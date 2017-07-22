Saturday PA AP Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The thorny question of where to find $2 billion will dominate the upcoming weekend session of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. House members are expected to reconvene in Harrisburg today (Saturday) amid a three-week budget stalemate with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Senate.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai wants House members to support a no-new-taxes plan to balance a $32 billion spending package. It would authorize the state to borrow some $1.5 billion and siphon hundreds of millions more from off-budget programs. It’s not clear whether it’ll pass. The borrowing could cut into hospital and health care subsidies. It could also mean diverting money from programs that subsidize the horse racing industry, environmental improvement programs, 911 emergency response systems and public transit agencies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained the same in June, as payrolls crept higher. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 5 percent last month, the same as in May. The national rate was 4.4 percent in June. The household survey found that the civilian labor force, employment and unemployment were all relative stable last month.

A separate survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 6,100 in June, to almost 5.94 million. Goods producing industries shrank by about 2,000 jobs while service providing industries rose by more than 8,000. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

Oddities and Conversation Starters

NEW YORK (AP) — A wax figure of Beyonce at Madame Tussauds in New York has been given a makeover after fans of the megastar said the figure was too white. The wax Beyonce sported wavy blond hair and appeared to be thinner and lighter-skinned than the “Lemonade” singer in real life. Fans complained on Twitter that the figure looked more like Lindsay Lohan or Shakira than Beyonce.

The New York Times reported that the figure was off the floor Thursday. Madame Tussauds said in a statement Friday that the wax Beyonce was back on display after adjustments to “the styling and lighting of her figure.” A spokeswoman for the museum declined to specify what changes were made. A representative for Beyonce did not return an email seeking comment.

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York town has padlocked the tennis courts in a brand new $3.5 million park because they were built improperly. The two courts at the recently opened Sweet Hollow Park in Melville don’t have enough clearance between the baseline and the fence. The truncated courts caused at least one player to run into the fence.

The U.S. Tennis Association recommends courts have 21 feet behind the baseline. The new courts in the hamlet in Huntington have less than 10 feet, while the sides are about 2 feet short of the recommended 12 feet. The blunder was brought to the attention of Huntington officials by a resident who played on the new courts earlier this month. The town says the courts will be closed while they’re renovated.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California fire department says a little white dog named Jack is recovering after a firefighter rescued him from a burning home and brought him back to life. In a video posted to the Bakersfield Fire Department’s website that has been widely shared online, firefighter Matt Smith is shown on Wednesday carrying the nearly lifeless shih tzu from a house.

Using a pet oxygen mask donated to the department by a local Girl Scout troop, Smith and his partners slowly bring Jack back to life. By the end of the video, Jack is sitting up, alert and looking around, though panting heavily. The department says Jack suffered respiratory tract injuries and burns to his feet. But he was doing well on Friday after receiving extensive oxygen therapy.

Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Friday night. The Phillies have won three straight games for only the third time this season but still have the worst record in the majors.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals are the first NFL team to report to training camp, getting a head start because they play in the Hall of Fame game against Dallas on Aug. 3. The first word out of coach Bruce Arian’s mouth to reporters: “I’m healthy.” The 64-year-old coach survived a cancer scare in the offseason, undergoing surgery in February.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Oakland 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 8 Baltimore 7

Final Texas 4 Tampa Bay 3, 10 Innings

Final Cleveland 13 Toronto 3

Final Detroit 6 Minnesota 3

Final Kansas City 7 Chi White Sox 6, 10 Innings

Final Boston 6 L.A. Angels 2

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Seattle 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 11 Chi Cubs 4

Final Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 1

Final Miami 3 Cincinnati 1

Final Pittsburgh 13 Colorado 5

Final Arizona 6 Washington 5

Final Atlanta 12 L.A. Dodgers 3

Final San Diego 12 San Francisco 9, 11 Innings

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels 9:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Eastern Conference at Western Conference 3:30 p.m.

