers will not be tolerated.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Officer Brian Martin got into an exchange on Facebook with a person saying it seemed like Wopo’s death had been forgotten. Martin replied: “Not me. I’m still celebrating.”

The post has since been taken down. Martin declined to comment Monday. Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in Pittsburgh on June 18.

ARNOLD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor is facing sharp criticism for comments she allegedly made on social media that suggested people protesting the police killing of an unarmed black teenager in Pittsburgh should be hit with water cannons. Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is accused of sharing a video on her personal Facebook page of water cannons being used on protesters elsewhere and writing comments such as “we need one of these” and “bring the hoses.”

Peconi’s posts came during ongoing protests of the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh June 19. Her Facebook account has since been deleted. WTAE-TV reports Peconi denied making the posts Monday. Multiple city council members condemned the posts, including Joseph Bia who said Peconi should resign. Arnold is located about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that started a chain of events resulting in the police killing of a black teenager. The teenager under arrest was with the victim, 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., the night he was shot by police, authorities said Tuesday. Authorities said Rose and the arrested teen fled after being pulled over June 19 on suspicion they had involvement with the drive-by shooting.

Police shot Rose three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh. Investigators have not said whether they believe Rose had any involvement in the earlier violence that left one wounded. Two guns were recovered from the car they were riding in, and an empty gun magazine was found in Rose’s pants pocket. In video of the fatal shooting taken from a nearby home, Rose, in a gray shirt, is the first to run from the vehicle.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision upholding President Donald Trump’s travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies. That’s because the majority ruled Tuesday that the president’s comments about barring Muslims were not off limits when evaluating the ban. Trump is a prolific Twitter user and has had his words turned against him in lawsuits over his administration’s immigration decisions, including its policy of separating families at the border.

Some U.S. judges have criticized their colleagues for looking beyond the text of Trump’s travel ban order to his campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. But Chief Justice John Roberts said the Supreme Court may look beyond the order. That could bolster the use of the president’s Tweets and comments in other immigration cases.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — With Saudi women now motoring freely through busy city streets for the first time after years of risking arrest if they dared to get behind the wheel, a new opportunity has emerged – working as drivers. Before the ban on women driving was lifted, it was a job that had been reserved for men only and one that until recently even many Saudi males rejected as socially taboo.

Driving was almost entirely the job of foreigners, often lower-income and from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Saudi women who want to work as drivers are challenging an even wider array of traditional limits on women’s rights, a move which has met resistance in the deeply conservative country. Ammal Farahat, who runs her own consultancy, says “It’s very natural for people to resist change.” But she says: “Once they start seeing more positive images and opportunities and what it means for women to drive, they’re going to change their minds.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics. A spokesman for TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury said Monday that a pilot episode of the series, titled “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground,” is in the works.

No other details about the episode were released. The plans were first reported by The New York Times.

The Times reported the show would feature Spicer interviewing public figures and have respectful conversations on topics ranging from the media to sports to marriage. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, says he was approached to be a guest on the inaugural episode. Avenatti wrote on Twitter he declined.

NEW YORK (AP) — In a year dominated by such anti-Trump best-sellers as “Fire and Fury” and “A Higher Loyalty,” a conservative counter-wave is growing. Over the next few months, at least half a dozen pro-Trump and/or anti-Russian investigation books are scheduled. They range from insider accounts by former White House officials Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci, both of whom have defended President Donald Trump despite their tumultuous times in Washington, to books from such Fox News regulars as Jeanine Pirro, Alan Dershowitz and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Several of the upcoming releases serve as a publishing arm to the Trump-led attack against special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into his campaign’s Russia ties. “I think you have various books seeking to be the anti-‘Fire and Fury,'” says Eric Nelson, editorial director of Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers that is releasing Chaffetz’s “The Deep State: How an Army of Bureaucrats Protected Barack Obama and Is Working to Destroy Donald Trump” and Gregg Jarrett’s “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Cable television networks offer sports, reality, comedy and drama. But what’s selling now is opinionated news. Sixteen of the 17 most-watched programs on cable last week were either on Fox News Channel or MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. The only exception was coverage of the NBA draft on ESPN.

Three editions of Sean Hannity’s show on Fox were the three most-watched programs. Fox and MSNBC were the two highest-rated cable news networks for the week, and Fox News did better than Fox’s broadcast entertainment network. For broadcasters, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is clearly the summer’s most dominant show, with a margin of more than 4 million viewers over any other program.

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — The mayor of Michigan’s third-largest city has a message for residents: If he’s jogging, do not disturb. Warren Mayor Jim Fouts felt a need to get the message out on Facebook Tuesday after a resident complained that he didn’t speak to her while jogging. Fouts says he didn’t recognize her and typically listens to radio or takes calls on his mobile phone when he’s exercising.

Fouts says he’s “available 24/7 but NOT when I’m jogging.” He says some residents believe he’s “obligated” to stop and talk. Fouts is in his 70s, and he says he’s trying to keep his heart in good shape. He’s been mayor of Warren, a Detroit suburb, since 2008.

MADRID (AP) — Can dogs perform CPR? Probably not, but a video posted by police in Madrid sure makes it seem so. In a video posted on Facebook, Poncho the dog springs into action when his partner falls to the ground and pretends to be unresponsive. The dog’s actions mimic CPR. The dog pounds up and down on the officer’s chest and pauses to place its ear on the officer’s neck. Poncho continues until the officer stands up.

Police write that Poncho “did not hesitate for an instant” to save a life.

LONDON (AP) — Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace, and says he hopes his late brothers Robin and Maurice are proud of him. Gibb is the last surviving member of the fraternal trio whose falsetto harmonies and disco beats powered huge 1970s hits including “How Deep is Your Love,” ”Stayin’ Alive” and “Tragedy.” Maurice died in 2003 and his twin Robin in 2012.

After being knighted at the palace by Prince Charles on Tuesday, the 71-year-old songwriter said: “If it was not for my brothers, I would not be here.” Gibb, who can now call himself Sir Barry, said the honor was “a bit surreal.” He said “it is a high award that your culture can give you and that is something I am enormously proud of.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luis Severino struck out nine in seven dominant innings to become the majors’ first 12-game winner, and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0. Jake Arrieta had another rough outing for Philadelphia, which had won four consecutive series before losing two straight to the Yankees. The Phillies play the Yankees again tonight at 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wilmer Flores singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the New York Mets stopped their seven-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 hours after general manager Sandy Alderson stepped down because his cancer has returned. In a game that briefly got testy following a hard slide at second base, Michael Conforto hit a tying homer and Flores had three RBIs for the Mets, who won for only the second time in 16 home games.

