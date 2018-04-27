AG wants involuntary manslaughter charges reinstated in PSU frat case: AP PA headlines, features, scores/skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants a judge to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge’s hazing-related death last year. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office filed a notice of appeal Thursday that also seeks to have additional charges reinstated against the five as well as three other defendants. A district judge last month threw out dozens of charges in the case, including many of the most serious. Prosecutors still are reviewing the cases of 15 other frat members charged in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza suffered fatal head and abdominal injuries the night of an alcohol-fueled pledge bid acceptance ceremony at the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Piazza family attorney Tom Kline applauded the attorney general’s decision.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration went to court this week to block requests for records of financial incentives it offered Amazon to build its second headquarters in Pennsylvania.

An administration lawyer asked Commonwealth Court to reverse an Office of Open Records decision deeming the records public and ordering their release. The Morning Call of Allentown requested the records. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were among 20 finalists for a facility that the online retailer promises will bring 50,000 new jobs and construction spending topping $5 billion. The administration maintains that the records should be public only after the process is complete.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants passed on an heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and took a running back that many think is the best to come out of college in decade. The Giants selected Penn State’s Saquon Barkley with the second pick overall, a player many football experts consider the best running back to enter the NFL since Adrian Peterson came out of Oklahoma in 2007. Barkley, who entered the draft after his junior season, has all the ingredients to become a great. He has quickness, speed, strength, character and can pass protect. He also can catch and is a dynamic returner, although the Giants don’t plan on using him as the top returner. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he hasn’t seen a player like Barkley in almost three decades. He has the speed and feet of the little guy with the power and strength of a big guy.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby long served as a leading public face and a key fundraiser for Philadelphia’s Temple University, but his alma mater said Thursday it will reconsider an honorary degree awarded to the comedian more than two decades ago, after he was convicted of drugging and molesting a university employee in 2004. A spokesman for Temple University in Philadelphia said the verdict “provides additional facts for the university to consider” with respect to the honorary degree. The decision came as Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, all announced Thursday they would revoke honorary degrees given to Cosby years ago.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 118-year-old statue of the “Oh! Susanna” songwriter was removed from a Pittsburgh park Thursday after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo. In October, the Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to take the Stephen Foster sculpture out of Schenley Plaza and find it a new home. For now, it will remain in a storage lot, out of the public view. On Thursday, workers used straps and construction equipment to lift the 10-foot-bronze statue off its base. It was strapped to a flatbed truck and taken away. The Giuseppe Moretti statue was completed in 1900 and thousands attended its dedication. The shoeless banjo player is based on “Uncle Ned,” a fictional slave and subject of a song by the same name. Critics have long decried the statue as racist. “It’s the single most offensive display of public art in Pittsburgh, hands down,” Paradise Gray, a hip-hop activist, musician and writer, told the Post-Gazette in August . “It permanently depicts the black man at the white man’s feet.” Others say it highlights that Foster was inspired by black spirituals. Some historians contend the 1848 song is actually an early, subtle anti-slavery song. A statue honoring an African-American woman will be put up in its place.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has found something to like about CNN — Anderson Cooper.

For an hour, at least. The president has been a relentless media critic during his time in office, particularly toward CNN. But he said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that he watched Cooper host a town hall meeting with former FBI director James Comey the night before. The president said Cooper did a surprisingly tough and good job. Cooper declined comment. Trump’s half-hour telephone interview with the three hosts of his favorite morning show was a whirlwind of commentary about world events and the media. The president said that Fox News Channel, packed with friendly commentators, could be tough on him.

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has taken the unusual step of publicly urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reconsider his opposition to medical marijuana, particularly as a way to fight the opioid epidemic. Gupta wrote a public letter to Sessions, saying that he had changed his mind on the use of medical marijuana and hoped the Attorney General could do so as well. He said he made his plea after Sessions declined to be interviewed for his special on the topic, which airs Sunday night on CNN. A spokeswoman for Sessions declined comment on Thursday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tears and expressions of grief met the opening of the nation’s first memorial to the victims of lynching Thursday in Alabama. Hundreds lined up in the rain to get a first look at the memorial and museum in Montgomery. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice commemorates 4,400 black people who were slain in lynchings and other racial killings between 1877 and 1950. Their names, where known, are engraved on 800 dark, rectangular steel columns, one for each U.S. county where lynchings occurred. A related museum, called The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, is opening in Montgomery. Many visitors shed tears and stared intently at the commemorative columns, many of which are suspended in the air from above.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Over and over again, Bill Cosby, the charmer, persuaded America to drop its guard. Before Cosby and “I Spy,” no African-American man had landed the lead in a television drama series. Before Cosby and “The Cosby Show,” no affluent, educated black family existed on TV. Before Cosby, few black celebrities were hired to pitch something as mainstream as Jell-O. It all made for an unmatched contribution to ethnic equality, a legacy seemingly invulnerable to claims spanning decades that “America’s Dad” was sexually abusing women. He denied it all and, year after year, that proved good enough. Until it wasn’t. The collective willingness to trust in Cosby ended in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday. Jurors convicted the 80-year-old comedian of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, whose 2004 experience with Cosby echoed that of so many of his accusers who emerged before last year’s #MeToo wave began. His wildly successful stand-up concerts and albums, the smash hit TV shows, the immense comedic talent that gave him power to change pop culture — nothing is left unstained.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News said Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair, according to two reports published Thursday. Linda Vester told Variety and the Washington Post that the misbehavior from the longtime news anchor at the network took place in NBC offices in Denver and New York in the 1990s, when she was in her 20s. Variety reports that Vester, now 52, showed them journals from the time that corroborated the story. Brokaw, who is 78 and has been married since 1962, denied doing anything inappropriate. “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” Brokaw said in a statement to the two outlets issued through NBC News. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other.” Another woman, who was not identified, made similar claims about Brokaw to the Post.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baker Mayfield has been taken by the Cleveland Browns to begin Thursday night’s selections in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s the first Heisman Trophy winner taken No. 1 overall in the following draft since Cam Newton went to Carolina in 2010, Mayfield joins a team that went 0-16 in 2017. The Browns were sold on the Oklahoma star’s leadership skills and creativity inside the pocket and outside. The Sooners went 34-6 with him.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The All-American with speed, power, shiftiness and excellent hands is considered this year’s best player. And a cool, calm and confident kid from Southern California is going from Hollywood to the Big Apple. The New York Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles traded out of the first round, sending the 32nd overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a pair of second-round picks and a fourth-round pick. The Eagles get the 52nd and 125th picks in this year’s draft, and a second-rounder in 2019. The Ravens, who used the 32nd pick to select Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, also receive Philadelphia’s fourth-round pick _ No. 132.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds with the 28th overall pick in the draft to bolster a secondary in the midst of a serious offseason overhaul. The Steelers released safeties Mike Mitchell and Rob Golden as well as veteran cornerback William Gay in March. Edmunds gives the defensive backfield a serious dose of size and athleticism. Pittsburgh took Edmunds a dozen spots after Buffalo drafted Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell’s brother.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier made a surprise pick in the first round of the NFL draft less than five months after a spine injury. The Pro Bowl linebacker limped slowly on the stage and announced Pittsburgh’s first-round pick. He got a nice ovation after being introduced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell before calling out the name of safety Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech as the 28th overall pick. Shazier was hurt in a game Dec. 4 and needed spine stabilization surgery.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KAHM’-poh) had 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away late to beat the Boston Celtics 97-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the first-round series. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each added 16 points, with Brogdon hitting a 3 from the left corner to give the Bucks a two-possession lead with 5:22 left. The Bucks held the Celtics at bay from there.

UNDATED(AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored in a 4:49 span to help the Pittsburgh Penguins rally to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 1 of the second-round NHL series. Down 2-0 early in the third period and playing without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin, Pittsburgh turned it around.Cody Eakin, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault scored first-period goals in a span of 1:31, and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-0 in Game 1 of their second-round series.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jarrod Dyson, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks earned an 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Diamondbacks improved to 17-7, matching the best 24-game start in franchise history. Arizona also went 17-7 in 2008.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Minnesota 3

Final Seattle 5 Cleveland 4

Final Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 5

Final Boston 5 Toronto 4

Final Chi White Sox 6 Kansas City 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 4

Final Arizona 8 Philadelphia 2

Final St. Louis 4 N-Y Mets 3, 13 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 1 Milwaukee 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 97 Boston 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2

Final Vegas 7 San Jose 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Winnipeg at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

