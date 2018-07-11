PA DA on Roe v. Wade: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A district attorney in Pennsylvania says should Roe v. Wade be overturned, but he would not prosecute any women or medical professionals for seeking or performing safe abortion services. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says there’s concern that approval of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, could result in the landmark decision’s reversal.

If it is overturned, abortion laws would revert to the states. Abortion wouldn’t immediately be criminalized in Pennsylvania. New laws would need to be passed, and the governor would need to be willing to approve those laws. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said he’d veto such legislation. Zappala’s spokeswoman said Tuesday the prosecutor is pro-choice and wants voters in his area, which includes Pittsburgh, to know how he would handle the situation.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Judge Thomas Hardiman was in the Washington area Monday, but it was for a meeting on court cybersecurity — not for a prime-time introduction as President Donald Trump’s choice for the U.S. Supreme Court. It was the second time in two years that Hardiman was one of Trump’s finalists. The federal appeals judge from Pittsburgh was a runner-up last year to Neil Gorsuch and on Monday to Brett Kavanaugh.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, a Pennsylvania Republican, said Tuesday that Hardiman was taking the letdown “very well.”

“He said to me, ‘When you grow up on the other side of the tracks, you’re used to taking a few bumps,'” Santorum said. Hardiman, who turned 53 on Sunday, has a working-class background. He spent the summer between graduating from Notre Dame and starting law school at Georgetown as a dispatcher and driver at his family’s cab company in Waltham, Massachusetts.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Health officials say at least 50 people were treated after a reported salmonella infection at a weekend picnic in central Pennsylvania. The Centre Daily Times reports that Grace Prep High School said in a Facebook video Saturday that at least half of the 100 to 150 guests at a going-away picnic for a longtime teacher Friday had fallen ill with symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

Mount Nittany Medical Center said its doctors had seen 50 patients associated with a common activity since Saturday who had gastrointestinal-type symptoms. Gresh said the bug had been confirmed to be salmonella. The source is unknown, but state health officials are testing samples of food from the picnic.

DALEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Pennsylvania father of forcing his 11-year-old daughter to drive him and his 8-year-old son because he was drunk. Sean Hannon was found guilty yesterday of endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and various traffic citations. Another driver noticed the Dodge Dakota pickup truck moving slowly along the roadway near Hamlin in November and saw a child behind the wheel. Prosecutors say he alerted authorities when the truck crashed into a tree and took the keys so Hannon wouldn’t flee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is advancing a proposal that would replace President Barack Obama’s principal attempt to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions with a new rule expected to go easier on the ailing coal industry. The Environmental Protection Agency disclosed Tuesday that it sent the new rule to the White House for review. The document itself was not released, but President Donald Trump has been outspoken in his desire to prop up coal by rolling back what he considers burdensome regulations.

Burning coal to generate electricity is one of the primary sources of greenhouse gases blamed for climate change. The submission of the rule to the White House coincided with former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler taking the helm of the EPA, following last week’s resignation of Administrator Scott Pruitt amid multiple ethics scandals. It also comes amid a global heat wave that’s seen record-breaking temperatures across portions of the Northern Hemisphere.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Shannon Bream said the network had to move a planned live broadcast indoors after she and her crew felt threatened by demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. People shouted obscenities at Bream and her crew, crowded around and touched crew members as they prepared to air Fox’s 11 p.m. Eastern hour from the location two hours after the nomination, she said.

“I’ve been in the middle of many protesters and signs and chanting and we all do our jobs,” Bream said Tuesday. “But last night had a different feel to it.” Bream said Fox felt specifically targeted, although she said other reporters had a difficult time with the crowd. Disturbed by the scene, Fox executives made the decision to move to a nearby studio. Bream had been at the court for several hours, doing live reports during several programs.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for an art gallery owner asked Connecticut authorities on Tuesday to drop charges against him and return a steel sculpture of drug spoon that was seized after being placed in front of a drug maker’s headquarters in protest of the opioid overdose crisis. Fernando Alvarez was arrested on misdemeanor charges last month after he and artist Domenic Esposito dropped the nearly 11-foot-long (3-meter-long), 4-foot-high (1-meter-high) sculpture in front of Purdue Pharma in Stamford. Esposito, who created the artwork, was not arrested.

Purdue Pharma has denied allegations in lawsuits by several state and local governments that it used deceptive marketing to boost sales of its opioid painkiller OxyContin, which has been blamed for fueling the opioid crisis. The company said in a statement that it shares the protesters’ concerns about the crisis and respects their right to protest peacefully. Alvarez appeared Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court, where his attorney asked a prosecutor to consider dropping the charges and releasing the sculpture. Alvarez was supposed to be arraigned on charges of obstructing free passage and interfering with police, but his cases were postponed to July 25.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

LONDON (AP) — The original hand-drawn map of Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Woods has sold at auction for 430,000 pounds ($571,000), a record price for a book illustration. E.H. Shepard’s drawing sold at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday for almost three-times its pre-sale estimate. Shepard’s 1926 sketch features beloved characters including Pooh and Christopher Robin, and landmarks including “Bee Tree” and “Eeyore’s Gloomy Place.”

It was last sold in 1970 for 1,700 pounds. Shepard’s illustrations helped cement the popularity of A.A. Milne’s “bear of very little brain” and his woodland friends. In 2014, an ink drawing of the characters playing the game poohsticks sold for a then-record 314,500 pounds. The map and four other Shepard Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations sold for a total of 917,500 pounds at Tuesday’s auction.

BRISTON, England (AP) — A distillery in England has apologized after developing a 75% proof vodka named after the toxic nerve agent Novichok. Bristol Dry Gin advertised the product on its Facebook page on Saturday – three days after exposure to the nerve agent killed one person and made another one critically ill in the town of Amesbury. In a statement, Bristol Dry Gin said: “Novichok Edition has been in development for some time, but that admittedly the timing of the release of this product may have lacked sensitivity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Enyel De Los Santos won his major league debut and the Philadelphia Phillies got home runs from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera in a 7-3 victory over the New York Mets. Franco drove in four runs as the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta atop the NL East, won for the 10th time in 13 games.

The Phillies have promoted right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 22-year-old Dominican Republic native was set to start against the New York Mets in his major league debut. De Los Santos was 9-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 16 starts for the Iron Pigs this season.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming (CBS News, AccuWeather and CBS Sportsradio continue on WKOK.com).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer, Daniel Murphy doubled twice and had four hits, and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1. Rendon hit his 13th homer off starter Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning, and Washington added three more runs in the sixth against the bullpen. Jeremy Hellickson pitched five strong innings, and the bullpen closed it out from there.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 4

Final Toronto 6 Atlanta 2

Final St. Louis 14 Chi White Sox 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Boston 8 Texas 4

Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2

Final Houston 6 Oakland 5, 11 Innings

Final Kansas City 9 Minnesota 4

Final L-A Angels 9 Seattle 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Pittsburgh 1

Final Milwaukee 8 Miami 4

Final Philadelphia 7 N-Y Mets 3

Final Arizona 5 Colorado 3

Final San Diego 4 L-A Dodgers 1

Final Chi Cubs 2 San Francisco 0

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT L.A. Sparks 77 Seattle 75

Final Dallas 101 Phoenix 72

Final Las Vegas 98 Chicago 74

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 1:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Pittsburgh 12:35 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Washington 11:30 a.m.

N-Y Liberty at Connecticut 11:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Indiana 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.