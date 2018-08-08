PA behind in cutting pollution: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/8/18

BALTIMORE (AP) — A senior environmental official in Pennsylvania said Tuesday that his state is “clearly behind” in reaching goals of cutting pollution that flows downstream into the Chesapeake Bay by 2025, weeks after heavy rains brought a stunning amount of debris into Maryland. Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, made the comment at a meeting in Baltimore of officials from six states in the bay watershed.

Maryland officials last week had blasted Pennsylvania and other upstream states, accusing them of not doing more to stop pollution flow. “We are clearly behind in terms of midpoint assessment, but we’ve taken that as opportunity to double down, and as I said this is about local water quality,” McDonnell said, after a reporter asked about criticism directed at Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is establishing a group to “help coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts” regarding sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Monday creating the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. Wolf says the 40-person panel will take over efforts that had been done by a work group he set up shortly after taking office in 2015.

It will advise him and work with other entities at various levels of government on issues and programs related to the LGBTQ community. Its executive director is Todd Snovel, who has worked recently as the assistant dean for engagement and inclusion at Lebanon Valley College in Annville. The Pennsylvania governor also oversees commissions on African-American affairs , Asian Pacific affairs , Latino affairs and women .

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Former Michigan state lawmkaer Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for a House seat, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. No Republicans or third-party candidates ran in Tuesday’s District 13 primary race, meaning Tlaib is set to win the seat in November’s election.

She would take the spot held since 1965 by John Conyers, who stepped down in December citing health reasons amid charges of sexual harassment. A special primary race to serve the last two months of Conyers’ term is still too close to call. Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones are neck and neck. The winner of that race will also run unopposed in November’s election.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.” Monday’s vote isn’t likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighboring Los Angeles and it’s run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.”

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognized Trump for his work on the reality show “The Apprentice.” West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it “Stormy Daniels Day” and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series. Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network’s other DC Comics shows, “Arrow”, “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind. Rose wrote Tuesday on Instagram that she’s “thrilled and honored” and “an emotional wreck” over the news. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV. Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has discovered that eating a poppy seed bagel before giving birth carries serious consequences. Elizabeth Eden told WBAL-TV in Baltimore she was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates and she had been reported to the state. The test result meant Eden’s daughter had to stay in the hospital for five days while her mother was assigned a case worker.

Eden said she had learned in a school health class that eating poppy seeds could cause a false positive. After acknowledging the bagel defense, the case worker closed Eden’s file. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment writes that until food manufacturers reduce morphine levels in poppy seeds, it advises against excessive consumption, particularly during pregnancy.

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Pivetta threw six scoreless innings, Nick Williams homered and the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from their marathon loss the previous night to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Pivetta scattered five hits, struck out six for his first win in four starts. Zack Grienke allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings but took his second straight loss. The Phillies play today on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

DENVER (AP) — Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled cancer last year, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three homers in a 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Taillon allowed 10 hits in his second complete game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, helping the Pirates stop a three-game slide.

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer has always been a big fan of TV crime dramas. After he is done playing football, Farmer wants in on the action _ for real. The senior is a criminology and sociology major at Penn State. In the summer of 2016, a former professor hooked him up with law enforcement organizations in Washington to get a taste of what it’s like to solve crimes.

