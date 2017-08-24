PA CareerLink goes mobile with ‘The Link’

SELINSGROVE – Some people looking for work in The Valley may no longer have to go to the career center for resources…The Link may come to you. PA CareerLink has introduced the new “Link Mobile” bus. The purpose of the bus is to go to employers in different areas in the community to make it easier for job seekers.

The bus includes seven work stations, internet and a printer, and is ADA accessible. Kelly Johnson, Link Mobile Work Force Center Outreach Coordinator, “We have a presentation screen, so we can basically can go to some of the outreach areas in the nine counties we cover, so we can provide services that maybe don’t have public transportation, that don’t have a way to way to get into a CareerLink office.”

President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce Robert Garrett says employers can make good use of the link bus too, “This is also an access to an employer, with They can contact the CareerLink and bring us in for a recruiting event, maybe for a company training, specifically company training related to filling out forms that are necessarily to keep their jobs that are up for job fairs.”

You can hear more from Garrett and Johnson at WKOK.com, they were on a recent On The Mark program. You can contact the PA CareerLink office at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.