PA DEP Sec. visits Panda Hummel, plant is 88% complete

SHAMOKIN DAM – Some of the leaders of Governor Tom Wolf’s administration visited the Panda Hummel Power Project is Shamokin Dam Wednesday. After a briefing by Panda Hummel, and the construction team, DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell, said the new facility will have a positive impact on the Susquehanna River, “This facility will use 3% of the water the previous facility used. So it’s a significant impact on water usage here, with the pre and post treatment towers that they’re putting in.”

Marcus Kohl, Regional Director with the DEP elaborated on the positive effects on the river, “When you simply use that little amount of water for cooling purposes, you’re not heating up that much water. So, what the river is getting back is something that’s much more sustainable to aquatic life. So that’s something we’re looking at from a big picture standpoint.”

Royce Stricklan is the Project Manager with Panda Hummel; he says it’s been great working on this project, “It’s been a wonderful experience working here, in Pennsylvania with the local community. It’s been very, very receptive to our project, with this being a power plant town, quite obviously, everybody has had family members who have worked here, so we’ve been very warmly received.”

According to Stricklan the project is 88% completed and is slated to go fully online in May of 2018, with the gradual implementation beginning in February of 2018. (Chris Elio)